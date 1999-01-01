Find your career at Castrol – with opportunities to develop your skills and make an impact within a global team.
With teams working across a diverse range of industries and areas of expertise, there are many different ways to find your path and build your career at Castrol.
From graduate and early career opportunities to experienced senior roles, explore the different areas of our business and discover where your experience and ambition could take you.
At Castrol, there’s a world of opportunity to explore. We offer a diverse range of roles, teams, and career paths to match every skill set and ambition. Wherever you join us, you’ll have the opportunity to learn, grow, and make an impact.
Our global business functions span a wide range of careers including Legal, People and Culture, and Finance – bringing together specialist expertise to enable business performance worldwide. Learn more about our active vacancies here.
Build meaningful customer relationships and drive growth in sales and marketing roles across our global markets.
Our supply chain teams help to keep Castrol moving – combining planning, logistics, and operational excellence to deliver for customers around the world.
From automotive to space, our technology and functions teams turn ideas into solutions for the world’s most demanding applications.
From sales & marketing to digital technology, there’s an opportunity waiting for you to start your post-graduate career at Castrol.
Join Castrol as an intern and build your skills, tackle real-world projects, and help drive the future of mobility.
Explore our career opportunities. Join a global team driving innovation and accelerating progress.
Shape your future with Castrol. Explore our career opportunities and discover the global culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
Be part of a collaborative, inclusive culture where you're encouraged to learn, empowered to innovate, and supported to make a positive impact every day.
Meet the people behind Castrol. Hear their stories, discover their journeys, and see how their expertise helps to shape what comes next.