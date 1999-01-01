Independent Director

Khaled Salmeen is a senior energy and industrial executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across strategy, operations, commercial management, capital markets, M&A and business transformation.

Until his retirement in 2026, he was CEO of Downstream at ADNOC. He was responsible for an integrated portfolio spanning refining and base oils, gas processing and LNG, petrochemicals, retail, logistics and shipping, and trading. He also led ADNOC’s commercial strategy and the monetisation of its crude oil, refined products, gas, LNG and petrochemicals. From 2016 he played a leading role in the Group’s transformation, reshaping its portfolio, operating model and commercial approach.

Salmeen has a track record of building and repositioning businesses to create long-term value. At ADNOC Logistics & Services, he reassessed a proposed divestment at a valuation of under $1 billion and repositioned the company as a strategic growth platform. Following its IPO and international expansion through acquisitions, its market capitalisation has grown to more than $13 billion. He established ADNOC Trading and ADNOC Global Trading, building in-house trading capabilities that returned more than 20x the initial investment within 5 years. At ADNOC Distribution, he led the shift from a fuel-led network to a convenience and mobility platform, with non-fuel retail becoming the fastest-growing part of the business.

He was an architect of ADNOC’s capital markets strategy, leading the public listings of 4 downstream businesses with a combined value of more than $100 billion. These included ADNOC Gas, the largest IPO on ADX at the time.

Salmeen conceived and led the strategy behind Borouge Group International. It began with ADNOC’s acquisitions of a 25% stake in Borealis and a 24.9% stake in OMV, and culminated in the combination of Borouge and Borealis and the acquisition of Nova Chemicals. The result is the world’s 4th-largest polyolefins producer by capacity, at around 13.6 million tonnes a year.

He also led ADNOC’s acquisition of Covestro, a landmark international transaction that expanded the Group’s global chemicals portfolio. Salmeen has extensive international public-company board experience. He currently serves on the boards of Covestro and ADNOC Logistics & Services. His previous directorships include serving as Vice Chairman of OMV, Vice Chairman of ADNOC Gas and on the boards of ADNOC Distribution, Fertiglobe, ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading. He has also served as Chairman of TA’ZIZ and ADNOC Trading.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and an Executive MBA from INSEAD.