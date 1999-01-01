EVs are the future, and we are playing a major role in helping them:
EV Transmission Fluids help reduce energy losses in the drivetrain system and improve transmission efficiency.
EV Thermal Fluids can help reduce the maximum temperatures battery cells reach during ultrafast charging.
EV Transmission Fluids help protect gears, extending drivetrain system life.
Find out more about who we collaborate with, to create leading EV Fluids that drive performance.
Want to learn more about need for EV Fluids in electric vehicles and how Castrol ON’s EV Fluids help major car manufacturers? Discover more here:
EV Transmissions can experience extremely high torque at low speeds and at the same time have to deal with more than double input speeds from the electric motor putting the fluid under immense stress. In addition, the limited range and resulting range anxiety need to be overcome.
Castrol ON’s Dry EV Transmission Fluid resists the effects of working hard, providing enhanced protection, reduced viscosity loss and fast release of entrained air whilst enabling maximum efficiency.
Helps extend the life of the drivetrain system and help EVs go further1* on a single charge.
Castrol Wet Transmission EV Fluid’s low viscosity formulation is specifically developed to deliver low electrical conductivity, enhanced system protection and helps the e-motor run cooler enabling it to operate at high efficiency.
Helps extend the life of the drivetrain system and help EVs go further1* on a single charge.
Future EV motor-transmissions can be enhanced by adding a shifting device to reach higher speeds, operate with synchroniser systems at high speeds and loads and to enable the e-Motor to drive in the most efficient range.
Castrol Wet Plus Transmission EV Fluid’s specially-developed technology, with its optimised friction levels for synchroniser systems and clutches, allows efficient shifting under high loads and speeds and to operate the e-Motor in the most efficient range.
Helps extend the life of the drivetrain system and help EVs go further1* on a single charge.
Next generation battery electric vehicles are moving to direct cooling for battery thermal management in order to enable better vehicle performance and fast charging. Efficient direct cooling requires advanced dielectric coolant technology to maintain battery performance over the lifetime of the vehicle.
Castrol has developed Castrol ON Thermal Management EV Fluid with advanced properties, to enable improved battery thermal management in your EV. Here is what makes it so effective:
An advanced Thermal Management EV Fluid, which can keep the battery in your EV cool in extreme conditions.
Components of an electric vehicle face challenges such as electrical compatibility, durability, efficiency, endurance and corrosion that can significantly impact individual components and overall vehicle performance.
Castrol has a range of high performance greases designed specifically for electric vehicle components to work at their best by:
On-car lubricating greases for electric vehicles are specifically designed to address
efficiency and durability requirements of component manufacturers and assemblers.