Independent Director

Mike is a finance executive with extensive experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors. Most recently, he was Portfolio CFO and Operating Partner for New York based Global Infrastructure Partners, where he sat on the boards of portfolio companies including Suez SA, a Paris-based global water and waste management leader, and Vena Energy, a Singapore-based renewable energy business.

Before that, Mike held senior roles over a 20+ year career with BP, including Chief Financial Officer of the Downstream business, CFO of Integrated Supply and Trading, Executive Assistant to the Group CFO, and Chief Operating Officer of BP's North America Gas & Power business, based in Houston.

A graduate of the University of Hull, Mike qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG. He held roles at Black & Decker and Burmah Castrol before joining BP in 2000 through the Burmah Castrol acquisition.