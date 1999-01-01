Is conventional oil right for your car?

Do you need a conventional engine oil? At one point in time, all motor oils were conventional oils, also known as mineral oils. Conventional oils are often the most economical option, as they require much less refinement and re-engineering, which can be expensive processes. Many auto makers still specify conventional engine oils so long as they comply with the latest industry standards.

Importantly, while conventional motor oils are closer to natural oil than synthetics or part synthetics, they still contain important additives to help reduce engine wear and improve their performance. In advanced conventional oils like Castrol® GTX®, for example, you will find additives with the power to clean away existing sludge in oilways and stop new sludge from forming.