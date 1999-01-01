Meet the people behind Castrol. Hear their stories, discover their journeys, and see how their expertise helps to shape what comes next.
Hear from the people who bring Castrol to life. Explore their stories, hear their insight, and discover what it’s like to be part of our global family.
I started as a junior engineer in a Tier 1 automotive supplier, designing diesel engine management systems for OEMs, such as Ford, PSA and Mercedes. I was then approached by an automotive technology start-up business, developing vehicle telematics, which brought me into the world of Technical and Commercial Sales. The start-up was acquired by Siemens Automotive, and my role developed, and I took on Global Key Accounts. After many years I joined Ricardo, the automotive consultancy, in a Chief Engineer position, looking after several projects, one of them being an Autonomous Vehicle Platooning project. This was an exciting time in my career, working again as an engineer, and having the opportunity to work on the first autonomous vehicle systems that were operated on public highways.
After 3 years, I applied for a Commercial Manager role in Castrol Innoventures, marking the start of my Castrol journey. Since then, I have had roles in GAM, and most recently in the Europe PU, before my current role as Senior Strategy Manager in SS&T (Strategy, Sustainability & Transformation).
There have been several moments that shaped my career. I would like to say this was all carefully planned, but the reality is that sometimes opportunities arise and sometimes you go with your gut feeling and try something new, outside of your comfort zone. Fear of change can be paralysing for a career, but change is sometimes cathartic, allowing you to reset and to spend time investing your time in roles or projects that stimulate and drive you. Of course, I can say this now after some 35 years, but at the time, they were big decisions for me and my family, but I am very glad I made them.
I have been incredibly lucky to have worked with some of bp and Castrol’s most inspiring leaders, and my greatest learnings have come from them. They have all helped shape and develop my leadership style over the years. In their different ways, they taught me about the power of the team and your responsibility as a leader to focus on their needs, as a team and as individuals. I have also learnt some hard lessons, which have made me wiser, more resilient, and more passionate about developing our people, working with our teams, and driving change in the business.
My last lesson is a personal one – sometimes however much you feel alone, there will be others walking a similar path, and reaching out is a great way to gain or provide support when it is most needed. Asking someone how they are, how they truly are, can be the most important conversation one can ever have!
For those in the early phase of their careers, my advice is to be proactive, curious, and connected. Concentrate on building a strong foundation and to understand how your role contributes to Castrol’s broader strategy and customer value. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and seek clarity, be curious about how things are done, and question it, especially if you see an alternative, or the answer is not clear.
Next, make your work visible and share your achievements, take ownership of projects, and look for opportunities to present your ideas. Take advantage of project or squad roles and be open to learning beyond your immediate role, especially if you get the opportunity to work in cross-functional projects and different parts of the business. Finally, invest in relationships. Find mentors, connect with peers, and build a network that supports your growth. Lastly, embrace being ‘comfortably uncomfortable’ – if life feels too comfortable, stretch further and push harder!
For those approaching senior roles, focus on key areas relevant to your role, or the role you wish to move into. Make your impact visible and consistently deliver value by aligning your work with Castrol’s strategic priorities, your wider team, and our customer needs. Most of all, be versatile and embrace change by seeking opportunities for cross-functional learning, building broad skillsets. Finally, invest in relationships. Progress often comes through collaboration, mentorship, and being known as someone others want to work with.
I see my career evolving toward broader strategic and business leadership. I’m keen to deepen my involvement in shaping long-term business direction, especially in areas where Castrol is transforming, like new market opportunities, our growth agenda, digital innovation, and new mobility solutions.
I want to continue building cross-functional influence, mentoring emerging talent, and driving initiatives that connect our strategy with execution. Over time, I’d like to take on roles that allow me to lead larger teams, further contributing to our aims and ambitions, and helping Castrol navigate complex market shifts with agility and purpose.
PU Supply Chain Manager - INSA
I bring over two decades of experience in supply chain, planning, and plant operations, with a track record of driving operational excellence, safety, and cost competitiveness across diverse roles and geographies. I am currently leading the Supply Chain function for India and South Asia.
I started my career as a shift engineer in Manufacturing with an Indian automotive company. Through my career, I have held key leadership positions including Transportation Manager, Distribution Manager, and Logistics Manager, building deep expertise in freight procurement, road safety, and network optimization.
I have also led strategic roles such as Head of Planning – India, and Plant Head – Silvassa, overseeing complex portfolio and spearheading initiatives that enhanced supply reliability and manufacturing productivity.
I have had a few important moments and decisions that I believe shaped my career path meaningfully. My decision to start with a role in logistics after doing my Master’s in Business Administration was one such decision. In 2021, I decided to take up the role of Plant Manager for Silvassa. This was during the Covid pandemic and it meant I would be based in a remote location, away from the city life I was used to.
This role came with its fair share of personal challenges - it involved relocating with my family. I got to manage a very diverse team with unionized employees and ~500 contractors. It turned out to be a huge career defining experience, and I got to learn end-to-end operational responsibility, combining safety, manufacturing, and team leadership.
Two important lessons, that I have learned while at Castrol:
I see my career evolution in these three areas: Strategic Leadership in Supply Chain Transformation, Sustainability & Safety Leadership and Talent Development & Mentorship.
Customer Excellence & Operations Senior Manager - META
I began my career in Amsterdam in the banking sector, working on credit & trade financing. This gave me a solid foundation in financial discipline and reading business performance. After completing my MBA at the Rotterdam School of Management in 2010, I joined bp’s Eurograduate Program (later known as the Future Leaders Program). This exposed me to multiple disciplines, including pricing, finance, business development, and strategy, across various bp and Castrol business units.
Over the past 15 years, I’ve worked across several geographies and businesses including the UK, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye in Trading & Shipping and Production & Operations, to Retail and now Lubricants.
My previous experiences helped me land my current role as Customer Excellence & Operations Senior Manager, META, where I work on operations, digital transformation and customer experience.
My first career-defining moment was when I moved from banking into the energy sector. Joining bp’s graduate program allowed me to rotate across different functions, which strengthened my curiosity, adaptability, and understand how diverse disciplines collaborate to deliver business value.
Another pivotal decision was moving back from London to Türkiye, to join bp’s Upstream business. It was one of the toughest career choices I’ve made, but it helped me broaden my understanding of bp’s core operations and culture. It also allowed me to return home after working for seven years in Europe.
In 2016, I left bp to take up a role in strategy and business development in the telecom industry. Stepping away at a time when I was part of bp’s talent pool wasn’t easy, but I wanted to diversify my experience. In 2020, I returned to bp – coming back made me realize that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Returning to bp truly felt like coming home and I felt a deep alignment with bp’s values and ethics.
The most transformative moment was returning to work after my maternity break. This personal and professional milestone deepened my appreciation for inclusive leadership, empathy, and work-life balance. Stepping into my current regional role was a conscious choice to stretch beyond my comfort zone — to lead transformation at scale, empower a large and diverse team, and bring together my passion for people, process, and performance.
One key lesson is that change is constant – and success depends on how well you navigate it. Whether it’s digital transformation or market shifts, agility, resilience, and collaboration are essential. When I stepped into my current role, I didn’t know Castrol’s products, business, or the detailed workings of Customer Operations and Excellence. To me, this reinforced that leadership isn’t about having all the answers – it’s about creating clarity, empowering others, and keeping the team connected towards a shared purpose.
I’ve also learned that simplicity drives impact – the more we simplify our processes and focus on what truly adds value, the more impactful our results will be. I deeply appreciate the saying “culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Castrol’s culture is incredibly strong – rooted in people, relationships, and brand pride – and any strategy we build must align with and reflect that culture to truly succeed.
I believe career growth is partly about being in the right place at the right time – but more importantly, it’s about owning your path and being accountable for your decisions. Don’t let someone else shape your career. If in doubt, “follow your heart”. Be curious, be visible, and have an opinion. Curiosity opens doors to new opportunities, while visibility ensures your impact is recognized. And having an opinion shows that you’re engaged, reflective, and open to learning.
Don’t be afraid to take on roles that stretch you and never stay in a role you don’t enjoy. Every new challenge will build confidence and perspective. Invest in relationships – Castrol is a people-driven organization, and collaboration across teams and geographies can truly accelerate your growth. Lastly, stay humble, ask questions, and resist jumping to conclusions too quickly.
I want to keep enjoying what I do while continuing to stretch myself. I’m passionate about leading business transformation and shaping new ventures that intersect with customer value. My focus is on strengthening the Customer Excellence & Operations (C&EO) organization across META – driving simplification, and bringing more of the customer’s voice into our operations and decision-making. Above all, I want every member of the META CE&O team to feel proud of making a real difference to our customers and to Castrol.
Looking ahead, I see myself continuing to grow within Castrol – whether it’s through new business models, digital enablement, or building high-performing, diverse teams. Castrol has an incredible legacy and a bold future, and I’m excited about helping write a part of that story.
Global Marine and Energy (GME) Marketing Manager
I have been working in marketing and communications for 24 years, across leading national and international companies in oil & gas, renewables, pharmaceuticals, and lubricants. I cannot sit still, so I’ve always sought new challenges, driven by self-development and a desire to work in companies that are trendsetters and innovators. I’ve worked at Vestas, Roche, bp, and Castrol, specializing in B2B marketing, marketing communications, corporate communications, policy making, advocacy, and sustainability.
Eight years ago, I joined bp as the Country Communications Manager for Türkiye. My passion for growth led me to explore new challenges within the company, and in 2021, I became the Brand and Communications Manager for Castrol Global Marine and Energy (GME). Since the end of 2023, I have been leading the marketing function at Castrol GME — overseeing product management, product and technical offers, market intelligence, brand activations, and communications at global level.
My high school dream was to become a diplomat which is what inspired me to study International Relations and Political Science at University. However, at that time, I was reluctant to live away from home and family, and I decided to pursue a Master’s degree. What initially felt like a missed opportunity actually turned out to be the foundation of a rewarding career path.
My master’s thesis — exploring how corporations can influence the sustainability decisions of NGOs — opened the door to my first role as a Social Responsibility Specialist at one of Türkiye’s leading gas companies. My years there taught me the basics of communications and sustainability. Yet my desire to learn more and expand my horizons in global companies led me to move out of my comfort zone after six and a half years.
I joined Vestas as the Marketing Manager for Türkiye, Greece and Middle East. I learned a lot at Vestas from being innovative, passionate, competitive and disciplined to grow. Later, I joined Roche Pharma where the business was strictly regulated, and I needed to come up with solutions to drive commercial benefits in a sensitive sector and environment. Policy making and advocacy were the areas that I sharpened my skills and also learned about strategy, innovative thinking and agility.
After three years with Roche, I decided to go back to my roots in energy and became the Country Communications Manager for bp Türkiye where I built the team from scratch, envisioned a totally new communications approach for bp and delivered successful projects to strengthen the reputation of bp in the country. Looking back now, I understand that in all my career moves, the sense of “mission accomplished” led me to think about my next step that I was ready to move ahead. As a result, I took another challenge and became part of a global team at Castrol.
When I joined Castrol, I was impressed to see people’s willingness to support each other. Castrol taught me to raise my hand and ask for support when needed. We act as one team and we should benefit from this strength to progress forward.
The second lesson Castrol gave me was the importance of “Never to be satisfied with what you are and what you have…” Growth requires thinking out of the box, creativity, and awareness of your own and your competitors’ capabilities. Without that awareness, you risk falling behind.
I have also seen how safety is a fundamental part of our culture at Castrol. It’s not just a priority but a core value that underpins everything we do — protecting our people, our partners, and our business. A strong safety mindset allows me and my colleagues to operate responsibly, build trust, and sustain long-term success.
Lastly, clarity of direction is key. Castrol has a clear ambition for growth, guided by our strategy of Onward, Upward, and Forward. We have an incredible team, strong partnerships, and deep expertise — and if we stay focused and aligned toward our shared goals, success is inevitable.
The world is changing rapidly with digital technologies such as AI, shifting consumer behavior, and evolving competition. We cannot afford to stand still. We must think differently, act quickly, and stay agile. No one will wait for us to catch up — if we don’t provide solutions, someone else will.
My advice is to stay passionate about what you do, be practical where possible, and maintain optimism even in challenging times. I always try to focus on the positives and let frustrations pass quickly. When faced with challenges, take a step back, look at the bigger picture, and reassess your role in it. And embrace change.
Be ambitious about where you want to end up in your career. Then, work backwards — identify the skills you need, the network you should build, and the mindset that will take you there. Progress is not accidental; it’s intentional.
I am a lifelong learner and a challenger by nature. I thrive on action and feel most fulfilled when I can see the tangible impact of my work. In the next stages of my career, I want to take on greater responsibilities, continue to inspire and energize teams, and create meaningful impact that contributes to our company’s growth and success.
Senior Manager, Technology, Asia Pacific
My career started with a last-minute decision to join an internship program, which meant deferring the final 12 months of my Bachelor of Applied Science degree. I was fortunate to be placed at bp’s Bulwer Island Refinery in Australia. After a year working full-time, I found myself loving the people, the scale and impact of the energy industry. I kept working while completing my degree and never really looked back. In the next few years, I completed the graduate program, experienced shift work, and built a strong foundation in refining operations and understanding realities of large-scale industrial business. I then moved into bp Bitumen, leading product quality and engineering optimisation programs across Australia. This role broadened my understanding of supply chains and how technical decisions connect to operational performance and customer outcomes. Wanting to expand my perspective further, I took up a role as a Business Analyst. While it was a relatively short stint, it highlighted a gap in my commercial understanding and ultimately influenced my decision to complete an MBA later in my career.
One of the most rewarding opportunities came when I joined bp Europa, based in Germany, supporting specification advocacy across industry associations and country bodies. I was living and working in a different culture, learning a new language, travelling extensively, and developing valuable experience in stakeholder management and working constructively with competitors to achieve broader industry outcomes. During this period, I had my first son, prompting my husband and I to move closer to home (Australia). That brought us to Singapore, where I took on a role supporting both the fuels and lubricants businesses. I worked on product investigations, quality assurance, and commercial optimisation programs, learning how to balance technical risk with commercial value while gaining my first exposure to the Castrol business.
Following an organisational change, I moved into what became my current role as Technology Senior Manager for AsPac. This role is focused on enabling the successful commercialisation of product technology and ultimately delivering value to customers. Looking back, each role has built on the last, broadening my perspective from engineering and operations through to commercial, regulatory, supply chain and technology leadership.
I think there have been many pivotal moments, but the real standouts have been the conversations with mentors who helped me see pathways and opportunities that I hadn't considered myself. Just as important were the moments where I had to decide what was right for me. Sometimes that meant listening to advice; other times it meant backing myself and moving against the flow. Those decisions have often led to the biggest growth.
The conversations with my partner have probably had the greatest influence. Every time an opportunity came up to try something new, move somewhere different, or step into the unknown, I knew I had their support. That gave me the confidence to take risks I might otherwise have avoided.
Looking back, those adventures have taught us something – about the world, about each other, and ourselves. Admittedly, not all of those discoveries have been flattering, but they've all been valuable. That's part of the fun of saying yes to new experiences.
Prepare to improve and be ready to deliver when the opportunity comes. Working in Castrol means operating in an environment where priorities, markets and business conditions can change quickly and frequently. In my 5 years with the business, we've navigated multiple organisational changes, leadership transitions, global crises, customer complaints, ambitious growth agendas and declining markets. Despite all of that, the expectation to perform and deliver never changes. In fact, it seems to grow every year.
That's why it's so important to build the capability, in yourself and in those you lead, to thrive through change. For me, that starts with a growth mindset. Constantly challenging whether what we do today is enough for tomorrow. Taking time after the big moments - the successes and the setbacks alike - to reflect on what we learned and how we could do it better next time.
The real value comes from turning those learnings into action. Prioritise improvement even when time and resources are constrained. Waiting for the perfect conditions rarely works. Instead, build improvement into your plans and commit to it. Bring in new skills. Seek out people with different perspectives. Create an environment where learning is expected, encouraged and shared. Most importantly, don't stop at identifying opportunities – act on them. In the end, progress comes from execution. And when you've done that, do it again.
Be vocal about what you're striving for. People aren't mind readers. You never know who might connect you with an opportunity you haven’t even considered. I'd also encourage people to aim higher than they think they can. We can often be our own harshest critics and underestimate what we're capable of. Just because you don't know how to do something today doesn't mean you can't learn it tomorrow.
Take a chance on yourself. Be confident and make the jump. We often spend a lot of time trying to work out the perfect career path or whether a role is the right stepping stone to the next one. In reality, very few of us can predict where opportunities will lead. What's more important is trusting that you'll make the most of whatever situation you're in, continue to learn, and continue to grow. Looking back, some of my best developments came from roles that weren't an obvious fit on paper, or from opportunities that weren’t ‘popular’. Those roles stretched me, exposed me to different perspectives, and helped me build skills I still rely on today.
I like to frame this question as ‘What do I want to be when I grow up?’ as it is always relevant. So, for me - it is not a specific title, that is not my motivation. I want to continue being someone who can connect people, technology and business opportunities to create value. I want to keep building teams that achieve things they didn’t think were possible, to help shape the direction of our industry, keep learning and have fun along the way. And if history tells me anything, the role that gets me there probably doesn’t exist yet.
Industrial Sales Manager, China
I have spent ~20 years in the lubricants industry, with the past 12 years at Castrol, where I started as a frontline sales professional in the Global Marine and Energy (GME) team. From there, I moved into Automotive B2B, where I first took charge of the Super Dealer Group in Franchised Workshop (FWS) network – managing our authorized service channel and deepening my understanding of branded after-market operations.
I then transitioned to lead a new channel – SAPD in Independent Workshop (IWS) business, a brand-new business model at the time that required building systems, teams and customer bases from the ground up. After establishing that channel, I took responsibility for the traditional automotive distributor channel, overseeing our most mature and scale-driven route to market.2.5 years ago, I stepped into my current role as National Industrial Sales Manager, leading the full P&L of Castrol China’s industrial lubricant business.
Across these roles, I’ve had the privilege of managing nearly every core business model in our industry – from marine and industrial, to franchised service, independent aftermarket and traditional distribution. For me, this path was never planned around job titles, it was about following where the business needed growth, stepping into unfamiliar territory, and growing my capabilities.
Two decisions stand out in my career, and they both reflect my choice to embrace uncertainty rather than stay in proven comfort zones:
Three lessons have defined my leadership and work ethic, each shaped through the different roles I’ve held:
Looking ahead, my focus is on two priorities:
Explore our career opportunities. Join a global team driving innovation and accelerating progress.
Shape your future with Castrol. Explore our career opportunities and discover the global culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
Find your career at Castrol – with opportunities to develop your skills, gain experience, and make an impact within a global team.
Be part of a collaborative, inclusive culture where you're encouraged to learn, empowered to innovate, and supported to make a positive impact every day.