Castrol's range of oils, lubricants, and services can drive your business forward - optimising efficiency, reliability and costs. Search below to find authorised distributors in your location.
Purchasing from authorised distributors ensures access to products that meets Castrol quality standards. Authorised dealers provide a wide selection of Castrol range for sectors like Automotive, Marine, and Industrial. They offer product information, proper handling, and after-sales support.
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Cosal Angola
|Rua Rainha Ginga Nº 76 / 7, Luanda
|www.cosalparts.ao
|+244 933 333 337
|castrol@cosal.ao
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|SDVK Sarl
|SAVK Sarl, Balbala route, D'Arta, BP 303
|www.sdvkgas.com
+253 7757 0514
+253 7781 5720
|m.saban@sdvkgas.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Maurilog
|Route Plage des Pecheurs,B.P 4925 Nouakchott, Mauritania
|http://maurilog.com
|+222 3632 6858
|jeanclaude.boissier@maurilog.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Golden Valley Mauritius
|Unit 7 Dakri Building Geoffroy Road Bambous MU, 90104, Mauritius
|www.gldvalley.com
|+230 5 251 12951
|gldvalley@gmail.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Oleos Mozambique
|Matola - Rua dos Combustíveis, n. 11.115, porta 97, Mozambique
|www.oleos.co.mz
|+258 84 3132010
|baves.narendrakant@oleos.co.mz
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Feldman Ron-Paz
15 Yosef Levi Street,
2611101, Israel
|NA
|+972-508485114
|rafil@feldman.co.il
|Not Defined
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Lube Marketing Namibia
|Cymot Business Park, Cicumferential, Walvis Bay, Namibia
|www.lubemarketing.com
|+264 81 621 1957
|BDelport@lubemarketing.com
|Marine, Energy
|Pegasus Hydrocarbon Supplies CC
|3 Jan Marais Street,
Unit 3, Northern Industrial Area,
Windhoek, Namibia
|https://pegasushs.com
|+264 61 257 205
|derrek@pegasushs.com
|Automotive, CVO
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Eterna PLC Nigeria
|5A Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Ave, Ikoyi 106104, Lagos, Nigeria
|www.eternaplc.com
|+234 070 715 92319
|customerservice@Eternaplc.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Lube Marketing Cape Town
|66 Upper, Auckland St, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town
|www.lubemarketing.co.za
|+27 21 946 3711
|marine@lubemarketing.co.za
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Apex Auto Supplies
Stanley Mussington – Company President
The Valley, P.O. Box 98
Anguilla, West Indies
|N/A
+1 264 497 2642
Fax: +1 264 497 5032
|brian.gregory@castrol.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Signcom
Alice Ho-Tack – Managing Director
Paynters Estate, Factory Road
St. John’s, Antigua
|N/A
|+1 268 461 6209
|castrolanu@gmail.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Pan American Energy, S.L., Sucursal Argentina
AV. Leandro N. Alem 1180 Piso 11
(C1001AAT) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires – Argentina
|www.axionenergy/ar
|0800-888-8088
|N/A
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Bay Street Garage
Eliott Albury – BSG General Manager
Dowedeswell Street, P.O. Box N3916
Nassau, Bahamas
|N/A
+1 242 322 2604
+1 242 325 7181
+1 242 325 7180
Fax: +1 242 322 5834
|Brian.Gregory@castrol.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|RMJ Agencies (2015) inc.
Graham Greenidge, Marketing Director
Lot 2, Lower Estate
St. Michael, Barbados, W.I.
|N/A
|+1 246 625 1411
|graham@armstrong.com.bb
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Benny's Wholesale Depot
Bret Feinstein - Managing Director
Mile 2 1/2 Northern Highway, P.O. Box 215
Belize City, Belize, CA
|N/A
+11 501 223 0550
+11 501 227 2126
Fax: +11 50 1223 0019
|Brian.Gregory@bp.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Aidisa Bolivia S.A.
Av. Litoral,
No. 40 urbanización santa rosa,
Entrada principal entre calle filiberto balderrama y calle 8 alberto mora,
El alto - la paz - Bolivia
|N/A
|+591 62243618
|infocastrol@aidisabolivia.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Car Boutique
Tony Williams – General Manager
91 Sherwood Drive, P.O. Box 2118
GT Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|N/A
+1 345 946 8697
+1 345 916 0768
Fax: +1 345 946 4677
|brian.gregory@castrol.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Irving Blending & Packaging
|555 Courtenay Bay Causeway, Saint John, NB / E2L 4E6
|www.irvingoil.com
|1-800-574-LUBE
|LUBRICANTSALES@IRVINGOIL.COM
|Marine, Power
|K&D Pratt
|126 Glencoe Drive, NL, A1N 4S9
|https://kdpratt.com/
|+1 709 853 1059
|industrialsolutions@kdpratt.com
|Energy, Oil&Gas
|K&D Pratt
|21 Frazee Avenue, NS, B3B 1Z4
|https://kdpratt.com/
|+1 709 853 1059
|industrialsolutions@kdpratt.com
|Energy, Oil&Gas
|Seagulf Marine Industries Inc.
|191 rue Theberge, Delson, QC, J5B 2J9
|www.seagulf.com
|+1 514 935 6933
|supplymtl@seagulf.com
|Marine
|Seagulf Marine Industries Inc.
|14 Keefer Rd, St. Catharines, ON, L2M 7N9
|www.seagulf.com
|+1 905 688 2661
|supplygrl@seagulf.com
|Marine
|Seagulf Marine Industries Inc.
|38 Payzant Ave, Dartmouth, NS, B3B 1Z6
|www.seagulf.com
|+1 902 481 1661
|supplyhfx@seagulf.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Unitec Chile LTDA
|Avenida del Parque 4928 Santiago, Metropolitana 8580694, CL
|www.unitec.cl
|+56 9 9789 3481
|carlos.herrera@unitec.cf
|Marine, Energy
|PRODALAM S.A.
Alberto Pepper 1610,
Comuna de Renca,
Region Metropolitana,
Chile
|N/A
|+56 22685 1000
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Colombiana de Comercio S.A.
|Calle 11 No. 31a -42 Bogotá, Colombia
|https://www.corbeta.com.co/
+57 1 3649752
+57 018000914066
|Marine, Energy
|Synthec solutions S.A.S
|Av. Cl 1 #25 a 85 Bogotá
|https://www.synthec.com.co
(+57) 305 812 3609
|Marine, Energy
|Merquiand S.A.S.
|Aut. Medellín Cll 80 Km 1.6 Costado Norte, Vía Cota Bogotá - Colombia
|www.merquiand.com
|+(57) 601 5877788
|angela.torres@merquiand.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Productos Lubricantes S.A.
Departamento Comercial – Servicio al Cliente
200 Mtr. N. Almacen Font – La Uruca PO BOX 617-1150
San Jose, Costa Rica
|N/A
|+ 1 506 2210 2600
|Eric.Pfaefflez@bp.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Seaharbor Supplies Curaçao B.V.
|Parke Comersial Veeris Kavel A-35 Willemstad, Curaçao
|https://seaharbor-group.com/
|+11 599 9510 5607
|services@seaharbor-group.com
|Marine
|High Performance Lubricants N.V.
Gustavo Puchi – General Manager
Jantje Wever #10
Willemstad, Curaçao
|N/A
+11 599 9510 1710
+11 599 9560 1710
Fax: +11 599 9736 0813
|Brian.Gregory@bp.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Garraway Enterprises
Mary Carol Bardouille – General Manager
17 Old Street, P.O. Box 1623
Roseau, Dominica
|https://garrawayenterprises.com/
+1 767 448 2891
Fax: +1 767 448 0541
|Brian.Gregory@castrol.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Liferafts Incorporated
Av. Monumental 338,
Los Girasoles,
Dominican Republic
|www.liferafts-inc.com
|+1 809 697 4333
|jonathan@liferafts-inc.com
|Marine, Energy
|Rafael Alvarez Srl
Isabel Aguiar Esq. 27 de Febrero Zona Industrial de Herrera
Santo Domingo, Dominica Republicana
|N/A
+1 809 530 3162
+1 809 200 1916
Fax: +1 809 530 3166
|N/A
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|CEPSA
Hernando Chiriboga – Gerente General
Avenida 6 de Diciembre N 24-48 y Foch P.O. Box 1701 - 03132
Quito, Ecuador
|www.cepsa.com.ec
+593 2 2250 8550
Fax: +593 2 2250 9292
|jaime.plaza@bp.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ACAVISA de C.V.
25 Ave. Sur No 763 (6.72 KM)
San Salvador
|https://www.acavisa.com/
|+503 2231 4200
|N/A
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Jonas Browne & Hubbard
Christopher Dowden – Sales Manager
The Carenage, P.O. Box 25
St. Georges, Grenada
|N/A
+1 473 440 2087
+1 473 440 6093
+1 473 440 2967
Fax: +1 473 440 4008
|Brian.Gregory@castrol.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Tohilgua/Zuma
11 Calle 2-20. Oficina 301. Tercer Nivel Fase 2.
Zona 10. Edificio Conjunto Avia
ZC. 01010.
Santo Tomas, Guatemala
|NA
+502 2218-5454
+502 3073-0674
|Marine & Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Tribo Tech Inc
|Lots 11-12 Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, Guyana
|https://tribotechgy.com
|+1 868 330 0496
|sidd.jahorie@tribotechgy.com
|Marine, Energy
|The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL)
Mr. Seon Daniels – Castrol Brand Manager
191 Camp Street, South Cummingsburg
Georgetown, Guyana
|https://guyoil.gy/
+11 592 227 4605
Fax: +11 592 226 7379
|sdaniels@guyoil.gy
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Economic Tires S.A.
Pierre Rouzier – Company President
Ave. Charles Summer No.5
Port au Prince, Haiti
|N/A
+11 509 245 2597
+11 509 245 4946
+11 509 245 2436
Fax: +11 509 245 2247
|Brian.Gregory@castrol.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ACAVISA Honduras S.A.
|Colonia El Pedregal, Complejo Caprisa, Segunda Bodega
|https://www.acavisa.com/home
+504 2275 2920
+540 2275 2925
|acavisa.info@acavisa.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Island Lubes Distributors Limited
|2-2 1/2 Altamont Crescent (unit # 40) Kingston 5, Jamaica
|https://westindiespetroleum.com/
|+1 876 357 8129
|dnwilliams@westindiespetroleum.com
|Power
|Acavisa Jamaica Ltd
|Lot 18, Warehouse #28-30 Tom Cringle Drive, Plantation Heights St. Andrew, Jamaica
|N/A
|+1 876 618 1047
|acavisa.info@acavisa.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|DIANCA S.A.
Costa Oeste de Casa Pellas 1 ½ c. al Sur
Ciudad: Managua, Nicaragua
|N/A
+11 505 266 3383
Fax: +11 505 266 1325
|N/A
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Marelub
|Av. San José No. 2, San Juan Ixhuatepec, CP. 54187. Tlalnepantla, Méx.
+52 55 5746 1009
+52 55 4884 2493
|Marine
|Marelub
|Calle 20A #14 Colonia Pallas, Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico CP 24140
|+52 938 1609 441
|mmendozav@marelub.com.mx
|Marine
|Servicios Integrales De Cruceros, S.A. De C.V.
|Av. 4 Oriente S/N Entre Calle 2 Y Calle 3 Sur. Col. Puerto Industrial Pesquero, Laguna Azul C.p. 24129 Cd. Del Carmen, Campeche.
|+52 56 1990 8342
+52 938 389 2010
+52 938 382 5536
|fmatias@sintecmaritima.com.mx
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Maxum Oil Service de Panama
|Ruben Dario Street | Office Park Building 50, Curundu, Ancon | Republic of Panama
|https://www.maxumoil.com/
|+507 6982 9045
|aagredo@maxumoil.com
|Marine, Power
|Wakefield Marine Energy
|International Business Park, Edificio 3825, Oficina 102B, Panamá
|https://www.wakefieldme.com/
|+507 6760 4674
|zurriola@wakefieldme.com
|Marine, Power
|Productos Lubricantes Panama
Sr. Rodrigo Gonzalez
Productos Lubricantes de Panamá Parque Industrial Costa del Este Calle Primera Final, Apartado 0815-00702
|N/A
+507 390 3574
+507 390 3576
+507 390 3551
|prolupa@cableonda.net
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Centro del Neumático S.A. / Tecnomotor S.A.
Oscar Medina – Sales Manager
Avenida Eusebio Ayala 3755
Asuncion, Paraguay
|https://www.ceneu.com.py/
+595 21662911
Fax: +595 2160 3021
|jaime.plaza@bp.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Sumar Corp S.A.
|Av. Del Pinar 124 Dpto. 803 Urb. Chacarilla Del Estanque Lima, Lima, 15073 Peru
|N/A
|+54 941 486 815
|pablo.barcelli@sumar-corp.com
|Marine, Power
|Synthetic Solutions S.A.C.
|Av. Mcal. La Mar N° 638 Of. 506, Miraflores, Lima – Perú
|https://www.synthec.com/
|+51 1 222 4520
|ventas@synthec.com.pe
|Energy, Oil&Gas
|Lubal – Central & Southern Region
Av. La Encalada 1420 Of. 403 - Santiago de Surco
Lima - Peru
|N/A
|0800 00 031
|contacto@lcc.com.pe
|Marine
Distribuidora Carranza Hnos. S.A.C.
Av. Nicolas De Piérola 662, Urb. Primavera
Trujillo - Peru
|https://dch.com.pe/
|+514 422 5726
|Javier.Ordonez@dch.com.pe
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Liferafts Incorporated of Puerto Rico
|Street B Lot No. 21 Sabana Abajo Industrial Park Carolina, Pr 0098
|http://www.liferafts-inc.com/
|+1 787 413 6287
|jonathan@liferafts-inc.com
|Marine, Power
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Delisle Walwyn & Co. Limited
Liverpool Row, P.O. Box 44
Basseterre, St. Kitts
|https://www.delislewalwyn.com/
+1 869 465 7105 ext. 4117 or 4164
Fax: +1 869 465 1125
|jhanley@delislewalwyn.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Universal Auto Supplies
Balboa Building, 7 Jeremie Street, P.O. Box GM 559
Castries, St. Lucia
|N/A
+1 758 451 6200
+1 758 458 2001
|N/A
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Orleans United Automotive
#8 Rue Arrindell, Quartier D’Orleans, 97150
St. Martin
|N/A
+11 590 290 038
Fax: +11 590 294 261
|N/A
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Auto Max
Keizer Straat No. 53
Paramaribo, Suriname
|N/A
+11 597 476 601
Fax: +11 597 420 115
|N/A
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Alphonso Enterprise Ltd
Road Town P.O. Box 3360
Tortola BVI
|N/A
+1 284 494 8746
+1 284 494 8756
Fax: +1 284 494 8736
|N/A
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Lubri-Con Ltd
|Lot 369 Camden Estate, Exchange #2, Couva, Trinidad W.I.
|http://lubricon-tt.com
|+1 868 382 5595
|s.jahorie@lubricon-tt.com
|Marine, Energy
|National Petroleum Marketing Co. Ltd
|#1 National Drive, Sea Lots, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|www.np.co.tt
|+1 868 482 4264
|pgoseine@np.co.tt
|Marine, Energy
|Massy Machinery Ltd
Uriah Butler Hwy.
City: Chaguanas, Trinidad
|https://www.massymachinery.com/
+1 868 665 5555 Ext. 460
Fax: +1 868 671 0012
|Claver.Joseph@massygroup.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Carrau & CIA
Avenida A.D. Larranaga 3444 12000
Montevideo, Uruguay
|https://www.carrau.com.uy/
+598 2508-6751
Fax: +598 2507 0706
|N/A
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|3L Energy Solutions
|12235 Robin Blvd. Houston, TX 77045
|https://3lenergysolutions.com/
|+1 713 434 7600
|info@3lus.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas
|3L Energy Solutions
|3601 South CR 1293 Odessa, TX 79765
|https://3lenergysolutions.com/
|+1 713 434 7600
|info@3lus.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas
|3L Energy Solutions
|4910 Leopard Street, Suite 400 Corpus Christi, TX 78408
|https://3lenergysolutions.com/
|+1 713 434 7600
|info@3lus.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas
|3L Energy Solutions
|2997 Highway 36 South Sealy, TX 77474
|https://3lenergysolutions.com/
|+1 713 434 7600
|info@3lus.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas
|John W Stone Oil Dist LLC
|415 1st Street, Gretna, LA 70053
|https://stoneoil.com/
|+1 504 366 3401
|megasales@stoneoil.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas, Power
|John W Stone Oil Dist LLC
|15155 Jacintoport Blvd, Houston, TX 77015
|https://stoneoil.com/
|+1 281 860 4300
|megasales@stoneoil.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas, Power
|John W Stone Oil Dist LLC
|501 Gulf Beach Hwy, Cameron, LA 70631
|https://stoneoil.com/
|+1 337 775 2264
|megasales@stoneoil.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas, Power
|John W Stone Oil Dist LLC
|149 Stone Rd, Venice, LA 70091
|https://stoneoil.com/
|+1 504 534 2613
|megasales@stoneoil.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas, Power
|John W Stone Oil Dist LLC
|150 20th St, Golden Meadow, LA 70357
|https://stoneoil.com/
|+1 985 396 2210
|megasales@stoneoil.com
|Marine, Energy, Oil&Gas, Power
|Palmdale Oil Company
|2701 East Louisiana Ave, Tampa, FL 33619
|https://palmdaleoil.com/
|+1 800 785 7114
|customerservice@palmdaleoil.com
|Marine
|Palmdale Oil Company
|911 N 2nd Street, Ft. Pierce, FL 34950
|https://palmdaleoil.com/
|+1 800 785 7114
|customerservice@palmdaleoil.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Lowes Petroleum
|398 Tingira Street , Pinkenba Qld 4008
|www.lowespetrol.com.au
|1300 456 937
|sales@lowespetrol.com.au
|Automotive, Marine
|The Boss Shop
|152-154 Camooweal St, Menzies QLD 4825
|www.thebossshop.com.au
|07 4743 3264
|sales@thebossshop.com.au
|Automotive
|City & Regional Fuels
|24 Wetherley Dr, Picton WA
|www.cityandregionalfuels.com.au
|(08) 9725 6500
|greg@crfuels.com.au
|Automotive
|Global Lubricant Distributors
|Head Office - 1 Krauss Avenue, South Lismore NSW 2480
|www.globallubes.com.au
|(02) 6627 6080
|info@globallubes.com.au
|Automotive
|Great Southern Fuels
|251 Berkshire Road Forrestfield WA 6058
|www.greatsouthernfuels.com.au
|(08) 9352 6700
|admin@gsfuels.com.au
|Automotive
|Independent Oils
|Head Office - 8 Trevor Street, Ulverstone TAS 7315
|www.independentoils.com.au
|(03) 6425 7247
|admin@independentoils.com.au
|Automotive
|J.O. Berkefeld
|25 Heriot St, Mount Gambier SA 5290
|www.joberkefeld.com
|(08) 8725 7122
|admin@joberkefeld.com.au
|Automotive
|Recharge Petroleum
|86 Discovery Drive, Bibra Lake WA 6163
|www.rechargepetroleum.com.au
|(08) 9418 3206
|accounts@rechargepetroleum.com.au
|Automotive
|Sunraysia Petroleum
|2170 Fifteenth Street, Irymple VIC 3498
|www.sunraysiapetroleum.com.au
|(03) 5024 7455
|info@sunraysiapetroleum.com.au
|Automotive
|Shoalhaven Oil Supplies
|1/1 Gesham Way, Bomaderry NSW Australia
|www.shoalhavenoilsupplies.com.au
|(02) 4421 2111
|admin@shoalhavenoil.com.au
|Automotive
|Campbells Fuel Service
|309 Byron St, Inverell NSW 2360
|www.campbellsfuelservice.com.au
|(02) 6722 1530
|camfuel@camfuel.net.au
|Automotive
|Evans Petroleum
|Head Office - 22 Hughes St, Leongatha VIC 3953
|www.evanspetroleum.com.au
|(03) 5662 2217
|sales@evanspetroleum.com.au
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Rock Energy Limited
|Road 09, House 16, Gulshan 01, Dhaka, Bangladesh
|https://www.relbd.com/
|+880 1329-748755
|info@relbd.com
|Automotive, Industrial
|Standard Essential Company Ltd
|Standard Essential Company Limited,
House #35 (2nd Floor), Road # 07,
Block #G, Banani, Dhaka- 1213
Bangladesh
|www.seclbd.com
|+880 1307 170900
|operation@seclbd.com
|Marine and Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Saint Development Marine (Hong Kong) Limited
|上海市浦东新区周康路868弄225号
|N/A
|+86 21 50896946
|ma.haizhong@saint-development.com
|Marine
|Zhejiang Jia Oil International Trade Co., Limited
|浙江省舟山市普陀区东港街道海印路821号海天大厦1206室
|N/A
|+86 580 3666668
|castrol_zs@126.com
|Marine
|上海联同实业有限公司
|上海市静安区大田路129弄嘉发大厦A栋9楼D座
|N/A
|+86 021 52282327
|13601888719@163.com
liantongoil@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|上海鹏飞商贸有限公司
|上海市宝山区月罗路1552号
|N/A
|+86 021 36044655
|shanghaipengfei@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|东莞市合通润滑油贸易有限公司
Dongguan City Hetong Lubricating Oil Trade Co., Limited
|中国广东省东莞市东城区八一大道环城路交汇处
Intersection of Bayi Road-Ring Road,Dongcheng, Dongguan City, Guangdong, China
|www.dg-hetong.com
|+86 769 23289298
|dghetong@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|中国船舶物资供应有限公司
|上海市浦东新区浦东大道2742弄1号楼1124室
|N/A
|+86 021 50349835
|z09xy@sina.com
|Marine
|中海井（天津）化工有限公司
China Oilwell (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Limited
|天津市西青区海逸王墅40号楼 Building 40, Haiyi Wangshu, Xiqing District, Tianjin
|N/A
|+86 22 23305700
|markzhu2020@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|北方嘉润（大连）贸易有限公司
|辽宁省大连市中山区七一街11号银洲国际大厦1017室
|N/A
|+86 0411 82592176
|northern_jiarun@vip.163.com
|Marine, Energy
|南京畅博贸易有限公司
|南京市建邺区集庆门大街36号云河湾7号公馆305室
|N/A
|+86 25 86209137
|youmei991@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|南通中远克莱芬船舶工程有限公司
|江苏省南通市崇川区中远路1号
|N/A
|+86 0513 83549798
|zhu.jinjin@cosco-shipyard.com
|Marine, Energy
|南通罗森贸易发展有限公司
|南通市任港路24号
|N/A
|13585224583
|eric.zhou@rosentrading.cn
|Marine, Energy
|圣展船务（上海）有限公司
|上海市浦东新区周康路868弄225号
|N/A
|+86 21 50896946
|ma.haizhong@saint-development.com
|Marine, Energy
|大连经济技术开发区军达商贸有限公司
Dalian Etdz Junda Trading Co., Limited
|辽宁省大连市开发区凯伦国际大厦B座602室
Rm 602, Kai Lun International Building Development Zone , DaLian
|N/A
|+86 411 87189996
|jundashangmao@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|天津恒康机械设备有限公司
Tianjin Hengkang Mechanism Co., Limited
|天津自贸区（空港经济区）通航路68号No.68, Tonghang Road,Tianjin Airport Economic Area,Tianjin,China
|N/A
|+86 22 2492 5021
|zhangyue0714@126.com
|Marine, Energy
|广州岱海贸易有限公司
Guangzhou Daihai Trading Co., Limited
|广州市黄埔区黄埔东路5号2909 2909, No. 5 Huangpu East Road, Huangpu District, Guangzhou
|N/A
|+86 20 22063488
|daihaics@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|广州新化贸易有限公司
Guang Zhou Trading Co., Limited
|广东省广州市黄埔区黄埔大道东983号广州国际港航中心1期3030-3031
3030-3031, Phase 1, Guangzhou International Port and Shipping Center, 983 Huangpu Avenue East, Huangpu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province
|N/A
|+86 20 82153808
|1748515591@qq.com
|Marine, Energy
|浙江宏华商贸有限公司
|浙江省舟山市普陀区东港街道海印路821号海天大厦1206室
|N/A
|+86 580 3666668
|castrol_zs@126.com
|Marine, Energy
|深圳市南华海实业有限公司
ShenZhen NanHuaHai Industry Co., Limited
|广东省深圳市南山区蛇口明华国际会议中心C1108室 C1108 MingWah International Convention Centre, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
|N/A
|+86 755 26810933
|nwhcosz@21cn.com
|Marine, Energy
|深圳市德力佳润滑科技有限公司
Shen Zhen Deleca Lubricant Technology Co., Limited.
|深圳市宝安44区富源商贸中心D座1402 Rm D1402,Lst Bldg,Fuyuan Commerce Bld 44 Block,Baoan.Shenzhen.
|http://www.deleca.com/
|+86 755 27593884
|deleca@deleca.com
|Marine, Energy
|湖南嘉越机械设备有限公司
|湖南省长沙市开福区三一大道303号永通商邸B栋东单元2504室
|N/A
|+86 0731 84310688
|hnbp@vip.163.com
|Marine, Energy
|福州道和润滑油有限公司
|福州市鼓楼区华润万象城二期S9号楼1217室
|N/A
|+86 591 83715500
|castrolfj@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|福建新继船舶服务有限公司
Fujian Xinji Ship Services Co., Limited
|福建省厦门市思明区厦禾路885号罗宾森三期1021单元
Unit 1021 Robinsons Galleria - III , No.885 Xiahe Rd, Siming District, Xiamen, 361000, China
|N/A
|+86 592 5566550
|lubricant@amosasia.com
|Marine, Energy
|青岛祥龙船舶服务有限公司
|山东省青岛市市北区小港一路6号名城荟1906室
|N/A
|+86 0532 82827398#82
|stevensun8281@163.com
qdxlom@163.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Goltens India Private Ltd.- New Mumbai
|A -183, Ttc Industrial Area, Midc, Khairane, Behind White House, Thane – Belapur Road Navi, Mumbai – 400 705, Maharashtra
|www.goltens.com
|+91 9176 070922
|srinivasan.m@goltens.com
|Energy, Marine
|Goltens India Private Ltd - Chennai
|Door No. K16, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Ambattur, Chennai - 600058, Tamil Nadu
|www.goltens.com
|+91 9176 070922
|srinivasan.m@goltens.com
|Energy, Marine
|Goltens India Private Ltd.- Vizag
|Survey Number 64, D-Block, Part of Chingagantyada Village, Visakhapatnam, G.v.m.c., Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - 530012
|www.goltens.com
|+91 9176 070922
|srinivasan.m@goltens.com
|Energy, Marine
|Blue Ridge Maritime And Energy Pvt Ltd
|Plan S Business park, Office Number 1805 & 06, Plot No, D-108/1, Midc Industrial Area, Nerul, Darave, Thane - 400706, India
|www.blueridge-marine.com
|+91 8355918340
|lubesales@blueridge-marine.com
|Energy, Marine
|Shewratan Company Private Limited
|14, Weston St, Bow Bazaar, Bowbazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700012
|www.shewratan.in
|+ 91 9230992718
|lubes@shewratan.in / sales@shewratan.in
|Marine
|Shewratan Company Private Limited
|2Nd Floor, Room No. 207, Rajgir Sadan, Laxmi Baug, Opp. Sion Railway Station, Sion West, Mumbai - 400017
|www.shewratan.in
|+ 91 9230992718
|lubes@shewratan.in / sales@shewratan.in
|Marine
|Shewratan Company Private Limited
|New No.72 Old No.80, Floor, Moore Street, Chennai - 600001, Tamil Nadu
|www.shewratan.in
|+ 91 9230992718
|lubes@shewratan.in / sales@shewratan.in
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Dharma Trada Sejahtera, PT.
Graha Aruna Lantai 6
Jalan Antara No. 47, Kel. Pasar Baru, Kec. Sawah Besar, Kota Adm.
Jakarta Pusat, Prov. Dki
Jakarta
|N/A
|(021) 3852 222
|N/A
|Automotive
|Eka Sumber Artha Palembang, PT.
Komplek Pergudangan Bandara Indah Blok G1
Jl Raya Tanjung Api Api
Palembang
|www.ekasumberartha.co.id
|(0711) 5716128
|info@ekasumberartha.co.id
|Automotive
|Eka Sumber Artha Lampung, PT.
Jl. Kh. Mochammad Salim No. 53
Way Lunik, Kec Telukbetung Selatan
Kota Bandar Lampung,
Lampung
|www.ekasumberartha.co.id
|(0721) 31503
|info@ekasumberartha.co.id
|Automotive
|Galaxy Mandiri
Jl Mentok Gg Depanas I Rt 004 Rw 002
Kel Kace Timur, Kec. Mendo Bangka Barat
Bangka - Pangkal Pinang
Belitung
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Ekakarsa Mandiri Yudistira, PT.
Jl. Garuda Sakti Km. 5
Pergudangan Global Mas Blok C No. 8
Karya Indah , Kab. Kampar Riau
Pekan Baru
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Mega Arsanta, PT.
Jalan Purwo Nomor 19 E Rt 000
Rw 000Perintis, Medan Timur
Kota Medan
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Sinar Mentari Kobel, PT.
Komplek Pertokoan Green Town
Bengkong Laut, Bengkong
Kota Batam Kepulauan Riau
Batam
|N/A
|81277181822
|N/A
|Automotive
|Sumatera Danawa Tigapilar. CV.
Jl Ratulangi No 17 A Rt 002
Rw 002
Kampung Jao( Bl. Baru) Padang Barat
Kota Padang
|https://sd3pilar.com/
|(0751) 38826
|N/A
|Automotive
|Eka Sumber Artha Surabaya
Jl. Kapasan No 194L
Surabaya 60145
Surabaya
|www.ekasumberartha.co.id
|N/A
|info@ekasumberartha.co.id
|Automotive
|Kevindo Prima, CV
Kol Sugiono No.545 Rt 007 / Rw 004
Gadang Sukun, Kota Malang
Jawa Timur
Malang
|N/A
|(0341) 834777
|N/A
|Automotive
|Sukses Adi Surya, PT.
Komplek Pergudangan Permata Gedangan
Ag No. 20-21, Bohar Taman,Kab.Sidoarjo,
Surabaya
|N/A
|(031) 8533598
|N/A
|Automotive
|Tiga Saudara, CV
Jl. Indranoto Km 0.8
Rt 3 Rw 3 Ngabean
Sukoharjo Kartosuro
Solo
|N/A
|0274-418560
|N/A
|Automotive
|Cahaya Mulia Lestari, CV.
Grha De Arteri Building
Jl. Gatot Subroto Blok.Xxiii No.C2
Ngaliyan
Semarang
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Nusantara Mitra Ban, PT.
Jl.Raya Suparjo Rustam Km.5 Dusun Ii
Sokaraja
Tengah,Kec.Sokaraja,
Kabupaten Banyumas Jawa Tengah
Purwokerto
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Auto Inti Radiva, CV.
Jl.Gatsu Barat No.168
Padangsambian Kaja Denpasar Barat
Kota Denpasar Bali
Bali
|https://radiva.co.id
|0361 8947576
|info@radiva.co.id
|Automotive
|Auto Inti Radiva, CV.
Jl.Sandubaya
Bertais, Mataram
Lombok, Ntb
Lombok
|https://radiva.co.id
|0361 8947576
|info@radiva.co.id
|Automotive
|Auto Mandiri Perkasa, CV.
Jl Perintis Kemerdekaan Rt 026 Rw 007Tuak Daun Merah Oebobo Kota Kupang Nusa Tenggara Timur
Kupang
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Singa Tunggal Perkasa, PT.
Jalan Semeru No. 22 Rt 047 Rw 013 Pare Pare, Kab Kediri
Jawa Timur
Kediri
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Nusantara Surya Sakti Jember, PT.
Jl.Raya Legundi No.617 Krikilan,Driyorejo Gresik Surabaya
Jember
|www.nusantara-sakti.com
|0811-1700-1661
|customer.care@nusantara-sakti.com
|Automotive
|Tunas Kharisma Mandiri, PT.
Jl. Raya Penggilingan No. 66 Cakung Jakarta Timur Dki Jakarta Raya
Jakarta
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Sanitas, PT.
Jl Pasuketan No 91/93
Pekalipan - Pekalipan
Bypass Pegambiran Kel. Pegambiran Kec. Lemahwungkuk
Cirebon
|https://ptsanitas.com
|Cirebon 45113
|N/A
|Automotive
|Super Sukses Motor, PT.
Green Sedayu Bizpark Dm 1 No. 11
Jl Daan Mogot Kali Deres
Jakarta Barat 11840
Jakarta
|www.supersukses.net
|(021) 22455372
|Info@supersukses.net
|Automotive
|Adimitra Aneka Utama, PT.
Ruko De Botanica R-23, Rt 001 Rw 002
Sindang Barang
Bogor Barat
Bogor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Nusantara Surya Sakti Jakarta, PT
Jl. Brigjen Katamso 5, Kota Bambu
Selatan, Palmerah, Kota Adm. Jakarta Jakarta Barat
Jakarta
|www.nusantara-sakti.com
|0811-1700-1661
|customer.care@nusantara-sakti.com
|Automotive
|San Bersaudara Berkarya, PT.
Jl Pluit Karang Timur Blok O.8.T No 45
Kota Adm. Jakarta Utara Dki Jakarta
Jakarta
|https://sanbersaudara.com
|0877-1771-1236
|admin@sanbersaudara.com
|Automotive
|Nusantara Surya Sakti Karawang, PT.
Kawasan Pergudangan Karawang
Sentra Bizhub Blok D12
Kecamatan Telukjambe Timur , Kelurahan Telukjambe,
Kab Karawang
Karawang
|www.nusantara-sakti.com
|0811-1700-1661
|customer.care@nusantara-sakti.com
|Automotive
|Nusantara Surya Sakti Serang, PT.
Jl. Halim Perdana Kusuma Rt. 002/Rw 001
Kb. Besar, Kec. Benda
Kota Tangerang, Banten
Serang
|www.nusantara-sakti.com
|0811-1700-1661
|customer.care@nusantara-sakti.com
|Automotive
|Nusantara Surya Sakti Bandung, PT.
Jl. Caringin No.315, Babakan Babakan
Ciparat Bandung
Bandung
|www.nusantara-sakti.com
|0811-1700-1661
|customer.care@nusantara-sakti.com
|Automotive
|Caskal Lubrindo Jaya, PT.
Jl. Sutoyo S No 178 B
Banjarmasin
Banjarmasin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Kharisma Makmur Abadi, PT.
Jl. Arteri Supadio
No. 33 Rt.008 Rw.001
Sungai Raya, Kubu Raya
Pontianak
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Sinar Mentari Sakti, PT.
Jl. G. Bawakaraeng No. 115
Makassar,
Makassar
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Palu Unggul Pratama, PT.
Jl Diponegoro No. 85 Rt 003 Rw 003
Lere Palu Barat
Kota Palu,
Palu
|www.paluunggulpratama.com
|0451 421 199
|N/A
|Automotive
|Serba Mulia PCO, PT.
Jl. Apt. Pranoto Sk 1/77A
(Belakang Polres Klandasan)
Balikpapan, Kalimantan Timur
Balikpapan
|https://serbamuliagroup.co.id/
|(+62) 21-224-553-77
|info@serbamulia.co.id
|Automotive
|Serba Mulia PCO, PT.
Jl. Arif Rahman Hakim Rt 003/17
Samarinda,
Samarinda
|https://serbamuliagroup.co.id/
|(+62) 21-224-553-77
|info@serbamulia.co.id
|Automotive
|Berlian Inti Perkasa, CV.
Jl. Rajawali, Rt 123, Rw 000
Pelita, Samarinda Ilir
Kalimantan Timur
Samarinda
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Maju Ban Sulut, PT.
Jl. Raya Manado - Tomohon
Winahun Atas, Pineleng
Kab. Minahasa, Sulawesi Utara, 95661
Manado
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Automotive
|Tri Motor
Jl. Ahmad Yani Km. 8,400 Komplek Ruko Permata No. 02
Kelurahan Manarap Lama Kecamatan Kertak Hanyar
Kabupaten Banjar, Kalimantan Selatan Kode Pos 70654
Banjarmasin
|triomotor.co.id
|0811 5114 002 / 0800 1402 240
|trio.hc3@triomotor.co.id
|Automotive
|Tridaya Citra Sentosa, PT.
Jl Raya Cibeureum No.26
Kel. Campaka Kec. Andir
Kota Bandung,
Bandung
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHM
|Anugerah Lubrindo Raya
Akr Tower
Jl.Panjang No.5, Lantai 26,
Kebon Jeruk , Jakarta
|www.alr.co.id
|+62 21 38782186
|N/A
|Mining
|Rolimex Kimia Nusamas. PT.
Itc Cempaka Mas Mega Grosir Lt.11
Jl. Letjen Suprapto Kav.1 No. 1,2,3,7,8
Sumur Batu Kemayoran , Jakarta Pusat
Jakarta
|www.rolimex.co.id
|(62-21) 42887070
|corsec@rolimex.co.id
|CVO-HD
|Bina Manunggal Prima, PT.
Jl Air Hitam Komplek Pergudangan
Platinum Bl
Binawidya Binawidya , Kota Pekanbaru Riau
Pekan Baru
|N/A
|681 26082288
|bmplubricant@gmail.com
|CVO-HD
|Mega Kencana Abadi
Jl Kapasan 194L
Surabaya
|www.megakencanaabadi.com
|+62 31 7498399
|admin@megakencanaabadi.com
|CVO-HD
|Universal Prima Lubrika, PT.
Komplek Gading Bukit Indah G, 26-27
Kelapa Gading, Kota Adm
Jakarta Utara,
Jakarta
|https://universaloil.co.id/
|N/A
|N/A
|CVO-HD
|Borobudur Agung Perkasa, PT.
Jl Musi No. 7A Lt.3
Jakarta Pusat,Jakarta
|www.baplubricants.com
|62-21-3807168
|sales.info@baplubricants.com
|Industrial
|Indoclean Dynamic
Komplek Lytech Industrial Park
Blok F No.3A
Batam Center
Batam
|www.indoclean.com
|+(62) 778 749
|susie@indoclean.com
|Industrial
|Bina Pertiwi, PT.
Jl Raya Bekasi Km 22 Komp. Ppi-Ut Cakung
Cakung Barat
Cakung, Jakarta Timur,
Jakarta
|www.binapertiwi.co.id
|1500072
|info@binapertiwi.com
|Mining
|Sinar Mentari Indoprima, PT.
Komp.Dutamas Blok A2/24
Jl. P. Tubagus Angke
Jelambar Baru - Grogol Petamburan
Jakarta
|www.sinarmentari.co.id
|021 - 588 3791
|sinarmentari@cbn.net.id
|Industrial
|Olindo Jaya Sakti, PT.
Jl Hasanuddin Hasan Majedi No 79
Rt 020 Rw 000, Kertak Baru Ilir,
Banjarmasin Tengah,
Banjarmasin
|N/A
|0511 335 0974
|N/A
|Mining
|Indo Global Servistama, PT.
Jl Raya Cakung - Cilincing Kav 3A
Rt 000 Semper Timur
Cilincing. Kota Adm Jakarta Utara,Jakarta
|https://indoglobal-servistama.co.id
|N/A
|N/A
|Mining
|Elang Mandiri Sakti
Jl Mayjen Sutoyo No 71 Rt 38
Klandasan Ilir Balikpapan Kota
Kota Balikpapan Kalimantan Timur
Balikpapan
|http://elangmandirisakti.co.id
|+625428863346
|cs@elangmandirisakti.co.id
|Mining
|Mahadaya Unggul Traktor Nusantara, PT.
Komplek Rukan Botanicjunction
Jl Meruya Sejoglo, Kembangan
Kota Adm Jakarta Barat
Jakarta
|https://mutu-id.com
|N/A
|N/A
|Mining
|Super Sukses Niaga, PT.
Dewi Sartika Cawang
No.366 Rt.003 Rw.004
Kel. Cawang Kec. Kramat Jati ,
Jakarta
|www.supersukses.net
|N/A
|Info@supersukses.net
|Mining
|PT Anugerah Lubrindo Raya (ALR)
|Jl. Panjang No. 5, Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta 11530
Indonesia
|https://alr.co.id/
|+62 818 771 034 (Roy)
+62 877 0534 7828 (Dwiky)
|Roy.Tanudjaja@alr.co.id
|Marine
|PT Karya Maju Lestari
|Kawasan Pergudangan Central Cakung Business Park
Blok I No 61, Jl Cakung Cilincing KM 3.
Jakarta Utara, 14140
Indonesia
|https://www.karyamajulestari.com/
|+62 812 1818 8680 (Hendri)
|hendri@karyamajulestari.com
|Energy
|PT Mega Kencana Abadi
|Jalan Margomulyo Industri I, Block C, No 10 Surabaya, 60184. Indonesia.
|https://www.megakencanaabadi.com/id
|+62 822 9999 5141 (Lasmono)
+62 812 3306 4346 (Saroji)
|lasmono.rahardjo@lasmonogroup.com saroji@megakencanaabadi.com
|Energy
|PT Tri Pilar Internusa
|Jl. Raya Darmo Indah Qq-, Surabaya, East Java
|N/A
|+62 81332008980 (Fenny)
+62 81252882053 (Mina)
|pt.tripilar@yahoo.co.id minahalim@ymail.com
|Marine
|PT. Centratekno Instrumindo
|Jl. Bandengan Selatan No.60A, RT.5/RW.1, Pejagalan, Kecamatan Penjaringan, Jkt Utara, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11710
|NA
021-6621725 (Office),
0819-9090-9045 (Widiyanto),
0858-8475-8542 (Nono Septian)
|Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Maldives Transport & Contracting Company
|Mtcc Tower, 7Th Floor, Boduthakurufaanu Magu,Male 20057, Republic Of Maldives
|www.mtcc.mv
|+960 999-1459 / +960 974-4999
|samih.shehenaaz@mtcc.com.mv / aishath.faiha@mtcc.com.mv
|Marine and Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Ban Heng Enterprise (Alor Setar) SDN BHD
NO. 46 & 47, Taman Perindustrian Ringan Simpang Empat, 06650 Alor Setar, Kedah,
|N/A
|+60 19-477 7591
|banhenge@yahoo.com
|Automotive
|Trusmaju SDN BHD
TB2356 Leeka Light Industrial Estate, Mile 2.5,
Jalan Apas, 91000 Tawau, Sabah
|N/A
|+60 89 912 896
|tmj288@gmail.com
|Automotive
|East Asia Agencies (Sabah) SDN BHD
Mile 6 1/2, Tuaran Road, Inanam Kota Kinabalu,
88450 Sabah
|N/A
|+60 88 421 227
|eaasabah@gmail.com
|Automotive
|Hua Ban Marketing (SIBU) SDN BHD
No. 8, Jalan Nyatoh, Lanang Road, P.O.Box 992,
96008 Sibu, Sarawak
|N/A
|+60 84 326 849
|hst@huaban.com.my
|Automotive
|Hua Ban Marketing (KCH) SDN BHD
Lot 1255, Block 8, MTLD, Demak Laut Industrial Park,
Jalan Bako, 93050 Kuching,
|N/A
|+60 82 432 512
|hst@huaban.com.my
|Automotive
|Hua Ban Marketing (Miri) SDN BHD
Lot 1904, Pujut 1B, Jalan Miri Pujut Road,
98000 Miri, Sarawak
|N/A
|+60 85 664 112
|hst@huaban.com.my
|Automotive
|Hua Ban Marketing (BTU) SDN BHD
No.1 & 2, Nyigu Industrial Estate, Jalan Sungai Nyigu,
97000 Bintulu, Sarawak
|N/A
|+60 86 317 369
|hst@huaban.com.my
|Automotive
|Uni Distribution (U) SDN BHD
No 3, Lorong IKS Bukit Minyak 4
Taman IKS Bukit Minyak
14100, Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang
|https://unigroup.my/
|+60 16 505 7898
|unibmacc03@unigroup.my
|Automotive
|Uni Distribution (Perak) SDN BHD
B-3-2, 3rd Floor Intan Business Centre 2,
Lebuh Persiaran Medan Ipoh, Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh,
31400 Ipoh, Perak
|https://unigroup.my/
|+60 52 380 308
|ericc@unigroup.my
|Automotive
|Teck Hin Motor Trading SDN BHD
Lot 11784, Jalan Pengkalan Nelayan, Kg Nelayan,
42000 Telok Gong, Kelang,
|https://thm.com.my/
|+603-3134 1255
|thm.teckhinmotor@gmail.com
|Automotive
|SBL Motor Parts (Kelantan) SDN BHD
PT 299, Taman Desa Raya, Jalan Morak,
16250 Wakaf Bharu, Kelantan
|https://sblmotorparts.com/
|+60 16 9213 386
|sblmotorparts71@hotmail.com
|Automotive
|SBL Motor Parts SDN BHD
10 & 11 Bistari Central, Jalan Hiliran,
21000 Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu
|https://sblmotorparts.com/
|+60 16 9213 386
|sblmotorparts71@hotmail.com
|Automotive
|Uni Distribution SDN BHD
Lot 2732, Jalan Seruling 59,
Taman Klang Jaya,
41200 Klang, Selangor
|https://unigroup.my/
|+60 3 3323 7213
|uniscs01@unigroup.my
|Automotive
|Uni Distribution (S) SDN BHD
11, Jalan Kempas 5/1,
Kawansan Perindustrian Kempas,
81200 Johor Bahru, Johor
|https://unigroup.my/
|+60 3 3323 7213
|uniscs01@unigroup.my
|Automotive
|BD Industries SDN BHD
Sublot 24, Lot 2371, Block 32
Kemena Land District, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau
P.O.Box 2620, 97000 Bintulu, Sarawak
|N/A
|+60 86 332619
|michaelhii@bdimy.com
|Industrial
|Zhuan Trading SDN BHD
15 Leboh Nangka Satu, Taman Desa Damai,
Bukit Mertajam, 14000 Pulau Pinang,
Penang
|https://www.zhuantrading.com/
|+60 4 5397801
|wkk@zhuantrading.com
|Industrial
|SK Lub & Chem SDN BHD
Lot 34093, No.3, Jalan TPP 6/6,
47100 Puchong, Selangor
|https://www.sklub.com.my/
+60 12 603 7296
+60 12 603 0488
|admin@sklub.com.my
|Industrial
|Yick Lee Oil Supplies (M) SDN BHD
18 Jalan Bayu 2/5, Taman Perindustrian Tampoi Jaya,
81200 Johor Baru, Johor
|https://www.yicklee.com.my/
|+60 7 237 1978
|jeff@yicklee.com.my
|Industrial
|Matrix Petroleum SDN BHD
No 32 (1st Floor) Jalan PJS 11/16,
Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya,
Selangor
|N/A
|+60 3 5635 3399
|darylcheah@matrixpetroleum.com.my
|Industrial
|Cirtus Ship Supply (SG) PTE LTD
|Lot 1743, Eastwood Ind. Phase 2, Jalan Bypass Miri, 98000 Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia
|www.citrus-ship.com
|+63 854 10443
|sales@citrus-ship.com
|Marine
|Sarbo Enterprise SDN BHD
Lot 9733-9736, No.40B,40-C,40-D,40-E,
Kuching, Sarawak
|N/A
|+60 82 332422
|sarboentsb@hotmail.com
|Motorcycle
|Eko Ken (Sabah) SDN BHD
Lot 19, Golden Plaza Donggongon,
Penampang, 89507 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah
|N/A
|+60 88 728 735
|ekokensabah@hotmail.com
|Motorcycle
|Consomart SDN BHD
No.1070 Jalan Aman 3/2, Taman Industri Makmur,
09600 Lunas, Kedah
|N/A
|+60 16 419 6656
|consomart@gmail.com
|Motorcycle
|Teck Hin Motor Trading SDN BHD
Lot 11784, Jalan Pengkalan Nelayan,
Kg Nelayan, 42000 Telok Gong, Kelang,
|N/A
|+603-3134 1255
|thm.teckhinmotor@gmail.com
|Motorcycle
|Tephinco SDN BHD
No. 22 & 24 Jalan Sg Batu 8 KU6,
Kawasan Perindustrian Klang Utama, 42100 Klang,
|N/A
|+60 3 3291 7993
|ocl1121@gmail.com
|Motorcycle
|Soko Point Marketing SDN BHD
No.11 Jalan PK6, Taman Perindustrian Krubong, 75250 Melaka.
No.22 Jalan Desa Tropika 2/1, Taman Perindustrian Tropika, 81800 Ulu Tiram,
|N/A
|+60 6 336 0208
|general@soko.com.my
|Motorcycle
|Heap Ghee Motors SDN BHD
3183-P Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, 15150 Kota Bharu,
Kelantan
|N/A
|+60 9 744 0439
|chuahaiong@gmail.com
|Motorcycle
|Sumber Petroleum Cemerlang SDN BHD
|No 3, Jalan SKI 1/KU 7, Kawasan Industri Hi-Tech, Sungai Kapar Indah, 42200 Kapar, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia
|www.spclube.com
Josephine Lee
+60 12 331 3288
Office
+60 33 291 3663
|Contact for details
|Vector Marine Solutions SDN BHD
|No. 41, Jalan Kemuning Bayu 33/30G, Kemuning Utama, 40400 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia
|N/A
|+60 12 370 9618
|sales@vectormarine.com.my
|Contact for details
|Carsuka Automotive SDN BHD
|No.77, Jalan Metro 1/1, Bandar Metro Puchong, 47160 Puchong, Selangor Darul Ehsan
|+60 16 552 0162
|hello@carsuka.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Nepal Overseas Trading Concern Pvt. Ltd.
|House no. 6, Bhattarai Marg, Bakhundole Road, Lalitpur Ward No. 1, Nepal
|https://notc.com.np/
|+97715450444
|notcnepal@gmail.com
|Automotive, Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Industrial Lubricants & Services Limited
|Po Box 259 347,Botany, Manukau 2163, New Zealand
|Industrial Lubricants And Services NZ | ILS
|+64 9 274 0159 or +64 21 323 309
|orders@ils.co.nz
|Energy, Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Hachiko Efficiency Services PTE Ltd
|1 Goldhill Plaza, #03-39 Podium Bock, Singapore
|www.Pac-oil.com
|+61 0401 786 442
|lloyd@haches.co
|Energy, Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|North Trend Marketing Corp.
|46-A Arca St., Juan Luna Avenue, Mabolo, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines
|https://www.northtrend.com
+639176510397
+639173127509
|serj.castro@northtrend.com
ricky.bona@northtrend.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Lian Hoe Leong & Brothers PTE LTD
NO.80 International Road Singapore 629170
|www.lhlbros.com
|+65 6266 8500
|enquiry@lhlbros.com
|Marine and Energy
|United Automobile Services
18 Boon Lay Way,
04-109 Tradehub 21,
Singapore 609966
|NA
|65159282
|enquiry@united-automobile.com.sg
|Automotive
|Chuan Teng Petroleum Pte Ltd
Oxley Bizhub 2 62 Ubi
Road 1 #07-25 S408734
|NA
|67476610
67476061
|ctlube1993@yahoo.com.sg
|Commercial Vehicles
|Silverstar Industrial Pte Ltd
1 Tuas South Ave 6
#01-07 The Westcom, Singapore 637021.
|http://www.silverstarind.com.sg/
|62526531
Fax: 62526510
|admin@silverstarind.com.sg
|Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Associated Motorways PVT LTD
|185 Union Place, Colombo - 02, Sri Lanka
|www.amwltd.com
|+94 7799 62035
|Malik.Sarap@AMWLTD.COM
|Marine and Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|SSSR International Oil Co
|Room 123 ,1 F, No.3, Yu Kang East 2nd Road,
Chien Jenn District , Kaohsiung 80672 ,Taiwan (R.O.C.)
|N/A
|+886 7 8138586
|sssr-castrol@umail.hinet.net
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Veltramor Auto Supply Lda
Aimutin - Dili
Rua De Aimutin , Posto Penal, Comoro
Dom Alexio Dili . Timor Leste
Timor Leste
|N/A
|+670 73836121
|emr@veltramor.com
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|J.R. Inter Supplies (Thailand) L.P.
|56/130 Moo 5, Munthana Village, Soi Watphranguen, Kanjanapisek road,Plaibang, Bangkruay, Nonthaburi,11130
|N/A
|+66 81 833 3420
|jris_2007@yahoo.com
|Contact for details
|Pattanayont Chonburi Co., Ltd.
|40 Moo 13, Bangna-Trad Road, Bangkaew, Bangplee, Samut Prakarn,Thailand, 10260
|www.patcothailand.com
|+66 81 917 1674
|Contact for details
|TCS Marine Co., Ltd.
|Tree On 3 Building, 395 Rama 3 Road, Bangkholeam, Bangkok, Thailand,10120
|http://tcsmarine.co.th/
|+66 81 866 5978
|eso@tcsmarine.co.th
|Contact for details
|TGM (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
|No. 1558 / 77 Baan Klang Krung Office Park Bangna,
Debaratna Road, Bangna Tai, Bangna, Bangkok, 10260
Thailand
|www.tgmthailand.com
|+66 61 328 9459
|thawanrat@global-tgm.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Minh Dung Trading JSC
|287 Lot GH5, Urban Area Connecting Lach Tray Road with Ho Sen Road – Cau Rao II, Le Chan Ward, Hai Phong City, Vietnam
|www.minhdungjsc.com.vn
|+84 9343 63267
|sales@minhdungjsc.com.vn
|Marine
|Phong Phu Co. Ltd
|817 Truong Cong Dinh Street, Tam Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
|https://phongphuoil.com/en/
|+(84) 901202100
+(84) 903 811 544
|Admin@phongphuoil.com
|Marine and Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ABC Maziva D.O.O
|Bravnicarjeva Ulica 13, 1000, Ljubljana, Slovenia
|https://www.abcmaziva.com/
+386 1 5136 242
+386 1 5136 248
|info@abcmaziva.com
|Marine, Power
|Superior Lubricants S.H.A
Autostrada Tirane-Durres, km.7. CLASSIC Shpk.
Tirane, Albania
|http://www.superior-lubricants.al/
+355 6820 20 507
|Info@Superior-lubricants.al
Automotive, Motorcycle, Industrial
|Inter Cars Albania
"Pajtoni"5-th floor, Highway Tirana- Durres km 1, 1001 Tirana
|https://intercars.com.al/
|+355 69 684 5985
|info.al@intercars.eu
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Kalantaryan Family CJSC
|David Bek 83/12
|www.kalantaryanfamily.com
|+374 91 007 019
|Automotive, Motorcycle, Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Petrochem Group LLC
|AZ1065, Azerbaijan, Baku, 609 Jafar Jabbarli, Globus Center 12th floor
|www.petrochem.az
|+994 12 497 61 06
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Minaco D.O.O
|Ul. VI Bataljona, 76250, Gradacac, BiH
|https://www.abcmaziva.com/
|+387 35 82 36 05
|minaco.doo@bih.net.ba
|Marine, Power
|Inter cars d.o.o.
|Put Famosa 38 71210 Ilidža
|www.intercars.com
https://intercars.ba
|'+38733765005
|info@intercars.eu
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|SEC lubes Ltd
1000 Sofia, 9 Pozitano str, block 1, entrance B, floor 5, office 15
Bulgaria
|N/A
|+359 07001402
|office.bulgaria@castrol-seclubes.com
|Automotive
|Inter cars bulgaria EOOD
|115А Tsarigradsko shose Blvd, 1784 Sofia, Bulgaria
|https://bg.intercars.eu/
|'+359 2 4193659
|intercarsbg@intercars.eu
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Lotus Bunkering
|Glorieta Del Arquitecto Marrero Regalado 8 38001, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tenerife Spain
|www.lotusbunkering.com
|+34 638748087
|lotusbunkering@gmail.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ABC Maziva D.O.O
|Lopatinecka 7, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
|https://www.abcmaziva.com/
+385 1 600 22 99
+385 1 600 22 91
|ured@abcmaziva.com
|Marine, Power
|Inter cars d.o.o.
|10090 Zagreb
|www.intercars.hr
|+385 1 349 22 04
|veleprodaja@intercars.eu
|Automotive
|SEC lubes d.o.o.
|Kovinska 4a, 10090 Zagreb, Croatia
|NA
|38516002222
|castrol.croatia@castrol-seclubes.com
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|EKO cyprus Limited
|3 Ellispontou str., 2015 Lefkosia
|www.eko.com.cy
|00357 22477000
|cisupport@helpe.gr
|Automotive
|Chr. kapodistrias & sons LTD
2A Solonos Michaelide
Street Pallouriotissa 1035
Nicosia CYPRUS
|www.chrkapodistrias.com
|+357-22870003
|info@chrkapodistrias.com
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Telko Denmark AB
|Frederiksgade 2, 3400
|https://www.telko.com/contact/denmark
|+45 40 28 49 11
|morten.nedergaard@telko.com
|Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Telko Latvia Sia
|Katlakalna 11, C LV-1073
|https://www.telko.com/contact/latvia
|+372 509 2922
|vello.parashin@telko.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|SP/F KBI
|Klingrugarður 2
700
|www.kbi.fo
|+298 610200
|info@kbi.fo
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Telko Ltd
|Keilaranta 17, P.O. Box 43, FI-02151, Espoo, Finland
|https://www.telko.com/fi/
|+358 400270699
|marcus.laurell@telko.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
Certas Energy
Lubricants
47/53 rue Raspail,
92594 Levallois Perret,
France
|https://certasenergy.co.uk/products/lubricants/
|+01 57 98 43 00
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Impex
140 route des Moulins,
38490 Chimilin,
France
|https://www.impex-online.com/en/group
|+33 4 76 32 69 37
|infoconso@impex.fr
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Telko France
BP 50146
Av. Saint-Remy 8
57603 Forbach
|https://www.telko-france.com/
|+33 (0) 3 87 87 88 45
|info.france@telko.com
|Industrial
|DLBC
10 allée Pierre-Gilles de Gennes,
33700 Mérignac
|https://www.dlbc.fr/
|+33 5 57 26 01 10
|N/A
|Motorcycle
|Le Lu Marine
|4, Bd Jean-Pierre Calloch, 56100 Lorient
|www.lelu-marine.fr
|+33 6 46 67 27 32
|franck.lauferon@lelu-marine.fr
|Marine
|Synchro Diffusion
20 Boulevard de la Chanterie
ZAC Pôle 49
49124 Saint-Barthélemy-d'Anjou
France
|https://www.synchro-diffusion.com/fr/
|+33(0)2 41 77 52 32
|contact@synchro-diffusion.com
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Petrochem Group LLC
|38 Saburtalo Street, 177 Tbilisi
|www.petrochem.az
|+994 12 497 61 06
orxan.yuzbashi@petrochem.az
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Φιλτρολιπαντική ΑΕ
Οδός Σαρανταπόρου 56 Και Λαχανά
Καρδίτσα 43100
|https://www.filtrolipantiki.gr/
|2441 0 23695
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Ελληνικά Καύσιμα Ορυκτέλαια
Χειμάρρας 8Α,
15125, Μαρούσι
|https://www.eko.gr/
|210 7725594
|KKranias@eko.helleniq.gr
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|ΙΑΠΩΝΙΚΗ Α.Ε.
(ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΟ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΗΜΑ)
17o χλμ,
Λ.Μαραθώνος,
Παλλήνη
|https://www.iaponiki.gr/
|210 6669402
|info@iaponiki.gr
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|ΙΑΠΩΝΙΚΗ Α.Ε. (Κέντρο Αποθήκευσης & Διανομής - Smart Logistics)
Αγροτική Οδός Κύπρου,
Θέση Λοποχώρι, 19003, Μαρκόπουλο Μεσογαίας,
Αττική
|213 0172570
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Υιοί Ν. Κουιμτζή Ο.Ε.
1o χλμ Χαλάστρας-Θεσσαλονίκης
|https://kouimtzis-castrol.gr/
|2310792555
|info@kouimtzis-castrol.gr
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Ελτρέκκα ΑΕ
Θηβαΐδος 15,
|https://www.eltrekka.gr/
800 800 4700
+210 5704600
|info@eltrekka.gr
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|ΕΜΑ Α.Ε.
17ο χλμ. Ε.Ο. Αθηνών,
Λαμίας & Γαλήνης 17,
145 64 ΚΗΦΙΣΙΑ
|https://www.ema.gr/el/home
|Αυτοκίνητο - 210 6290300
Μοτοσικλέτα - 210 6669424
|info@ema.gr
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Γ. & Ι. ΠΑΓΚΑΚΗΣ Α.Ε.Β.Ε.
Παπαρρηγοπούλου 46 & Λασσάνη,
|https://www.pangakis.gr/
|210 88 10 750
|info@pangakis.gr
|Industrial
|Inter Cars Greece
Ριζούντος 2 & Θράκης, Ελληνικό Τκ 16777
|https://www.intercars.com.gr/
|2108256143
|info.greece@intercars.eu
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Ενεργειακή Λιπαντική ΙΕΚ
Λ. Ποσειδώνος 99,
Γλυφάδα 16674
|https://withinenergy.gr/
|2102206485
|sales@withinenergy.g
|Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Abroncs Kereskedőház Kft
|1119 Budapest, Fehérvári út 71-73.
|Gumiabroncs és felni webáruház - gumi.hu
|+36 1 371-3333
|info@gumi.hu
|Automotive, Motorcycle, Industrial
|AUTONET Import Magyarország Kft
|2120 Dunakeszi,Pallag u. 43
|Autonet - AUTONET IMPORT kft - nemzetközi háttérrel rendelkező, autóalkatrész nagykereskedő vállalat
|+36 20 885 8620
|alkatresz@autonet-group.com
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Bárdi Autó Zrt
|1089 Budapest, Orczy út 44-46.
|Bárdi Autó - Autóalkatrész, felszerelési cikk, olaj és adalék webshop
|+36 1 555 0050
|vevoszolgalat@bardiauto.hu
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|"LÁNG" Kereskedelmi Kft
|1095 Budapest, Soroksári út 138-142.
|Láng Eshop
|+36 1 451 9666
|cc@langauto.hu
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Inter Cars Hungária Kft
|1139 Budapest, Frangepán u. 44/B
|Autóalkatrészek, kenőanyagok, tuning és webkatalógus – Inter Cars Magyarország
|+36 1 270 7080
|iroda@intercars.eu
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|TT Parts Hungary Kft
|1097 Budapest, Táblás utca 30/b
|BPW Kamion teherautó alkatrészek TT Parts Hungary Kft
|+36 1 347 7000
|NA
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Unix Autó Kft
|1139 Budapest XIII, Frangepán u.55-57
|Autóalkatrészek - Unix Autó
|+36 1 270 8701
|info@unixauto.hu
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|CIKS Kft
|3527 Miskolc, József Attila utca 57
|www.ciks.hu
|+36 46 401 855
|ugyfelszolgalat@ciks.hu
|Industrial
|UNILUB Kft
|6728 Szeged, Back Bernat u. 1.
|UNILUB - Megoldásokat szállítunk.
|+36 30 892 1400
|info@unilub.eu
|Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Feldman Ron-Paz
|15 Yosef Levi Street, 2611101, Israel
|N/A
|+972 508485114
|rafil@feldman.co.il
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Oliuversun Islands HF
|Skutuvogur 5, 104 Reykjavik, Iceland
|https://www.olis.is/english
|+354 8209045
|ss@olis.is
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Certa Ireland Ltd
|Clonminam Industrial Estate, Co. Laois, Ireland
|https://certaireland.ie/
|+353 57 8684500
|castrol@certaireland.ie
|Automotive,Energy, Industrial, Marine, Motorcycle
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|PG Kazakhstan LLP
|Office 504, "Zhastar" Business Center, Building 79, 12th Microdistrict, Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan
|N/A
|+7 701 9528723
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Telko Latvia Sia
|Katlakalna 11, C LV-1073
|https://www.telko.com/contact/latvia
|+372 509 2922
|vello.parashin@telko.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Telko Latvia Sia
|Katlakalna 11, C LV-1073
|https://www.telko.com/contact/latvia
|+372 509 2922
|vello.parashin@telko.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Coleiro Group of Companies
|Coleiro General Supplies Ltd, Msida Valley Road, Birkirkara
|www.coleiro.com
|+356 21483131
|info@coleiro.com
|Marine, Energy, Automotive, Motorcycle, Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ABC Maziva
|Bravnicarjeva Ulica 13, 1000, Ljubljana, Slovenia
|https://www.abcmaziva.com/
|N/A
|Podobnik.Vesna@abcmaziva.com
|Marine, Power
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Maloy Havneservice AS
|Ytre Kulen 41, 6718 Deknopollen, Norway
|https://www.mhservice.no/en/
|+47 57853653
|sales@mhservice.no
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Enriel - Soluções Industriais, Lda
Pavilhâo C6 - Largo de Utic, 100
4430-246
Vila Nova de Gaia
|www.enriel.com
|+351 227 137500
|castrolmarine.pt@enriel.com
|Marine, Energy
|Lubrialbi – Comércio de Lubrificantes, Lda
Parque Industrial - Rua H - LT.3C
6000-459
Castelo Branco
|https://www.lubrialbi.com/
|+351 963 058 575
|lubrialbi@gmail.com
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|NSL-Combustíveis e Agentes de Navegação SU, Lda
Rua Cardeal D. Humberto Medeiros, 7 – Arrifes
9500-376
Ponta Delgada
|N/A
|+351 296 301 450
|bensaude@bensaude.pt
|Automotive
|Unilubes Lda
Parque Industrial e Tecnológico de Évora
7005-513
Évora
|https://unilubes.pt/
|+351 266 752 585
|geral@unilubes.pt
|Automotive, Industrial, Motorcycle
|Autozitânia
Autozitânia
Avenida das Acácias Lote AE 2/3 Arroja
1685-654
Famões
|www.autozitania.pt
|+351 214 789 100
|vendas.odivelas@autozitania.pt
|Automotive
|Martins Couto, Lda
Avenida do Marco, 197 - Meixomil
4595-225
Pacos de Ferreira
Porto
|https://grupomartins.pt/
|+351 255 865 470
|geral@grupomartins.pt
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Travocar - Lubrificantes Lda
Rua de Aveiro, 138 Barrosinhas,
3750-760
Agueda
Aveiro
|https://travocar.com/
|+351 234 622 945
|travocar@travocar.com
|Automotive, Industrial, Motorcycle
|Enriel
Parque Empresarial Laborim, Pavilhâo C6
4430-246
Vila Nova de Gaia
Porto
|N/A
|+351 227 137 500
|vendas@enriel.com
|Industrial
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Cassol RO
|Incinta Port Constanta,poarta 2 , Cld. Schenker Logistics , Et 2 , cam 212
|https://www.cassol.ro/
|+40 241617975
|office@cassol.ro
|Contact for details
|AD auto total SRL
Splaiul Unirii 96,
sector 4, Bucuresti
|https://www.autototal.ro/
|004 021 317 59 09
|office@autototal.ro
|Automotive
|Augsburg international SRL
Bucuresti-Pitesti
Highway, Sos. De Centura 5-6
|https://www.augsburg.ro/
|004 0374 134 700
|office@augsburg.ro
|Automotive
|Auto adria SRL
Str. Mărășești 47,
Suceava
|partscat.autoadria.ro
|004 0230 552255
|castrol@autoadria.ro
|Automotive
|Autonet import SRL
Str. Aurel Vlaicu 78,
Satu Mare
|https://www.autonet-group.ro/
|004 0261 710 588
|office@autonet.ro
|Automotive
|Barady services SRL
|Calea Munteniei nr 45, Focsani jud Vrancea
|https://barady.ro/
|0400 0722 409 520
|adrian.baraghin@gmail.com
|Automotive
|Bardi auto SRL
|Str. Industriilor 20 -26 ,077040,Chiajna
|https://www.bardiauto.ro/
|004 0213 032 626
|relatiicuclientii@bardiauto.ro
|Automotive
|Conex distribution SA
|Str. Calea Chișinăului, nr. 32, cod poștal 700180, Iași, jud. Iași
|https://conexdist.ro/
|0040 232 273 443
|office@conexdist.ro
|Automotive
|ELIT romania PAO SRL
|Str. Italia 1-7, Depozit 12, P3 Bucharest Park, 077040, Chiajna – Ilfov
|https://www.elit.ro/
|004 0213 180 581
|elit@elit.ro
|Automotive
|Inter cars romania SRL
|Campul Painii 3-5, 400058, Cluj-Napoca
|https://intercars.ro/
|004 0364 404 329
|drusu@intercars.eu
|Automotive
|Materom SRL
|Str. Viilor nr. 800, Cristești, Mureș
|https://www.materom.ro/
|0040 365 401 080
|office@materom.ro
|Automotive
|Neste international SRL
|Sos. Chitilei Nr 431, Sector 1, Bucuresti
|https://www.neste.ro/
|0040 742 771 858
|comenzi@neste.ro
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ABC Maziva d.o.o
|Bravnicarjeva ulica 13, 1000, Ljubljana, Slovenia
|https://www.abcmaziva.com/
+386 1 5136 242
+386 1 5136 248
|info@abcmaziva.com
|Marine, Power
|SEC lubes d.o.o.
|Stegne 11a, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|https://www.castrol.com/sl_si/slovenia/home.html
+386 1 5136 234
|castrol.slovenija@castrol-seclubes.com
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|21 Jacars
|Paredes, s/n -, con código postal 33429 de Siero – Principado de Asturias -.
|+34 682 28 90 41
|jacars@adarsa.com
|Automotive
|AD Grupo Regueira
|Calle de Galileo Galilei, 9, 15008 A Coruña
|https://www.regueira.com/
+34 981 01 40 04
+34 952 33 74 00
|Automotive
|AD Transcose
|Calle Recibidores, 9, 40006 Segovia
|https://transcose.com/
|+34 921 428 717
|suministros@transcose.com
|Automotive
|Auto Industrial Basconia, S.A.
|Gudarien Kalea, 2 48970 - Basauri
|https://www.basconia.com/
|+34 944 409 401
|basconia@basconia.com
|Automotive
|ADSalas
|Av. Mare Nostrum, nave 27 | Sector 20
04009 Almería
|https://adsalas.es/empresa/
|+34 950 151 734
|francisco@franciscosalas.es
|Automotive
|Royse Lubricantes S.L.
|Ctra. Socuéllamos Km. 0,300 Pol. Sta. Ana, nave 7-8-9
|http://www.royselubricantes.com/
|+34 926 501 133
|royse@royselubricantes.com
|Automotive
|Repuestos Serca
|N/A
|N/A
|+34 965 107 428
|serca@casermovil.es
|Automotive
|Auto Recambios Peñalver
|Ctra. de Alicante, 251
30007 Murcia
|https://www.adpenalver.com/
|+34 968 238 135
|adpenalver@adpenalver.com
|Automotive
|AD BOSCH
|N/A
|https://adbosch.com/
|+34 972 18 18 00
|informacio@adbosch.com
|Automotive
|AD Marina Automotive
|Les Franqueses del Vallés, Barcelona, Spain
|www.admarina.com
|+34 938 600 677
|info@admarina.com
|Automotive
|M Recambios
Calle de Lima, 23-27
08030 Barcelona
|https://www.m-recambios.com/
|+34 932 78 85 85
|N/A
|Automotive
|Ad Grupo Jimenez Maña
|N/A
|https://jimenezmana.es/
|+34 954 937 709
|compras@jimenezmana.com
|Automotive
|Rodaco Motor S.A.
|Explanada Muelle de Poniente, Sector E, Nave 98 B
51001 Ceuta
|http://www.rodaco.com/index2.html
|+34 956 522 063
|ventas@rodaco.com
|Automotive
|Grupo Vemare
|C/ Diesel, 32. 28906 - Getafe - Madrid
|https://www.grupovemare.com/
|+34 91 649 60 20
|marta.molina@grupovemare.com
|Automotive
|Arasoil S.L.
|N/A
|N/A
|+34 957 513 857
|atc1@arasoil.com
|Automotive
|AD Egido
|Polígono Zubiondo Bloque 4 Nave 1
20120 Hernani
Guipuzcoa
|https://www.ad-egido.com/
|+34 943 491 301
|ibonartola@ad-egido.com
|Automotive
|AD MASANÉS, S.A.
|P.I. El Segre C/ Jose Baro Trave, Parc. 106
25191 Lleida
|https://locator.ad-europe.com/en/ad-masanes-sa
|+34 973 216 060
|ramon.masanes@masanes.com
|Automotive
|Recambios Ibiza
|Av. Sant Josep de sa Talaia, 51, 53, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears
|https://recambiosibiza.com/
|+34 971 392 370
|albert@adeivissa.com
|Automotive
|AD Siro Suministros Automocion
|N/A
|https://www.adsiro.com/sede.html
|+34 953 791 509
|pedroangel@adsiro.com
|Automotive
|Regenauto
Pol. Ind. Landazabal, C/ A nº 32-36 Ctra. Irún Km. 3
31610, Villalva, Navarra
|www.regenauto.com
|+34 948 131 222
|regenauto@regenauto.com
|Automotive
|Repuestos Doral
|C. Carpinteria, 34-36, 38312 La Orotava, Santa Cruz de Tenerife
|https://repuestosdoral.es/en/home/
+34 928 480 559
+34 922 353 580
|comerciales@repuestosdoral.es
|Automotive, Industrial, Motorcycle
|AD Málaga Recambios
|Veracruz, Parc. 289 - Pol. Ind. San Luis
29006 Malaga
|https://locator.ad-europe.com/en/hnos-gomez-pleguezuelos-sl
|+34 952 356 518
|apostigo@gomezpleguezuelos.com
|Automotive
|Bosch & Lozano
|Gremi Fusters, 20
Pol. Son Castelló
|https://boschlozano.com/
|+34 971 758 892
|josep.bosch@boschlozano.com
|Automotive
|Auteide
|C/Domingo J. Navarro, 30
35002 – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Islas Canarias
|https://auteide.com/en/
|+34 928 36 32 81
|auteide@auteide.com
|Automotive
|AD Freco Parts, S.L.
Pol.Ind. Mas Batlle - C/Ignasi Iglesias, 63-65 43206, Reus,
Tarragona
|N/A
|+34 977 327 575
|compras@adfreco.com
|Automotive
|Recambios Gran Via
|N/A
|https://recambiosgranvia.es/
|+34 976 466 560
|compras@adaragon.com
|Contact for details
|Auto-Recambios Vilber S.L.
|N/A
|https://www.advilber.com/
|+34 961 522 933
|autorecambiosvilber@advilber.com
|Automotive
|AD Levante
|C.E. La Plana C/Almogávers nave 1,
12550 Almazora
|https://www.adlevante.es/
|+34 964 244 725
|info@automecanicalevante.com
|Automotive
|Aceites Industriales Eibarlar S.L.
|Pol. Azitain nº 7, 20600 Eibar
|https://eibarlar.com/
|+34 943 20 22 26
|eibarlar@eibarlar.com
|Industrial
|Rodamientos Anmar S.L.
|Compositor Strauss, 17, Naves A-B-C, 08191 Rubi, Barcelona
|https://anmarsl.com/
|+34 935 873 520
|asun.castro@anmarlube.com
|Industrial
|Geci Espanol, S.A.
|Parque Tecnológico “TecnoBahía” 29,
Apartado 443, 11500 El Puerto de Santa María
|https://geciweb.com/
|+34 956 85 59 57
|sales@geciweb.com
|Industrial
|Enriel, S.A.
|Avda. Ricardo Mella 119 A
36330 Vigo
|https://enriel.com/
|+34 986 21 35 35
|marketing@enriel.com
|Industrial
|Corver
|c/Coneixement 5
08850 Gavà
|https://www.corver.es/
|+34 936 383 860
|JFERRER@CORVER.ES
|Motorcycle
|Lubricantes Y Grasas, S.A.
|Carr. de Beniajan, KM 3, 500, 30570 Beniaján, Murcia
|https://lugrasa.com/en/
|+34 968 200 901
|comercial@lugrasa.com
|Motorcycle
|CODILUBE SL
|C. San Erasmo, 42, NAVE 35, Villaverde, 28021 Madrid
|N/A
|+34 662 124 423
|Automotive, Motorcycle
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Telko Sweden AB
|E A Rosengrens Gata 19, 421 31
|+46 734 222432
|johan.aronsson@telko.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Vis Enerji
|Orhanlı Mah.Derviş Cad. Gat Logistics No:24 iç kapı NO:1 Tuzla-İstanbul
|http://visenerji.com/
|0216 394 56 45
|Marine, Energy
|Akillar
|N/A
|0242 335 18 88
|N/A
|Automotive
|Algünler
|N/A
|0482 313 41 33
|N/A
|Automotive
|Bi̇lge
|N/A
|0364 611 48 59
|N/A
|Automotive
|Yd Deni̇z
|N/A
|0312 278 00 55
|N/A
|Automotive
|Bi̇lmaksan
Esenyurt/ İstanbul
|N/A
|0212 858 12 19
|N/A
|Automotive
|Dalay
|N/A
|0488 218 01 01
|N/A
|Automotive
|Elbeyli̇
Sanayi Mah. 60725 Cad. NO: 3 Sehitkamil/Gaziantep
|N/A
|0342 502 13 12
|N/A
|Automotive
|Hnr Oto
Firat Mah 3.sanayi̇ Si̇t 9 .sk H2 Blok No 23
|N/A
|0412-3390984
|N/A
|Automotive
|İduğ
|N/A
|0232 461 19 42
|N/A
|Automotive
|Karabulut
Oymaağaç Mah. 5062 Cad. 1. Blok No:3/i Kocasi̇nan
|N/A
|0 352 503 40 58
|N/A
|Automotive
|May
|N/A
|0324 236 02 50
|N/A
|Automotive
|Öcallar
|N/A
|0372 556 29 27
|N/A
|Automotive
|Ömür
|N/A
|0258 371 11 11
|N/A
|Automotive
|Polat Gida
Şahi̇nkaya Köyü Keban Yolu 5.km
|N/A
|0424 291 26 35 36
|N/A
|Automotive
|Sefer İç Ve Diş Ti̇c. Ltd.şti̇.
|N/A
|0533 716 38 91
|N/A
|Automotive
|İDUĞ İst.
|N/A
|0212 549 75 00
|N/A
|Automotive
|Şi̇ri̇nat
|N/A
|0546 844 53 54
|N/A
|Automotive
|Teki̇n
|N/A
|0432 223 67 67
|N/A
|Automotive
|Tunalar
|N/A
|0542 377 55 01
|N/A
|Automotive
|Vedi̇ Öztoprak
|N/A
|0326 2455333
|N/A
|Automotive
|Vi̇s Madeni̇ Yağlar
|N/A
|2626581371
|N/A
|Automotive
|Yağpet
Ni̇lüfer Organi̇ze Sanayi̇
Bölgesi̇ 209. Sokak No:2
Ni̇lüfer
|N/A
|0224 444 59 24
|N/A
|Automotive
|Yilmaz
Fevzi̇ Çakmak Mah.
|N/A
|0332 342 65 01
|N/A
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|ORBE FZE
P.O.Box 41556, P1-ELOB office №Е-44F-16,
Hamriyah Free Zone, SHJ, UAE
|N/A
|+993 64 609 425
|Marine & Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Sec lubes DOO
Tošin bunar 274a,
11070 Novi Beograd, Serbia
|N/A
|+381112283018
|castrol.beograd@castrol-seclubes.com
|Automotive
|Inter cars serbia
|Patrijarha Dimitrija 12G, 1st Floor, 11 090 Belgrade, Serbia.
|https://rs.intercars.eu
|+381 11 3561 717
|office.rs@intercars.eu
|Automotive
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Alliance Automotive Group
2 Eskan Court
Campbell Park
Milton Keynes
MK9 4AN
|https://allianceautomotive.co.uk/our-network-and-services/alliance-automotive-logistics/
|+44 1908 921550
|comms@allianceautomotive.co.uk
|Automotive
|Broughton Lubricants
302 Bridgewater Place
Birchwood Park
Birchwood - Warrington
WA3 6XG
|https://www.broughtonlubricants.co.uk/
|+44 330 055 5109
|sales@broughtonlubricants.co.uk
|Automotive, Industrial
|Castrol Classic Oils
Wakefield House
Cambridge
CB24 4QZ
|https://www.classicoils.co.uk/
|+44 1954 231668
|sales@classicoils.co.uk
|Automotive
|Kernow Oils
Guildford Road Industrial Estate
Hayle
Cornwall
TR27 4QZ
|https://www.kernow-oils.co.uk/
|+44 173 675 7002
|sales@kernow-oils.co.uk
|Automotive, Industrial
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
T2 Birch Coppice Business Park,
Danny Morson Way,
Dordon,
Tamworth,
B78 1SE
|https://www.eurocarparts.com/
|+44 203 788 7842
|custservice@eurocarparts.com
|Automotive
|Scottish Fuels part of Certas Energy
Tryst House
Glenbervie Business Park
Larbert
Falkirk
FK5 4RB
|https://www.scottishfuels.co.uk/
|+44 132 440 8609
|lubricants@scottishfuels.net
|Automotive
|The Race Group part of Certas Energy
Block D, Prime Point
First Avenve
Pensnett Trading Estate
Kingswinford
DY6 7TJ
|https://certasenergylubricants.com/the-race-group/
|+44 138 426 3614
|sales@theracegroup.co.uk
|Automotive
|CERTAS ENERGY UK LIMITED
Tryst House,
Glenbervie Business Park,
Larbert,
Falkirk
FK5 4RB
|https://certasenergy.co.uk/
|+44 7810 152480
|jenni.mcgrath@certasenergy.co.uk
|Marine, Energy
|HNP Engineers
5&6 Lower Blackhill
Lerwick,
Shetland,
ZE1 0DG
|N/A
|+44 1595 692493
|hnpoffice@btconnect.com
|Marine
|Williams Marine Lubricants LTD
Manor House Avenue
SO15 0LF
|https://www.williams-shipping.co.uk/marine-lubricants/
|+44 2380 522 163
|lubricants@williams-shipping.co.uk
|Marine
|Direct Distribution Services UK
Unit 47
Tong Park Industrial Estate
Baildon
BD17 7QD
|N/A
|+44 1274 599172
|Motorcycle
|Hoco Parts UK
Unit 1, Station Road
Bradley
Huddersfield
HD2 1US
|https://www.hocoparts.com/
|+44 1484 641073
|info@hocoparts.co.uk
|Motorcycle
|DC Cooling Solutions
|Europa Way,Swansea West Business Park, Swansea, SA5 4AJ
|https://www.dccoolingsolutions.com/
|0800 888 6848
|info.uk@DCcoolingsolutions.com
|Data Centre Cooling
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Alkuwaiti Group
NA
|https://alkuwaiti.com/
|+973 1770 0565
|rajesh.nambiar@alkuwaiti.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Pan Marine Petroleum Services FZ
|Marine Tower, 11 El Safa Street, Sheraton Buildings 11361, Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt
|https://www.pan-marine.net/petroleum
|+20 2 226 64010
|mostafa.metwally@pan-marine.net
|Marine, Power
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Iratec Engineering Limited
NA
|https://www.iratec.com/
+962 792 680 313
+964 780 103 1994
|Marine, Energy
|Deyari Group
|N/A
|https://www.deyarigroup.com/
|+964 750 777 0504
|faris.kochar@deyarigroup.com
|Contact for details
|TAO Automotive & Spare Parts Trading Co.
|N/A
|http://website.tao.iq/index.php/en/castrol-menu
|+964 774 801 9747
|info@tao.iq
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Petra Navigation & International Trading
|NA
|www.petra.jo
|+962 6 560 7021
|e.tanous@petra.jo
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Al Futooh International Group
|NA
|https://alfig.com
+965 2481 8180
+965 2482 0100
|alfutooh@alfig.com
|Contact for details
|Y.A.Alghanim & Sons LTD
|NA
|N/A
|+965 2496 9058
|adrian@alghanim.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Sodicar S.A.R.L
NA
|N/A
+961 4 710 850
+961 4 714 850
|Info@sodicar.net
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Oman Oil Marketing SAOG
NA
|N/A
|+968 2457 4197
|shameesm@oomco.com
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Palestinian Unity Trading Company
|N/A
|N/A
+972 599 205379
+972 2 2810960
|shouket@putc.ps
|Contact for details
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Alkhorayef Lubricants Company
PO Box 4247,
Al Khobar 31952,
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
|https://www.alkhorayef.com/?company=alkhorayef-lubricants
|+966 5364 22923
|tabdulrahman@alkhorayef.com
|Marine, Energy
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|AIfardan Commercial
NA
|https://www.alfardancommercial.com/
|+974 4406 5557
|info-afc@alfardancommercial.com
|Contact for details
Navigation Marine Services Centre WLL (NMSC)
Part of Milaha Trading (QATAR NAVIGATION QPSC)
NA
|www.milaha.com
|+974 44949572 / +974 44947092
|lubricants@milaha.com/ rkanoth@milaha.com / marinesales@milaha.com
|Marine, Offshore, Energy, Power Generation
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Central Trading Company LLC
NA
|https://ctc.ae/
|+971 4203 6888
|ctcsales@alrostamanigroup.ae
|Energy, Power Generation
|Goltens Dubai Trading LLC
Plot No. 6&7, PO Box No. 2811,
Duabi Maritime City, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
|https://www.goltens.com
|+97144376555
|vedesh.venu@goltens.com
|Marine
|Distributor name
|Postal address
|Website
|Phone
|Sectors
|Yemen Stores for Trade & Lubricants
NA
|https://certasenergylubricants.com
|+967 3228 846
|salem.n.2006@gmail.com
|Marine, Energy