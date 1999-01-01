Choose the right heavy-duty hydraulic fluid and oil to enhance performance, minimize wear, and provide temperature stability for fleets, trucks, and construction equipment.
Castrol understands the importance of choosing the right hydraulic fluid for your fleet. That is why we offer a wide range designed to protect and improve the efficiency of various hydraulic systems.
Castrol has developed a range of hydraulic fluids to meet performance standards required by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This includes products that can offer:
Our ranges include engine oils that meet – and exceed – OEM specifications for Caterpillar, Cummins, Mack and Volvo.
Castrol’s Liquid Engineers have developed a range of hydraulic fluids to meet performance standards required by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). These include products that meet recent changes in hydraulic fluid formulation driven by industry trends and OEMs:
This line includes exceptional multi-viscosity hydraulic fluids that provide proven anti-wear protection coupled with very shear-stable polymers and anti-foam additives for a balanced package.
This premium, anti-wear oil is suitable for hydraulically activated equipment that utilizes high-performance pumps. Very effective anti-wear additives allow this fluid to meet or exceed industry OEM vane, gear, and piston pump specifications.
This fluid has been formulated with premium products containing carefully chosen additives to ensure outstanding long-term performance. They meet today’s stringent industry requirements through a combination of a high-viscosity-index base oil, foam, rust and corrosion inhibitors, and a special oxidation inhibitor.
This fluid meets several severe industry requirements including the Denison (T6H20C) “hybrid” test that incorporates both vane and piston pumps under wet and dry conditions over 600 hours.
This is a fire-resistant hydraulic fluid formulated to work in high-pressure hydraulic systems up to 7,500 psi. The Anvol SWX line provides gear, vane, and piston pumps with protection against wear equivalent to that of mineral oils.
This oil is formulated from vegetable oils to be more environmentally acceptable than traditional mineral-based hydraulic fluids. Since hydraulic systems are prone to leakage due to high pressures, Castrol Performance Bio HE is an excellent hydraulic fluid in applications where leakage could cause water or soil contamination.
This is a specially formulated multi-viscosity high-performance hydraulic fluid. It is designed to provide outstanding performance in mobile lift applications where ambient temperatures vary widely and system operation, reliability, and protection are mandatory.
Our products and programs for heavy-duty vehicles are designed to meet the unique demands of all four key sectors: construction and landfill, mining and quarrying, refuse and vocational and on-road trucking. In every case, we are here to help ensure efficiency, reliability and productivity at all times.
In addition to a wealth of expertise and experience in heavy-duty vehicle segments, Castrol® offers a wide range of the products that you need to maintain productivity. These include: Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Driveline Fluids, Gear Lubricants, Greases and Coolants, all featuring liquid engineering to help keep your entire fleet running at peak efficiency.
Castrol®’s premium line of diesel engine oils combines exceptional base stocks and additive technologies that provide the performance and protection your heavy-duty equipment deserves. Find the right diesel engine oil for your heavy-duty equipment.
Our experts are available to provide technical support and advice about our solutions.