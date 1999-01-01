Anthony is a Senior Managing Director with Stonepeak in Europe, Co-Head of Energy, and Chief Investment Officer of SP+ INFRA. Before joining Stonepeak, Anthony was a senior member of Blackstone Credit’s energy investing team for more than 11 years. While at Blackstone, Anthony invested in a wide range of debt and equity opportunities across the energy, renewables and energy transition related industries. Prior to Blackstone, he worked at Blue Source in the firm’s low-carbon infrastructure fund and began his career at Credit Suisse in their global energy investment banking group. Anthony received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Colby College.