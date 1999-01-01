Vehicles and equipment operating in challenging environments need the right heavy duty grease to protect critical parts. Our range includes multi-purpose and special greases for excellent protection in demanding conditions. When commercial vehicles and equipment require a lubricant that has staying power, thickness and the ability to provide a seal between moving parts, a grease is typically recommended. Castrol offers a comprehensive range of world-class greases to provide advanced protection for your equipment. We can help ensure your equipment runs reliably even in difficult and sometimes hostile environments - and for longer periods of time – improving your productivity. Our goal is to help you achieve: Longer bearing life

Optimum bearing performance

Extended maintenance intervals

Increased productivity

Decreased maintenance costs

Lower overall grease consumption and waste

Castrol contractor special lithium grease This lithium-complex extreme-pressure lubricant contains 3% molybdenum disulphide and is formulated to offer high-temperature and heavy-duty performance coupled with good pumpability for applications where a tough, durable lubricating film is needed.



Castrol fifth wheel grease

Specifically designed for fifth wheel applications where stay-in-place performance is critical under all-weather and application conditions.

Castrol HD Lithium grease

Castrol HD Lithium is a smooth, dark brown lithium 12-hydroxy stearate EP grease. It is intended for use on ball and roller anti-friction bearings, as well as conventional sleeve bearings.

Castrol Pyroplex® Blue grease

Castrol Pyroplex Blue maintains mobility while building tack and adhesion when faced with water contamination. Hydro-Activated™ technology helps Castrol Pyroplex Blue resist softening and washout when exposed to wet conditions on a continual basis.

Castrol Pyroplex® Gold grease

The ultimate protection against wear for critical equipment, this semi-synthetic, extreme-pressure grease, contains more than 20% solids, including 6% molybdenum disulfide, to give equipment a protective lubricant barrier against wear, even during conditions of high load.

Castrol Pyroplex® Protection ES grease

A specially formulated synthetic lithium-complex grease designed for extended service performance in challenging on-highway applications. Its unique inhibitor additive system provides excellent protection against rust, oxidation and corrosion.



Castrol Pyroplex® Red grease This high-temperature EP lithium-complex grease meets the highest performance standards of automotive GC-LB (particularly disc brake wheel bearings), fleet, industrial, and off-highway applications. Its ability to withstand extreme high temperatures makes it particularly good for use with disc brake wheel bearings.



Castrol Spheerol SHL 00 grease Castrol Spheerol SHL 00 is a semi-fluid synthetic (PAO) lubricant that can be used to lubricate truck wheel hub assemblies where minimal leakage is desired and long service life is essential. It can help alleviate oil leakage from wheel seals that can damage brake shoes.