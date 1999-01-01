As commercial vehicle engines – especially those running on natural gas – run hotter than before, engine cooling systems need to work harder. Materials that make up cooling systems vary from vehicle to vehicle, so it is vital to make sure that you use the right coolant for each application.
Our coolant range offers excellent protection in commercial vehicle engines and features extended-life products that maintain performance even under extreme conditions.
Castrol Radicool SF-O Premix, a heavy-duty, nitrite-free, extended-life antifreeze/coolant, is a premium quality, Organic Acid Technology (OAT), ethylene glycol-based fluid. Specially formulated with advanced additive technology, this product provides extended service maintenance protection in heavy duty applications without the addition of SCAs, and meets nitrite-free coolant requirements of many industry-leading OEMs.
*HD Extender may be needed based on water quality.
Castrol Radicool Heavy Duty Premix is a premium quality, conventional technology ethylene glycol-based fluid. The product is specially formulated with industry-leading additives to provide optimum performance in heavy duty vehicles requiring supplemental coolant additives (SCAs).
* SCA levels will need maintaining throughout the life of the engine. Always consult the vehicle owner’s manual for guidance.
Our products and programs for heavy-duty vehicles are designed to meet the unique demands of all four key sectors: construction and landfill, mining and quarrying, refuse and vocational and on-road trucking. In every case, we are here to help ensure efficiency, reliability and productivity at all times.
In addition to a wealth of expertise and experience in heavy-duty vehicle segments, Castrol® offers a wide range of the products that you need to maintain productivity. These include: Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Driveline Fluids, Gear Lubricants, Greases and Coolants, all featuring liquid engineering to help keep your entire fleet running at peak efficiency.
Castrol®’s premium line of diesel engine oils combines exceptional base stocks and additive technologies that provide the performance and protection your heavy-duty equipment deserves. Find the right diesel engine oil for your heavy-duty equipment.
Our experts are available to provide technical support and advice about our solutions.