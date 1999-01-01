Director

Richard Harding is bp’s interim executive vice president, downstream. He leads a global portfolio of brands and operations serving millions of customers worldwide, spanning fuels, retail, biofuels, aviation fuelling and electric vehicle charging.

Richard joined bp in 1988 and has held a wide range of senior leadership roles across mobility & convenience and sales & marketing in North America, Europe and Southern Africa. He has also led the development of new marketing businesses, including bp’s entry into Indonesia, India and Mexico, as well as advanced mobility and biofuels.

More recently, he served as bp’s senior vice president, portfolio & integration, supporting major business change across bp’s downstream portfolio. After a period as an independent consultant and advisor, in April 2026, Richard became interim executive vice president, customers & products and later interim executive vice president, downstream, leading the set-up of bp’s new downstream organisation.