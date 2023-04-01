Independent Director

Calum Grigor MacLean was born in Scotland and studied at the University of Aberdeen, graduating with a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry. Calum led the merger of DSM Engineering Materials and LANXESS High Performance Materials to form Envalior and became the company’s first CEO effective April 1, 2023.

He has extensive global leadership experience in petrochemicals, polymers, and specialty chemicals. From 2015 to 2021, MacLean served as CEO of Synthomer Plc, a UK FTSE 250 specialty chemicals company. During this time, he led the company through a significant transformation, including a cultural overhaul, structural realignment, and a period of intensive growth through organic investment and proactive M&A – overseeing five successful acquisitions.

He was also a member of the founding management team of INEOS and was instrumental in the company’s growth. During his 17-year tenure, MacLean established two highly successful joint ventures, in chemicals (Styrolution) and refining (PetroIneos). This gave him significant experience in the integration and consolidation of blue chip multinational chemical companies.

Previously, MacLean held positions with several multinational chemical companies, including International Specialty Chemicals (1992 to 1998) and BP Chemicals (1989 to 1992). He has also served as a non-executive director on the boards of Clariant and SABIC, stepping down from the Clariant board in 2021.