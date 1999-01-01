What is synthetic blend oil?



What is part synthetic oil? Also known as Semi Synthetic or Synthetic Blend engine oil, these motor oils provide a balance between the economy offered by conventional oil and the superior performance of full synthetic oil.

Among the leading part synthetic oils you can choose between are Castrol® GTX® Ultraclean, which provides superior protection against the build-up of sludge, and Castrol® GTX® High Mileage, which is engineered for vehicles with over 75,000 miles on the odometer, but that don't require a full synthetic.