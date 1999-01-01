Chairman

Ben was born in the Netherlands in 1958. He joined Shell in 1983, after graduating with a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Delft University in the Netherlands.

In January 2005, Ben became Vice President Manufacturing Excellence (Houston, USA). He was responsible for standards in operational excellence and high-performance initiatives in refining and chemicals manufacturing. In December 2006, he was appointed Executive Vice President Chemicals (London, UK). Ben became a member of the Executive Committee in January 2013 as Downstream Director.

From 2014 to 2022 he was Chief Executive Officer of Shell plc. In this role he successfully undertook the $70 bln acquisition of BG group and established Shell’s sustainability strategy.

Following retirement in 2023 Ben has been a Senior Advisor for KKR (now retired), a member of the Mercedes-Benz AG Board, as well as Chairman of Clariant AG (Switzerland).