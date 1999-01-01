Castrol® Radicool ™ SF-O premix



Castrol Radicool SF-O Premix, a heavy-duty, nitrite-free, extended-life antifreeze/coolant, is a premium quality, Organic Acid Technology (OAT), ethylene glycol-based fluid. Specially formulated with advanced additive technology, this product provides extended service maintenance protection in heavy duty applications without the addition of SCAs, and meets nitrite-free coolant requirements of many industry-leading OEMs.

Advantages:

Extended service life of 1,000,000 miles or 20,000 hours*

Free of phosphates, silicate, nitrites, amines, and borates

Offers excellent wet sleeve liner cavitation protection

Contains better heat transfer properties than conventional coolants requiring SCAs

Eliminates maintenance with no SCAs required

Provides freeze and boil-over protection

Extended life corrosion protection for steel, solder, copper, iron, brass and aluminum

High-quality defoamer system, non-harmful to hoses, plastics, or gaskets

Compatible with most major American brands of coolant technologies including conventional and Organic Acid Technology (OAT)