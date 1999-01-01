The Ultimate Motor Oil

Castrol EDGE Extended Performance is Castrol's strongest oil and the most robust engine oil available, exceeding the requirements of API, GM dexos and ACEA - the world's most demanding performance specification. Boosted with our proprietary additive technology, it provides Ultimate Performance and Protection in 7 Critical Areas including the highest level of wear protection and thermal stability along with the strength to ensure optimal performance for a full 25,000 miles!



Today's engines are smaller, more powerful and under more pressure than ever before. Castrol EDGE Extended Performance has been engineered to withstand the intense friction to keep metal apart and deliver 6X better wear protection than required by the latest Sequence IVA test limits.



These engines also generate extreme internal temperatures, which can thicken weaker lubricants and reduce oil flow. Castrol EDGE Extended Performance has the muscle to endure severe heat and provide 50X better high temperature performance than the latest industry standard.

Viscosity control is the ultimate measure of strength for any motor oil and Castrol EDGE Extended Performance has been proven 3X stronger against viscosity breakdown than the leading full synthetic so its shear stable and maintains its initial viscosity to provide protection over an extended drain cycle of up to 25,000 miles between oil changes. Stronger for Longer.

