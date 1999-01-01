Find high-performance greases, including Pyroplex Blue, Gold, Red and HD Lithium, for superior protection, extended service life, and reliable performance in tough conditions.
When commercial vehicles and equipment require a lubricant that has staying power, thickness and the ability to provide a seal between moving parts, a grease is typically recommended.
Castrol offers a comprehensive range of world-class greases to provide advanced protection for your equipment. We can help ensure your equipment runs reliably even in difficult and sometimes hostile environments - and for longer periods of time – improving your productivity. Our goal is to help you achieve:
This lithium-complex extreme-pressure lubricant contains 3% molybdenum disulphide and is formulated to offer high-temperature and heavy-duty performance coupled with good pumpability for applications where a tough, durable lubricating film is needed.
Specifically designed for fifth wheel applications where stay-in-place performance is critical under all-weather and application conditions.
Castrol HD Lithium is a smooth, dark brown lithium 12-hydroxy stearate EP grease. It is intended for use on ball and roller anti-friction bearings, as well as conventional sleeve bearings.
Castrol Pyroplex Blue maintains mobility while building tack and adhesion when faced with water contamination. Hydro-Activated™ technology helps Castrol Pyroplex Blue resist softening and washout when exposed to wet conditions on a continual basis.
The ultimate protection against wear for critical equipment, this semi-synthetic, extreme-pressure grease, contains more than 20% solids, including 6% molybdenum disulfide, to give equipment a protective lubricant barrier against wear, even during conditions of high load.
A specially formulated synthetic lithium-complex grease designed for extended service performance in challenging on-highway applications. Its unique inhibitor additive system provides excellent protection against rust, oxidation and corrosion.
This high-temperature EP lithium-complex grease meets the highest performance standards of automotive GC-LB (particularly disc brake wheel bearings), fleet, industrial, and off-highway applications. Its ability to withstand extreme high temperatures makes it particularly good for use with disc brake wheel bearings.
Castrol Spheerol SHL 00 is a semi-fluid synthetic (PAO) lubricant that can be used to lubricate truck wheel hub assemblies where minimal leakage is desired and long service life is essential. It can help alleviate oil leakage from wheel seals that can damage brake shoes.
Introducing our new high-performance bearing grease for heavy duty and marine applications. Designed for electric motor, fan, generator, ball, and roller bearings, it delivers reliable protection at temperatures up to 160°C, with excellent resistance to corrosion, water washout, and harsh operating conditions. Its distinctive blue color allows for easy visual inspection and maintenance.
Our products and programs for heavy-duty vehicles are designed to meet the unique demands of all four key sectors: construction and landfill, mining and quarrying, refuse and vocational and on-road trucking. In every case, we are here to help ensure efficiency, reliability and productivity at all times.
In addition to a wealth of expertise and experience in heavy-duty vehicle segments, Castrol® offers a wide range of the products that you need to maintain productivity. These include: Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Driveline Fluids, Gear Lubricants, Greases and Coolants, all featuring liquid engineering to help keep your entire fleet running at peak efficiency.
Castrol®’s premium line of diesel engine oils combines exceptional base stocks and additive technologies that provide the performance and protection your heavy-duty equipment deserves. Find the right diesel engine oil for your heavy-duty equipment.
Our experts are available to provide technical support and advice about our solutions.