This privacy statement (“Privacy Statement”) explains who we are, what information we collect about you, how we use it, who we share it with, the lawful basis of the processing, and how long we retain it, in relation to your use of the SMS toll free number on Castrol’s US website (the “SMS”). Castrol’s website also has a generic privacy statement. Where there are conflicts between the two documents, this Privacy Statement shall prevail.
Castrol Lubricants USA Inc., Attn: Privacy Matters, 1500 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey 07470, United States. (“Castrol”, “we”, or “us”), is responsible for the personal data processed for the live agent.
We collect your [Name], and contact details such as your phone number. Your personal data will only be collected and used for the purposes of (i) Answer technical questions regarding lubricants and/or promotions and (ii). contacting you via SMS, if necessary.
We rely on legitimate interest for purposes (i) and (ii), in accordance with any applicable laws and this Privacy Statement. Where applicable, you can unsubscribe from receiving further SMS communication at any time by [ replying to the message with keywords such as ‘STOP’, ‘UNSUBSCRIBE’, or ‘STOPALL].
No mobile data will be sold or shared with third parties for marketing or promotional purposes.
Where applicable, we use cookies (and similar technologies e.g. web beacons, pixels, tags, and JavaScript) to collect information about your use of the website, such as using your IP address to log your visit to our website. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies or to alert you when cookies are set or accessed. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this campaign site may become inaccessible or not function properly. To learn more about cookies, you may visit the following third party website: www.allaboutcookies.org.
Your personal data may be disclosed to third party service providers we work with in order to administer the Campaign and, where you have consented, to send Castrol email communications. Disclosures to third-party service providers acting on our behalf will be subject to contractual clauses to ensure that the third parties have appropriate technical and organizational privacy and security protections in place. A copy of these clauses is available upon request.
We also reserve the right to disclose your personal data as required by law, or when disclosure is necessary to protect our rights and/or comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, request from a regulator or any other legal process served on Castrol.
Castrol may disclose your personal data to other Castrol entities that may be located outside of your country. Where this is the case, your personal data shall remain at all-time protected under Castrol’s comprehensive, flexible, and global compliance framework which implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including standard contractual clauses) to ensure that your personal data is protected in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
How long we will hold your personal data will vary based on the purpose for which we are using it. We calculate the retention period based on the time the personal data is needed to: (a) fulfil the purposes described in this Privacy Statement, (b) meet the timelines required or recommended by regulatory authorities, professional bodies, or associations, (c) comply with applicable laws, legal holds, and other legal obligations (including contractual obligations), and (d) comply with your requests. For this Campaign, we plan to keep your [personal data for as long as necessary since the day we receive it from you to fulfil the purposes described in this Privacy Statement or to comply with legal and regulatory requirements.]
You are afforded all of the rights set out below:
Email Address: contactus@bp.com
If you would like to exercise any of your other privacy rights, please contact [1-888-227-8765]
We review this Privacy Statement regularly and may modify it from time to time. This Privacy Statement was last updated in October 2025.
Where there is a discrepancy between the SMS Privacy Statement and the main Castrol Privacy Statement (Privacy statement), the SMS Privacy Statement shall prevail.