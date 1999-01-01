Director

Romans has spent 20 years in the oil and gas industry. He began his career in investment banking at Credit Suisse, advising on M&A and capital markets transactions, before joining bp in 2011.

At bp, he has worked across planning, investment governance and M&A functions, and is currently Vice President, M&A for Downstream and Supply, Trading & Shipping. In M&A, Romans has led transactions across the energy value chain, including the reshaping of bp's retail portfolio, the restructuring of its midstream assets and the sale of a majority stake in Castrol.

He sits on the Advisory Board of the M&A Research Centre at Bayes Business School.