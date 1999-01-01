Get diesel engine oil for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, fleets, and off-road equipment, ensuring extended drains and peak performance.
The value that your commercial vehicles and equipment deliver to your business depends on robust engine oils that are capable of helping engines combat heavy loads and challenging environments. When they also help extend service intervals, the value to your business is even greater. Castrol’s range of engine oils has been formulated to provide high levels of protection and increase the time your fleet is on the road, delivering value.
Our Liquid Engineers have developed engine oils that meet a range of needs:
Our range includes engine oils that meet—and exceed—OEM specifications for Caterpillar, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Mack and Volvo.
Castrol VECTON 5W-40 CK-4/SN is an advanced, full-synthetic, heavy-duty diesel engine oil that is specifically engineered to deliver longer useful oil life. It is suitable for use in high-speed, 4-stroke diesel engines that use a broad range of fuel qualities.
It is also compatible with diesel engines fitted with exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. It is recommended for use in applications requiring API CK-4 or SN and is API-service backward compatible where a SAE 5W-40 viscosity grade is required.
Castrol VECTON 5W-40 CK-4/SN with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ delivers up to a 45% extra performance reserve* that ﬁghts oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits, and neutralize harmful acids. It adapts to higher temperatures to help maintainviscosity, which means longer useful oil life and maximum drain intervals.^
Castrol VECTON Long Drain 5W-30 CK-4/SN with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ is an advanced synthetic, all-climate, heavy duty diesel engine oil that is specifically engineered to deliver longer useful oil life.
VECTON® LONG DRAIN 5W-30 CK-4
Castrol VECTON Long Drain 5W-30 CK-4/SN with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ delivers up to a 45% extra performance reserve* that fights oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralize harmful acids. It also adapts to higher temperatures, which helps to maintain viscosity. This means longer useful oil life, giving
you confidence in your maximum drain interval.^
Compared to conventional 15W-40 oils, Castrol VECTON Long Drain 5W-30 CK-4/SN starts flowing through the engine faster, lubricating vital engine components sooner, helping to prevent engine damage at cold start. In addition, Castrol VECTON Long Drain 5W-30 CK-4/SN requires lower power to crank the engine to life in cold temperatures than the
conventional 15W-40 oil. This means fewer no-starts. Furthermore, this indicates a potential for improved battery life and starter motor life.
Due to the high quality, full-synthetic base stocks in its formulation, Castrol VECTON Long Drain 5W-30 CK-4/SN can help improve fuel economy without compromising engine protection. Up to 2% improvement vs. SAE 15W-40 oil1 in class 8 diesel engine bench testing.
Castrol VECTON Long Drain 10W-30 CK-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ is an advanced part-synthetic heavy-duty engine oil. Conforming to the requirements of the latest engine oil specifications, it can be used in diesel engines where API CK-4 or CJ-4 and below is required. This oil is specifically engineered to deliver longer life, which can enable longer service intervals even under severe operating conditions.
Castrol VECTON Long Drain 10W-30 CK-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY delivers a 45% extra performance reserve* that fights oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralize harmful acids. It also adapts to higher temperatures, which helps to maintain viscosity. This means longer useful oil life, giving you confidence in your maximum drain interval.^
^ Extending oil drain intervals should only be done in conjunction with a comprehensive used oil analysis program like Castrol Labcheck
* Average of percentages by which VECTON exceeds the industry standard requirement limits in API CK-4 and ACEA E9-16 engine tests for viscosity maintenance, heat protection, deposit control, minimum oil limits and acid neutralization. In API CK-4 tests only, the VECTON performance reserve is 37%.imits in API CK-4 and ACEA E9-16 engine tests for viscosity maintenance, heat protection, deposit control, minimum oil limits and acid neutralization. In API CK-4 tests only, the VECTON performance reserve is 37%.
Castrol VECTON 15W-40 CK-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ is an advanced part-synthetic heavy-duty engine oil. Conforming to the requirements of the latest engine oil specifications, it can be used in diesel engines where API CK-4 or CJ-4 and below is required. This oil is specifically engineered to deliver longer oil life, which can enable longer service intervals even under severe operating conditions.
Castrol VECTON 15W-40 CK-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY delivers a 45% extra performance reserve* that fights oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralize harmful acids. It also adapts to higher temperatures, which helps to maintain viscosity. This means longer useful oil life, giving you confidence in your maximum drain interval.^
^ Extending oil drain intervals should only be done in conjunction with a comprehensive used oil analysis program like Castrol Labcheck
* Average of percentages by which VECTON exceeds the industry standard requirement limits in API CK-4 and ACEA E9-16 engine tests for viscosity maintenance, heat protection, deposit control, minimum oil limits and acid neutralization. In API CK-4 tests only, the VECTON performance reserve is 37%.
Castrol VECTON 10W-30 FA-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ is Castrol’s latest heavy-duty engine oil specifically engineered for fuel economy. It is targeted for use in the latest technology engines that have been approved to use API FA-4 engine oils.
Pumping oil around the engine creates drag, which saps engine power and increases the consumption of diesel fuel. Castrol VECTON 10W-30 FA-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ has lower viscosity under high-temperature and high-shear forces to reduce drag, which improves the productivity of the engine and enhances fuel economy up to 1.5%.†
Castrol VECTON 10W-30 FA-4 with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY delivers a 45% extra performance reserve* that fights oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralize harmful acids. It also adapts to higher temperatures, which helps to maintain viscosity. This means longer useful oil life, giving you confidence in your maximum drain interval.^
† Independent testing vs. SAE 15W-40 CJ-4 oil using SAE J1321 test method for Class-8 trucks * Average of percentages by which VECTON exceeds the industry standard requirement limits in API CK-4 and ACEA E9-16 engine tests for viscosity maintenance, heat protection, deposit control, minimum oil limits and acid neutralization. In API CK-4 tests only, the VECTON performance reserve is 37%. ^ Extending oil drain intervals should only be done in conjunction with a comprehensive used oil analysis program like Castrol Labcheck
Castrol CRB Multi 10W-30 CK-4 is a synthetic blend, multi-purpose heavy-duty diesel engine oil, designed to provide superior protection. Conforming to the strict requirements of the latest engine oil specifications, it can be used in diesel engines where API CK-4 or CJ-4 and below is required. It is engineered to help give long and healthy engine life, giving you peace of mind that your diesel engines are protected in a variety of applications and duty cycles.
Castrol CRB Multi 10W-30 CK-4 provides:
Castrol CRB Multi 15W-40 CK-4 is a synthetic blend, multi-purpose heavy-duty diesel engine oil, designed to provide superior protection. Conforming to the strict requirements of the latest engine oil specifications, it can be used in diesel engines where API CK-4 or CJ-4 and below is required. It is engineered to help give long and healthy engine life, giving you peace of mind that your diesel engines are protected in a variety of applications and duty cycles.
Castrol CRB Multi 15W-40 CK-4 provides:
Castrol VECTON Multi-Fuel 10W-30 CK-4/NG is an advanced heavy-duty diesel and natural-gas engine oil that is specifically engineered to deliver longer useful oil life. It is suitable for use in high-speed, 4-stroke diesel and natural-gas engines. It is compatible with diesel and natural-gas engines fitted with EGR and the latest exhaust after treatment systems such as DPF, DOC and/or SCR. It meets API CK-4 (diesel), Cummins CES 20092 (natural gas), and API SN (gasoline) engine specifications.
Castrol VECTON Multi-Fuel 10W-30 CK-4/NG, by virtue of its suitability across diesel, natural gas, and gasoline engines, can reduce operating costs by eliminating the need for multiple engine oils. It can also help avoid critical equipment failures by reducing the potential for human error when performing oil changes on a mixed fleet.
Castrol VECTON Multi-Fuel 10W-30 CK-4/NG with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ delivers up to a 42% extra performance reserve* that ﬁghts oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralize harmful acids. It also adapts to higher temperatures, which helps to maintain viscosity. This means longer useful oil life, giving you conﬁdence in your maximum drain interval.^
Castrol VECTON Multi-Fuel 15W-40 CK-4/NG is an advanced heavy-duty diesel and natural-gas engine oil that is specifically engineered to deliver longer useful oil life. It is suitable for use in high-speed, 4-stroke diesel and natural-gas engines. It is compatible with diesel and natural-gas engines fitted with EGR and the latest exhaust after treatment systems such as DPF, DOC and/or SCR. It meets API CK-4 (diesel), Cummins CES 20092 (natural gas), and API SN (gasoline) engine specifications.
Castrol VECTON Multi-Fuel 15W-40 CK-4/NG, by virtue of its suitability across diesel, natural gas, and gasoline engines, can reduce operating costs by eliminating the need for multiple engine oils. It can also help avoid critical equipment failures by reducing the potential for human error when performing oil changes on a mixed fleet.
Castrol VECTON Multi-Fuel 15W-40 CK-4/NG with unique SYSTEM PRO TECHNOLOGY™ delivers up to a 42% extra performance reserve* that ﬁghts oil breakdown by helping to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralize harmful acids. It also adapts to higher temperatures, which helps to maintain viscosity. This means longer useful oil life, giving you conﬁdence in your maximum drain interval.^
These high-performance, heavy-duty monograde engine oils couple selected base stocks with a carefully balanced additive package. Castrol CRB® Monograde has proven performance in various on- and off-highway heavy-duty diesel engines, particularly in applications requiring API CF-2.
Duratec ES SAE 15W-40 is specifically formulated for modern natural gas engines with high-quality synthetic base oils that take performance to the next level – enabling drain intervals up to 1,200 hours.*
Although natural gas engines burn cleaner, they also burn hotter, making acid neutralization and oxidation and nitration control critical in protecting engines from deposits and wear over the useful life of the oil.
Higher combustion temperatures can lead to increased oxidation and nitrogen oxide formation. Duratec ES natural-gas engine oil suppresses and controls oxidation and nitration throughout extended drain intervals, preventing sludge, varnish, plugged filters, and deposits.
Acid formation can lead to corrosive wear. Duratec ES has outstanding combustion acid-neutralization capability throughout extended drain intervals, which helps to prevent corrosion and protects critical engine parts.
Duratec ES meets the Cummins CES 20092 spec and it is fully backwards compatible. Natural gas engine oils meeting this latest Cummins spec provide significantly improved oxidation and thermal stability compared to previous versions.
Duratec NG SAE 15W-40 is formulated for use in natural gas-fueled engines where minimal thermal degradation and good deposit control are expected. Duratec NG provides outstanding resistance to nitration and oxidation. It also provides improved cold temperature engine starting and reduced oil consumption relative to monograde natural gas-fueled engine oils.
Duratec NG is designed for use in heavy-duty equipment including Cummins, Mack, Volvo, and other on-road engines requiring a natural gas engine oil.
Ashless Natural Gas Engine Oil
Low Ash Natural Gas Engine Oil
Combines an exclusive low-ash additive package with hydrocracked basestocks that can safely extend drain intervals with protection against acid formation, oxidation, and nitration.
This premium quality, high ash railroad diesel engine oil is formulated with highly refined high-viscosity-index base stocks to meet the severe service demands of today’s railroad diesel locomotive engines where modified piston rings and cylinder liners have significantly reduced oil consumption and placed extra demands on the oil.
Our products and programs for heavy-duty vehicles are designed to meet the unique demands of all four key sectors: construction and landfill, mining and quarrying, refuse and vocational and on-road trucking. In every case, we are here to help ensure efficiency, reliability and productivity at all times.
In addition to a wealth of expertise and experience in heavy-duty vehicle segments, Castrol® offers a wide range of the products that you need to maintain productivity. These include: Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Driveline Fluids, Gear Lubricants, Greases and Coolants, all featuring liquid engineering to help keep your entire fleet running at peak efficiency.
Whatever kind of heavy-duty vehicles you operate, your profitability depends on performance and reliability. Our industry-leading Labcheck fluid-analysis program is predictive, not reactive. It can help you to identify problems before they turn into expensive breakdowns, and also help fleet managers to optimize drain intervals in order to reduce your Total Cost of Ownership.
Our experts are available to provide technical support and advice about our solutions.