Synthetic blend motor oil combines affordability with enhanced protection. Learn how part synthetic fluids can benefit your engine.
What is part synthetic oil? Also known as Semi Synthetic or Synthetic Blend engine oil, these motor oils provide a balance between the economy offered by conventional oil and the superior performance of full synthetic oil.
Among the leading part synthetic oils you can choose between are Castrol® GTX® Ultraclean, which provides superior protection against the build-up of sludge, and Castrol® GTX® High Mileage, which is engineered for vehicles with over 75,000 miles on the odometer, but that don't require a full synthetic.
Castrol® GTX® High Mileage Motor Oil has been liquid engineered specifically for vehicles with more than 75,000 miles on the odometer. Not only does it protect against sludge, wear and burn-off, it features Phosphorous Replacement Technology to help protect your car's emission system from catalytic converter failure.