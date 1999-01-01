What is diesel engine oil for?

Castrol’s range of diesel engine oils are formulated to deliver a high level of engine protection throughout service intervals, which can help you save on maintenance costs, repairs and downtime.

The value that your commercial vehicles and equipment deliver to your business depends on robust engine oils that are capable of helping engines combat heavy loads and challenging environments. When they also help extend service intervals, the value to your business is even greater. Castrol’s range of engine oils has been formulated to provide high levels of protection and increase the time your fleet is on the road, delivering value.

Our Liquid Engineers have developed engine oils that meet a range of needs:

Extended drain intervals – validated with a proper used oil analysis program like Castrol Labcheck

Improved fuel efficiency

For use in both diesel and natural gas-fueled engines

Excellent anti-wear protection

High resistance to acid corrosion

Our range includes engine oils that meet—and exceed—OEM specifications for Caterpillar, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Mack and Volvo.