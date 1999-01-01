TRANSMAX ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle

Castrol Transmax ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle, formulated with Smooth Drive Technology™, is a Full Synthetic Technology formulation designed for modern automatic transmissions.

Its superior technology enables longer transmission life. Transmax ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle is approved and licensed by GM and Ford for use in vehicles requiring their latest ATF specifications and also exceeds the requirements of the JASO-1A for use in most Asian automatic transmissions. Transmax ATF DEXRON®-VI MERCON® LV Multivehicle is also suitable for use in the majority of 6, 7, 8 and 9 speed automatics of European cars, meaning it is suitable for use in nearly all passenger car automatic transmissions. It delivers enhanced protection and a smoother drive for longer transmission life.