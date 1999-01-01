Be part of a collaborative, inclusive culture where you're encouraged to learn, empowered to innovate, and supported to make a positive impact every day.
Discover what it’s like to be part of Castrol. Learn more about our people, explore the opportunities we offer, and hear the stories that bring our workplace to life. We’re proud to be building a diverse and inclusive community where people can bring their ideas, share their perspectives, and play a role in driving progress. Always striving to win, together.
At Castrol, we're proud of our people. Because our people help us create a culture built on trust, collaboration, and a shared passion for driving progress.Across our global business, we bring together a diverse range of skills, expertise and perspectives – working together to turn ideas into innovations that help shape what comes next.
Our three winning principles shape how we work, bring out the best in us, and help us to create Castrol magic – every day.
At Castrol, we believe our greatest strength is our people. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, respected and empowered to thrive. As a global business, we embrace diverse perspectives and experiences, encouraging an open culture where people feel safe to speak up, share ideas and know their voices are heard. We strive to provide a fair and supportive environment where everyone has the opportunity to grow and succeed.
Your personal growth matters to us. At Castrol, we invest in your learning and development to help you build the skills and knowledge needed to excel today and prepare for your future. Through additional learning, career development opportunities, coaching, mentoring and regular feedback, you'll be supported to develop your potential and progress your career in a way that's meaningful to you.
We know that feeling supported helps you do your best work – so we offer a range of rewards and benefits that go beyond your salary. Competitive pay, wellbeing initiatives, flexible working, learning and development opportunities, and recognition programmes* – all designed to support your career, your wellbeing, your life beyond work, and your happiness.
We believe great contribution should be recognised. That’s why we offer competitive pay, together with performance-related reward that reflects the impact you make and the results we achieve together.
Wherever possible and in line with our policies, we support flexible ways of working that give you the choice over when and where you work. For some roles, this includes hybrid working and options to purchase additional time off. Supporting your wellbeing and helping you achieve a better work-life balance.
We’re committed to supporting your wellbeing. Depending on your role and location, you and your family can access benefits such as private medical insurance, wellbeing allowances, and support to help you prioritise your physical and mental health.
Our benefits help you feel supported today and prepared for tomorrow. From health and wellbeing to financial and lifestyle benefits, our offering is designed to be competitive in each market and relevant to the needs of our people.
Hear from the people who bring Castrol to life. Explore their stories, hear their insight, and discover what it’s like to be part of our global family.
Discover how Mike’s career has evolved with Castrol – from engineering and automotive technology, to commercial leadership and strategic transformation.
Discover Jyoti’s journey from a shift engineer to a supply chain leader, and the experiences and challenges that have defined his career.
Explore Nazli's career journey across banking, energy, and telecoms – and hear the experiences that shaped her approach to leadership with Castrol.
Explore our career opportunities. Join a global team driving innovation and accelerating progress.
Shape your future with Castrol. Explore our career opportunities and discover the global culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
Find your career at Castrol – with opportunities to develop your skills, gain experience, and make an impact within a global team.