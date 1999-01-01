Mike Baker

Senior Strategy Manager - SS&T

I started as a junior engineer in a Tier 1 automotive supplier, designing diesel engine management systems for OEMs, such as Ford, PSA and Mercedes. I was then approached by an automotive technology start-up business, developing vehicle telematics, which brought me into the world of Technical and Commercial Sales. The start-up was acquired by Siemens Automotive, and my role developed, and I took on Global Key Accounts. After many years I joined Ricardo, the automotive consultancy, in a Chief Engineer position, looking after several projects, one of them being an Autonomous Vehicle Platooning project. This was an exciting time in my career, working again as an engineer, and having the opportunity to work on the first autonomous vehicle systems that were operated on public highways.

After 3 years, I applied for a Commercial Manager role in Castrol Innoventures, marking the start of my Castrol journey. Since then, I have had roles in GAM, and most recently in the Europe PU, before my current role as Senior Strategy Manager in SS&T (Strategy, Sustainability & Transformation).

Were there any pivotal moments or decisions that shaped your career path?

There have been several moments that shaped my career. I would like to say this was all carefully planned, but the reality is that sometimes opportunities arise and sometimes you go with your gut feeling and try something new, outside of your comfort zone. Fear of change can be paralysing for a career, but change is sometimes cathartic, allowing you to reset and to spend time investing your time in roles or projects that stimulate and drive you. Of course, I can say this now after some 35 years, but at the time, they were big decisions for me and my family, but I am very glad I made them.

What have been some of the most valuable lessons you've learned during your time at Castrol?

I have been incredibly lucky to have worked with some of bp and Castrol’s most inspiring leaders, and my greatest learnings have come from them. They have all helped shape and develop my leadership style over the years. In their different ways, they taught me about the power of the team and your responsibility as a leader to focus on their needs, as a team and as individuals. I have also learnt some hard lessons, which have made me wiser, more resilient, and more passionate about developing our people, working with our teams, and driving change in the business.

My last lesson is a personal one – sometimes however much you feel alone, there will be others walking a similar path, and reaching out is a great way to gain or provide support when it is most needed. Asking someone how they are, how they truly are, can be the most important conversation one can ever have!

What advice would you give to colleagues seeking to progress their careers in Castrol?

For those in the early phase of their careers, my advice is to be proactive, curious, and connected. Concentrate on building a strong foundation and to understand how your role contributes to Castrol’s broader strategy and customer value. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and seek clarity, be curious about how things are done, and question it, especially if you see an alternative, or the answer is not clear.

Next, make your work visible and share your achievements, take ownership of projects, and look for opportunities to present your ideas. Take advantage of project or squad roles and be open to learning beyond your immediate role, especially if you get the opportunity to work in cross-functional projects and different parts of the business. Finally, invest in relationships. Find mentors, connect with peers, and build a network that supports your growth. Lastly, embrace being ‘comfortably uncomfortable’ – if life feels too comfortable, stretch further and push harder!

For those approaching senior roles, focus on key areas relevant to your role, or the role you wish to move into. Make your impact visible and consistently deliver value by aligning your work with Castrol’s strategic priorities, your wider team, and our customer needs. Most of all, be versatile and embrace change by seeking opportunities for cross-functional learning, building broad skillsets. Finally, invest in relationships. Progress often comes through collaboration, mentorship, and being known as someone others want to work with.

How do you see your career evolving from here?

I see my career evolving toward broader strategic and business leadership. I’m keen to deepen my involvement in shaping long-term business direction, especially in areas where Castrol is transforming, like new market opportunities, our growth agenda, digital innovation, and new mobility solutions.

I want to continue building cross-functional influence, mentoring emerging talent, and driving initiatives that connect our strategy with execution. Over time, I’d like to take on roles that allow me to lead larger teams, further contributing to our aims and ambitions, and helping Castrol navigate complex market shifts with agility and purpose.