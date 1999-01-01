Which Castrol engine oil is best for my car?



Choosing the right oil that is designed to meet the needs of your vehicle has become more of a challenge. That is why we have created this resource hub, so that you can find valuable resources that will help you choose the oil that will better protect your engine. Our Product Finder will display the Castrol motor oil that is best fit for your vehicle with links to where you can easily make a purchase.



Finding the right oil for your car can be complex because you have a wide variety of options, and making sure you choose the right motor oil is important. Knowing the difference between conventional and synthetic oil is an important piece of information to understand. At a basic level, if you drive an older domestic vehicle, then your manufacturer would recommend using conventional oil. If you drive a European import, you will likely be recommended to use synthetic oil. In addition to meeting the manufacturers' recommendations, full synthetic oils offer benefits like extended drain intervals, better performance in high operating temperatures and enhanced protection for engines under the extreme stress of towing. That's why every engine will benefit from full synthetic oil, even if your vehicle's manufacturer doesn't yet insist on it.



Castrol has a variety of motor oils that meet and exceed API SP, SAE, and manufacturer-specific standards, all to meet your vehicle's specific needs. That is why we have different options for you to choose from, such as Castrol GTX, Castrol EDGE, and a range of High Milage products. It’s important to know the benefits of each motor oil, so explore some of the resources below to learn which oil is right for you.

Discover the right type of lubricants for every car



If you are unsure of the oil type and specifications your vehicle calls for, you have a few options to make the right choice. Your first option is to check your owner’s manual to find the right type and grade of oil your car manufacturer recommends. Alternatively, you can use our Product Finder and enter your basic vehicle information to get our recommendations.

