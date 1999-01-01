This privacy statement (“Privacy Statement”) explains who we are, what information we collect about you, how we use it, who we share it with, the lawful basis of the processing, and how long we retain it, in relation to your use of the SMS toll free number on Castrol’s US website (the “SMS”). Castrol’s website also has a generic privacy statement. Where there are conflicts between the two documents, this Privacy Statement shall prevail.



INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONTROLLER

Castrol Lubricants USA Inc., Attn: Privacy Matters, 1500 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey 07470, United States. (“Castrol”, “we”, or “us”), is responsible for the personal data processed for the live agent.

COLLECTION & USE OF THE PERSONAL DATA

We collect your [Name], and contact details such as your phone number. Your personal data will only be collected and used for the purposes of (i) Answer technical questions regarding lubricants and/or promotions and (ii). contacting you via SMS, if necessary.

We rely on legitimate interest for purposes (i) and (ii), in accordance with any applicable laws and this Privacy Statement. Where applicable, you can unsubscribe from receiving further SMS communication at any time by [ replying to the message with keywords such as ‘STOP’, ‘UNSUBSCRIBE’, or ‘STOPALL].

No mobile data will be sold or shared with third parties for marketing or promotional purposes.



COOKIE INFORMATION

Where applicable, we use cookies (and similar technologies e.g. web beacons, pixels, tags, and JavaScript) to collect information about your use of the website, such as using your IP address to log your visit to our website. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies or to alert you when cookies are set or accessed. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this campaign site may become inaccessible or not function properly. To learn more about cookies, you may visit the following third party website: www.allaboutcookies.org.

RECIPIENTS OF THE PERSONAL DATA

Your personal data may be disclosed to third party service providers we work with in order to administer the Campaign and, where you have consented, to send Castrol email communications. Disclosures to third-party service providers acting on our behalf will be subject to contractual clauses to ensure that the third parties have appropriate technical and organizational privacy and security protections in place. A copy of these clauses is available upon request.



We also reserve the right to disclose your personal data as required by law, or when disclosure is necessary to protect our rights and/or comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, request from a regulator or any other legal process served on Castrol.



TRANSFER OF THE PERSONAL DATA

Castrol may disclose your personal data to other Castrol entities that may be located outside of your country. Where this is the case, your personal data shall remain at all-time protected under Castrol’s comprehensive, flexible, and global compliance framework which implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including standard contractual clauses) to ensure that your personal data is protected in accordance with applicable data protection laws.



RETENTION PERIOD

How long we will hold your personal data will vary based on the purpose for which we are using it. We calculate the retention period based on the time the personal data is needed to: (a) fulfil the purposes described in this Privacy Statement, (b) meet the timelines required or recommended by regulatory authorities, professional bodies, or associations, (c) comply with applicable laws, legal holds, and other legal obligations (including contractual obligations), and (d) comply with your requests. For this Campaign, we plan to keep your [personal data for as long as necessary since the day we receive it from you to fulfil the purposes described in this Privacy Statement or to comply with legal and regulatory requirements.]



RIGHTS OF ACCESS, RECTIFICATION AND ERASURE

You are afforded all of the rights set out below:

Access to your personal data. Where applicable, you are entitled to receive a copy of personal data we hold about you.

Correction of the personal data that we hold about you. You may request that we correct any incomplete or inaccurate data we hold about you, though we may need to verify the accuracy of the new data you provide to us. It is important that the personal data we hold about you is accurate and current.

Erasure of your personal data. You may request that we delete or remove personal data where there is no overriding reason for us to continue to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal data where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we have processed your personal data unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal data to comply with our legal obligations.

Transfer of certain of your personal data to you or a third party. Where this right applies, we will provide to you, or a third party you have chosen, your personal information in a structured, commonly used, machine-readable format.

Withdraw consent. Withdrawal will not affect the lawfulness of any processing carried out before you withdraw your consent. If you withdraw your consent, we may not be able to provide certain products or services to you. We will advise you if this is the case at the time you withdraw your consent.

Right to complain to your supervisory authority. We are committed to working with you to obtain a fair resolution of any complaint about our use of your information. You may make a complaint to our privacy teams (including relevant data protection officers) by using the email below.



Email Address: contactus@bp.com



If you would like to exercise any of your other privacy rights, please contact [1-888-227-8765]



CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY STATEMENT

We review this Privacy Statement regularly and may modify it from time to time. This Privacy Statement was last updated in October 2025.

Where there is a discrepancy between the SMS Privacy Statement and the main Castrol Privacy Statement (Privacy statement), the SMS Privacy Statement shall prevail.