Learn more about Castrol® TRANSMAX® ATF, our latest generation technology transmission fluid. Find the best type of transmission fluid you need for your vehicle.
Castrol Transmax ATF/CVT Universal is a latest generation technology transmission fluid, suitable for use in both traditional step-shifting and continuously variable transmissions. It’s formulated with full synthetic base stocks and Smooth Drive Technology™, delivering enhanced friction durability and smooth transmission performance over a broad range of vehicles, including hybrids.
Castrol Transmax DEX/MERC includes enhanced friction durability for smooth transmission performance. Designed for use in older GM and Ford vehicles and meets both DEXRON®-IIIH and MERCON® requirements.
Castrol Transmax Import Multi-Vehicle is designed for use in most Honda, Toyota and Nissan vehicles as well as many other imported brands. It exceeds the requirements of the JASO-1A performance standard created by Japanese auto manufacturers. It also exceeds DEXRON®-IIIH and MERCON® requirements.
For use in VW, SEAT and Skoda (6 speed) DSG
Castrol Transmax High Mileage is ideal for most transmissions with over 75,000 miles. It features additional seal conditioners to help stop leaks and cleaning agents to reduce varnish and deposit formation. It also protects against clutch wear and restores smooth shifting and can be used in a wide variety of specifications including DEXRON®-IIIH, MERCON® and JASO-1A.
Castrol Transmax Type F provides excellent lubrication to gears and bushings, allowing for smooth transmission operation. Certified for use in older Ford vehicles that require Type F ATF.
Castrol Transmax ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle, formulated with Smooth Drive Technology™, is a Full Synthetic Technology formulation designed for modern automatic transmissions.
Its superior technology enables longer transmission life. Transmax ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle is approved and licensed by GM and Ford for use in vehicles requiring their latest ATF specifications and also exceeds the requirements of the JASO-1A for use in most Asian automatic transmissions. Transmax ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle is also suitable for use in the majority of 6, 7, 8 and 9 speed automatics of European cars, meaning it is suitable for use in nearly all passenger car automatic transmissions. It delivers enhanced protection and a smoother drive for longer transmission life.
The Castrol TRANSMAX portfolio contains a broad range of automatic transmission fluids liquid engineered to protect critical transmission components, including products that have been licensed by GM, Ford and Chrysler as well as fluids that meet the JASO requirements of popular Japanese imports from Toyota, Honda and Nissan. Several Castrol Transmax products are formulated with Smooth Drive Technology™, which are active control molecules that automatically adjust their friction level under changing pressures and speed – delivering a smoother drive for longer.