Need Conventional Motor Oil? Choose premium conventional oil for excellent lubrication, wear protection, and engine cleanliness to keep your vehicle running smoothly.
Do you need a conventional engine oil? At one point in time, all motor oils were conventional oils, also known as mineral oils. Conventional oils are often the most economical option, as they require much less refinement and re-engineering, which can be expensive processes. Many auto makers still specify conventional engine oils so long as they comply with the latest industry standards.
Importantly, while conventional motor oils are closer to natural oil than synthetics or part synthetics, they still contain important additives to help reduce engine wear and improve their performance. In advanced conventional oils like Castrol® GTX®, for example, you will find additives with the power to clean away existing sludge in oilways and stop new sludge from forming.
Sludge can form in engine oilways, blocking them up to reduce power and engine life. Castrol® GTX® is a premium conventional motor oil that has been helping to extend engine life since 1968. It does so thanks to a double-action formula that cleans away old sludge and prevents new sludge from forming.
Diesel engines are designed to last for more miles and deliver better mileage along the way. But they can only do that with regular oil changes and the right diesel oil formulation. Castrol® GTX® Diesel is liquid engineered to fight sludge, protect particulate filters and preserve engine efficiency.