Director

Christine is a Managing Director in the Sustainable Energies Group. Prior to joining CPP Investments in 2023, Christine was a Principal at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in London, where she had a lead role in acquiring and sat on the Board of Skyborn’s global offshore wind platform.

Prior to GIP Christine spent 12 years at bp as Director in the company’s M&A team. Previously Christine held leadership roles in National Grid, Arcus Infrastructure and Babcock & Brown Infrastructure.

Christine holds a BA in History from the University of Paris VII, an MA in European Studies from the University of Liège, and an MBA from London Business School.

She is on the board of Reventus Power.