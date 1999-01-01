Switch on an electric future



EVs are the future, and we are playing a major role in helping them:



Go further1

EV Transmission Fluids help reduce energy losses in the drivetrain system and improve transmission efficiency.



Charge faster2

EV Thermal Fluids can help reduce the maximum temperatures battery cells reach during ultrafast charging. ​

Last longer3

EV Transmission Fluids help protect gears, extending drivetrain system life.