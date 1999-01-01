Shape your future with Castrol. Explore our career opportunities and discover the global culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
At Castrol, innovation powers everything we do. From advancing cutting-edge lubricant technologies and sustainable solutions, to partnering with world-class motorsport teams and supporting the future of space exploration, our people are driving progress where it matters most. Join a global team where bold ideas, collaboration, and technology come together to shape tomorrow.
We are Castrol
From every corner of the world, our people share what the Castrol spirit means to them – in their own words.
Join a global team driving innovation and accelerating progress. Whether you're beginning your career or taking the next step, explore our latest vacancies and find where your skills can make a difference.
Be part of a collaborative, inclusive culture where you're encouraged to learn, empowered to innovate, and supported to make a positive impact every day.
Find your career at Castrol – with opportunities to develop your skills, gain experience, and make an impact within a global team.
Meet the people behind Castrol. Hear their stories, discover their journeys, and see how their expertise helps to shape what comes next.
For over 125 years, Castrol has been at the forefront of innovation, engineering, and performance. From pioneering automotive advancements to shaping the future of aerospace, industry and electric mobility, we continue to push boundaries – creating solutions that deliver better outcomes for our people and our planet.