Our high-performance gear oils protect against wear, prolong gear life, and help to deliver optimum gear performance. To increase productivity, many commercial operations rely on more frequent and prolonged high-load operation of commercial vehicles and equipment. The resulting thermal stress created in gear boxes can present challenges for the lubricant in the areas of performance, fuel economy, and durability. Castrol gear lubricants are formulated to meet or exceed the highest industry standards so they can help you to overcome these real-world challenges.

Key performance benefits of gear oils

We have engineered our gear oils to offer these benefits:

Thermal Stability

Wear Protection

Seal Compatibility

Hydrolytic Stability

Mobile equipment gear lubricants

Castrol AP gear lubricant™

This lubricant is formulated with high-quality base oils and additives that provide excellent load-carrying ability, EP properties, wear resistance, oxidation stability and anti-rust, anti-corrosion and anti-foam properties.

Castrol Axle FD-1 gear lubricant™

This is a semi-synthetic, multi-grade final drive fluid designed to extend drain intervals up to 6,000 hours* in off-road final drives where FD-1 specified fluids are suitable for use. Castrol Axle FD-1 provides excellent wear protection and outstanding oxidation resistance and extends component life. * with a proper used oil analysis program like Castrol Labcheck



Castrol Syngear™ lubricant This premium synthetic, heavy-duty, multi-grade gear lubricant meets API GL-5 service. It provides excellent cold weather performance, outstanding stability under higher than normal operating temperatures, and substantial load carrying ability for cooler operation and longer equipment life.

Stationary equipment gear lubricants Castrol Alpha® HC gear lubricant

This fluid excels in applications that require increased oxidation control and thermal stability, consistent anti-wear performance, and low carbon-forming tendencies. Synthetic components provide the potential for extended drain intervals and reduced maintenance costs.



Castrol Alpha® HC EP gear lubricant

This lubricant has been formulated with carefully chosen synthetic components for excellent performance in applications requiring AGMA (American Gear Manufacturers Association) EP gear oils.



Castrol Alpha® CLP gear lubricant

(Formerly EP gear lubricant)

This exceptional-quality oil is designed for severe-duty applications and offers excellent gear protection. Formulated with select base oils and coupled with an extremely stable sulfur/phosphorous additive package, it is an ideal choice where AGMA EP gear oils are recommended.