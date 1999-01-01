Castrol® Transynd® 668

Castrol TranSynd 668 has been specifically formulated for Allison Transmission® on-highway automatic transmissions. This premium, full-synthetic fluid is Allison TES 668™-approved and it builds on the demonstrated performance of the previous Allison TES 295® spec with key differentiators that include improved wear protection, extended anti-shudder durability, and extended clutch-friction durability. TranSynd 668 is fully backwards compatible for both TES 295 and TES 468™ applications.* * TES 668 is not approved for TC10

Key Features: Delivers improved gear protection

Delivers extended anti-shudder durability

Delivers extended clutch-friction durability

Allows for extended drain intervals of up to 300,000 miles or 48 months in general-duty transmissions and up to 150,000 miles or 48 months in severe-duty transmissions

Provides excellent shear stability that provides a stable viscosity, which provides wear protection in gears throughout the drain interval

Provides excellent thermal and oxidation stability resulting in lower deposit formation

Provides superior high-low temperature performance due to full-synthetic base fluids

Provides excellent corrosion and foaming resistance TranSynd and Castrol… proven performance for over 20 years.



Castrol Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose ATF

Castrol Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) is a multi-purpose power transmission fluid that is designed for most power transmission and hydraulic systems to include passenger car and truck transmission, powershift transmissions in off-highway construction equipment, hydrostatic drives and industrial, agricultural, mining and marine hydraulics.



Castrol Syngear™ CD-50 Castrol Syngear CD-50 is a specially formulated synthetic manual transmission fluid designed for extended drain and severe service in heavy-duty manual transmissions.



Castrol Syntrans™ 75W-85 Castrol Syntrans 75W-85 is a full-synthetic transmission fluid recommended for manual transmissions (truck, bus, light commercial vehicles) where API GL-4 lubricants are required.



Castrol Trans-C Castrol Trans-C is formulated to meet the strict frictional requirements of a Caterpillar TO-4 fluid.



Castrol Trans-C HT Castrol Trans-C HT is a full-synthetic TO-4 transmission/hydraulic fluid that balances high-temperature wear protection for gears and bearings with low-temperature flow properties for positive shifting in off-road powershift transmissions.



Castrol® TRANSMAX ® Manual E Long Life 40

Castrol TRANSMAX Manual E Long Life 40 is a specially formulated synthetic lubricant designed forfuel efficiency, extended drain intervals, and severe service in heavy-duty, on-road commercial vehicle transmissions that require a non-EP transmission lubricant. It is formulated to protect higher torque transmissions coupled with increased horsepower engines. It is approved for use in Eaton transmissions such as Ultrashift Plus, Fuller Advantage, FR and RT Series transmissions.

Castrol UTF™ Castrol UTF (Universal Tractor Fluid) is a premium hydraulic/transmission fluid that exceeds industry requirements for farm and industrial tractor transmissions, differentials and immersed disc brakes.

TRANSMAX® ATF/CVT Universal

Castrol TRANSMAX ATF/CVT Universal is a technologically advanced, full-synthetic formulationdesigned to deliver excellent performance in most traditional step-shifting automatic transmissionsand continuously variable transmissions currently in use. It is blended with premium base oils andan additive package that utilizes Castrol Smooth Drive® Technology. Advantages Enhanced friction durability for smooth transmission performance

Superior high-temperature protection to effectively resist oxidation

Unsurpassed protection against copper corrosion Product Performance

Suitable for use in applications requiring Volvo Transmission Oil 97342, AT102

TRANSMAX® Offroad V 75W-75



Castrol TRANSMAX Offroad V 75W-75 is a full-synthetic, high-performance, wet brake transaxle fluid. This fluid is formulated with a high-performance additive package that allows for longer drain intervals when compared to conventional wet brake transaxle fluids.

Advantages High viscosity index, which helps provide effective lubrication over a wide range of temperatures

Excellent shear stability, which promotes effective gear protection

Good oxidation stability, which helps against the formation of sludge and other harmful deposits

Improved low-temperature performance (versus a WB101 fluid) Product Performance Suitable for use in applications requiring Volvo Transmission Oil 97304, WB102

