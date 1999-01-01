High-quality driveline fluids formulated for commercial trucks, buses, and fleets to ensure smooth shifting, enhanced protection, and long-term durability.
As driveline fluids become more complex, Castrol’s driveline fluids have been developed to help vehicles continue to perform reliably. Our Liquid Engineers have developed technologically advanced fluids that have been chosen by many leading truck and transmissions OEMs to be their factory-fill products. You can be confident that Castrol driveline fluids will keep your fleet productive and on the road longer.
Castrol TranSynd 668 has been specifically formulated for Allison Transmission® on-highway automatic transmissions. This premium, full-synthetic fluid is Allison TES 668™-approved and it builds on the demonstrated performance of the previous Allison TES 295® spec with key differentiators that include improved wear protection, extended anti-shudder durability, and extended clutch-friction durability. TranSynd 668 is fully backwards compatible for both TES 295 and TES 468™ applications.*
TranSynd and Castrol… proven performance for over 20 years.
Castrol Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) is a multi-purpose power transmission fluid that is designed for most power transmission and hydraulic systems to include passenger car and truck transmission, powershift transmissions in off-highway construction equipment, hydrostatic drives and industrial, agricultural, mining and marine hydraulics.
Castrol Syngear CD-50 is a specially formulated synthetic manual transmission fluid designed for extended drain and severe service in heavy-duty manual transmissions.
Castrol Syntrans 75W-85 is a full-synthetic transmission fluid recommended for manual transmissions (truck, bus, light commercial vehicles) where API GL-4 lubricants are required.
Castrol Trans-C is formulated to meet the strict frictional requirements of a Caterpillar TO-4 fluid.
Castrol Trans-C HT is a full-synthetic TO-4 transmission/hydraulic fluid that balances high-temperature wear protection for gears and bearings with low-temperature flow properties for positive shifting in off-road powershift transmissions.
Castrol TRANSMAX Manual E Long Life 40 is a specially formulated synthetic lubricant designed forfuel efficiency, extended drain intervals, and severe service in heavy-duty, on-road commercial vehicle transmissions that require a non-EP transmission lubricant. It is formulated to protect higher torque transmissions coupled with increased horsepower engines. It is approved for use in Eaton transmissions such as Ultrashift Plus, Fuller Advantage, FR and RT Series transmissions.
Castrol UTF (Universal Tractor Fluid) is a premium hydraulic/transmission fluid that exceeds industry requirements for farm and industrial tractor transmissions, differentials and immersed disc brakes.
Castrol TRANSMAX ATF/CVT Universal is a technologically advanced, full-synthetic formulationdesigned to deliver excellent performance in most traditional step-shifting automatic transmissionsand continuously variable transmissions currently in use. It is blended with premium base oils andan additive package that utilizes Castrol Smooth Drive® Technology.
Advantages
Product Performance
Suitable for use in applications requiring Volvo Transmission Oil 97342, AT102
Castrol TRANSMAX Offroad V 75W-75 is a full-synthetic, high-performance, wet brake transaxle fluid. This fluid is formulated with a high-performance additive package that allows for longer drain intervals when compared to conventional wet brake transaxle fluids.
Advantages
Product Performance
Suitable for use in applications requiring Volvo Transmission Oil 97304, WB102
Castrol TRANSMAX Manual Heavy Duty 75W-90 is a full-synthetic manual transmission lubricant developed for use in synchronized and non-synchronized transmissions in long-haul trucks and other severe-duty applications. TRANSMAX Manual Heavy Duty 75W-90 is approved against Volvo's most demanding Heavy Duty Manual Transmission specification enabling extended oil drain intervals in severe-duty manual and automated manual (i-Shift) transmission applications.
Advantages
Our products and programs for heavy-duty vehicles are designed to meet the unique demands of all four key sectors: construction and landfill, mining and quarrying, refuse and vocational and on-road trucking. In every case, we are here to help ensure efficiency, reliability and productivity at all times.
In addition to a wealth of expertise and experience in heavy-duty vehicle segments, Castrol® offers a wide range of the products that you need to maintain productivity. These include: Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Driveline Fluids, Gear Lubricants, Greases and Coolants, all featuring liquid engineering to help keep your entire fleet running at peak efficiency.
Castrol®’s premium line of diesel engine oils combines exceptional base stocks and additive technologies that provide the performance and protection your heavy-duty equipment deserves. Find the right diesel engine oil for your heavy-duty equipment.
Our experts are available to provide technical support and advice about our solutions.