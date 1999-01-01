Explore the best synthetic oil for superior engine protection. Our full synthetic oil enhances performance, reduces wear, and boosts fuel efficiency for your car.
Many car manufacturers now insist on the latest specification full synthetic oil, which you have to use at every oil change in order to protect your warranty and enable your engine to perform at its best. Manufacturers of high performance European cars have been recommending full synthetic motor oils for well over a decade. Many of these manufacturers, including Jaguar, Land Rover and Aston Martin recommend Castrol® EDGE®, which is an advanced full synthetic.
Castrol EDGE also meets the specifications required by BMW and Mercedes Benz. That's because Castrol engineers work directly with auto makers to create the strongest possible motor oils, engineered specifically for the surface types and tolerances found within these engines. In addition to meeting the manufacturers' recommendations, full synthetic oils offer benefits like extended drain intervals, better performance in high operating temperatures and enhanced protection for engines under the extreme stress of towing. That's why every engine will benefit from full synthetic oil, even if your vehicle's manufacturer doesn't yet insist on it.
Castrol EDGE is an advanced full synthetic motor oil, engineered for drivers who want only the best from their engines.
Castrol EDGE Extended Performance provides unsurpassed protection for critical engine parts, ensuring optimal performance.
Castrol GTX Full Synthetic provides maximum protection to help fight the impact of severe conditions that can potentially shorten engine life. It has been proven to dramatically reduce wear on critical engine parts. It also cleans away old sludge and protects against new sludge formation, giving you more control over today's difficult driving conditions and miles more driving enjoyment.