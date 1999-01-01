Hydraulics for commercial vehicles

Castrol understands the importance of choosing the right hydraulic fluid for your fleet. That is why we offer a wide range designed to protect and improve the efficiency of various hydraulic systems.

Castrol has developed a range of hydraulic fluids to meet performance standards required by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This includes products that can offer:

Improved oxidation stability to accommodate higher operating temperatures

Improved air release, foam control and water separation to handle smaller reservoirs and reduced cycle times

Improved dry/wet filterability due to reduced filter pore size and tolerance to water contamination

Better hydrolytic stability to handle water contamination

Extended pump life to meet Denison T6H20C pump performance

Increased drain intervals requiring the lubricants to retain original performance longer

Our ranges include engine oils that meet – and exceed – OEM specifications for Caterpillar, Cummins, Mack and Volvo.

