Stronger for Longer



Castrol EDGE is one of Castrol’s strongest oils and has been formulated to provide Superior Performance and Protection in 7 Critical Areas including fuel economy, high temperature performance, sludge control and wear protection for up to 20,000 miles between oil changes.



Today's engines are smaller, more powerful and under more pressure than ever before. Castrol EDGE has been engineered to withstand the intense friction of modern engines and provides 10X better high stress performance than the latest industry standard.



Peak engine loads and extreme temperature can break down weaker lubricants, so viscosity control is the ultimate measure of strength for any motor oil. Castrol EDGE has been proven 3X stronger against viscosity breakdown than the leading full synthetic so its shear stable and maintains its initial viscosity to provide protection over an extended drain cycle of up to 20,000 miles between oil changes. Stronger for Longer.

