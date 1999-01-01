Castrol GTX motor oils have been helping to extend engine life for over 50 years. The brand has evolved to meet the needs of consumers and vehicle manufacturers since 1968 and continues to innovate and remain a trusted brand today.

The range of products today includes conventional, synthetic blend and full synthetic formulations, as well as standard and high mileage options. Help extend the life of your engine with Castrol GTX motor oils.



Getting it right at every oil change is essential. Your owner’s manual will tell you which industry specification, type and grade of oil the manufacturer specifies, and we’ve also made it quick and easy to see all your options and make the right choice with our Oil Selector tool.