Learn more about our Code of Conduct and discover the principles that help us do the right thing every day.
Our Code of Conduct brings to life the way we want to work together. It helps us make good decisions, act with integrity, and take responsibility for the choices we make every day.
It sets out the standards we share for creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace. It guides us to work fairly and honestly, protect the information and assets we’re trusted with, and consider our impact on people and the planet.
Above all, it’s about doing the right thing – for our people, our customers, and the communities around us. It gives us a shared framework for navigating the choices we face – to create a culture where everyone can feel supported and do their best.
To download the Castrol Code of Conduct to see the following keys sections click here.
Putting people first by creating a workplace where everyone’s safety, wellbeing, and individuality are respected.
Making responsible choices, being fair and transparent, and upholding the highest standards in everything we do.
Making responsible choices, being fair and transparent, and upholding the highest standards in everything we do.
Communicating responsibly, embracing technology ethically, and working with partners who share our values.
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