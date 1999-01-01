The first number, 10, ends with the letter W. That stands for Winter and refers to how the oil will flow when it is cold, such as when the engine is first getting started.



The second number, 30, refers to how the oil will flow at higher temperatures, such as when the engine is at normal operating temperature.



The smaller the number, the thinner the oil. For instance, compared to our 10W-30 example, a 5W-30 oil will thicken less in cold weather. On the flip side, during summer months and in warmer regions, a 5W-40 oil will thin at a slower rate than a 5W-30 oil.



Think of it this way: engine oils naturally thicken as they cool, and thin as they’re heated. Therefore:

Thin, low viscosity oils (lower numbers) flow easier to protect engine parts at cold temperatures.

Thicker, high viscosity oils (higher numbers) are typically better at protecting engines at warmer temperatures.

How do i know what oil to put in my car?

Now that you have the basic facts about motor oil, you probably want to know what the best oil type for your vehicle is. It’s pretty easy to make the right choice when you consider these key factors:

Your specific vehicle

Your climate

How often you want to change the oil

Refer to your vehicle’s user manual which will list the recommended oil. Or use the Castrol Motor Oil Finder. It’s an easy online tool. Just enter your vehicle’s info and we’ll do the rest!

WHAT MOTOR OIL SHOULD I USE IN MY CAR?

The best source of information is your vehicle owner’s manual. The manual will provide the necessary details on the proper oil viscosity grade (e.g. SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 or other) as well as the performance specification. Specifications will generally refer to ILSAC performance categories (such as GF-5 or GF-6) and/or API performance categories (Such as API SN, SN PLUS, SP). In these cases, there may also be pictures or symbols, developed by API , that you will find on motor oil labels. These can be used with the viscosity grades requirement, to confirm the proper choice. See examples below