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We’re here to help. Whether you have a product question, need technical support, want to ask about warranty coverage, or need business assistance, our U.S. customer support team is ready to connect.

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Reach us at contactus@bp.com.

Careers & recruitment

For careers or job vacancies, please visit Castrol careers.

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CALL 1-888-CASTROL (1-888-227-8765) to speak with a customer service representative, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.

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TEXT JOIN to 1-844-521-3496 to connect with our support team.

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Mailing address



If you prefer to contact us by mail, please send correspondence to:



P.O. Box 485

Lewiston, NY 14092

USA