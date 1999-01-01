Gear oil and axle fluids for commercial vehicles ensure durability, smooth operation, and maximum protection for gears, differentials, and driveline components.
To increase productivity, many commercial operations rely on more frequent and prolonged high-load operation of commercial vehicles and equipment. The resulting thermal stress created in gear boxes can present challenges for the lubricant in the areas of performance, fuel economy, and durability. Castrol gear lubricants are formulated to meet or exceed the highest industry standards so they can help you to overcome these real-world challenges.
We have engineered our gear oils to offer these benefits:
This lubricant is formulated with high-quality base oils and additives that provide excellent load-carrying ability, EP properties, wear resistance, oxidation stability and anti-rust, anti-corrosion and anti-foam properties.
This is a semi-synthetic, multi-grade final drive fluid designed to extend drain intervals up to 6,000 hours* in off-road final drives where FD-1 specified fluids are suitable for use. Castrol Axle FD-1 provides excellent wear protection and outstanding oxidation resistance and extends component life.
This premium synthetic, heavy-duty, multi-grade gear lubricant meets API GL-5 service. It provides excellent cold weather performance, outstanding stability under higher than normal operating temperatures, and substantial load carrying ability for cooler operation and longer equipment life.
This fluid excels in applications that require increased oxidation control and thermal stability, consistent anti-wear performance, and low carbon-forming tendencies. Synthetic components provide the potential for extended drain intervals and reduced maintenance costs.
This lubricant has been formulated with carefully chosen synthetic components for excellent performance in applications requiring AGMA (American Gear Manufacturers Association) EP gear oils.
This exceptional-quality oil is designed for severe-duty applications and offers excellent gear protection. Formulated with select base oils and coupled with an extremely stable sulfur/phosphorous additive package, it is an ideal choice where AGMA EP gear oils are recommended.
This lubricant has been formulated for use in most types of light- to medium-duty enclosed gear systems, but should not be used for heavy or shock-loaded systems. This lubricant is suitable for bearings and circulatory systems operating at high temperatures, as well as for various applications where a lubricating oil is used under high temperatures. All products in the Alphasyn T range have very low pour points and excellent viscosity and temperature characteristics, which allows its use in both low- and high-temperature applications.
Our products and programs for heavy-duty vehicles are designed to meet the unique demands of all four key sectors: construction and landfill, mining and quarrying, refuse and vocational and on-road trucking. In every case, we are here to help ensure efficiency, reliability and productivity at all times.
In addition to a wealth of expertise and experience in heavy-duty vehicle segments, Castrol® offers a wide range of the products that you need to maintain productivity. These include: Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Driveline Fluids, Gear Lubricants, Greases and Coolants, all featuring liquid engineering to help keep your entire fleet running at peak efficiency.
Castrol®’s premium line of diesel engine oils combines exceptional base stocks and additive technologies that provide the performance and protection your heavy-duty equipment deserves. Find the right diesel engine oil for your heavy-duty equipment.
Our experts are available to provide technical support and advice about our solutions.