Does your car need fully synthetic engine oil?

Many car manufacturers now insist on the latest specification full synthetic oil, which you have to use at every oil change in order to protect your warranty and enable your engine to perform at its best. Manufacturers of high performance European cars have been recommending full synthetic motor oils for well over a decade. Many of these manufacturers, including Jaguar, Land Rover and Aston Martin recommend Castrol® EDGE®, which is an advanced full synthetic.

Castrol EDGE also meets the specifications required by BMW and Mercedes Benz. That's because Castrol engineers work directly with auto makers to create the strongest possible motor oils, engineered specifically for the surface types and tolerances found within these engines. In addition to meeting the manufacturers' recommendations, full synthetic oils offer benefits like extended drain intervals, better performance in high operating temperatures and enhanced protection for engines under the extreme stress of towing. That's why every engine will benefit from full synthetic oil, even if your vehicle's manufacturer doesn't yet insist on it.