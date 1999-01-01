Select the best motor oil by type for your vehicle. Whether synthetic, conventional, or high-mileage, research and select the right oil for your car here.
If your car needs an oil change you need to know what motor oil to use, and getting that right is all about liquid engineering. In the case of full synthetic oils, base oils are refined in a way that actually changes their molecular structure.
But whether you choose a conventional or synthetic oil, it's the advanced additives we create in our labs that ensure Castrol® oils meet the exact specifications and ever-greater demands of vehicle manufacturers.
The latest European engines are incredibly powerful for their size, and so demand synthetic oils that are thin enough to protect them from the second you start them up and strong enough to withstand the incredible pressures they reach under everyday driving conditions.
Late model Japanese imports require low viscosity, 0W engine oils that improve fuel economy but also have the strength to stand up to 10,000 or even 15,000 mile drain intervals.
Even if you drive something all-American from General Motors, if it came off the line after 2009 you're going to need motor oil that matches their dexos1 or dexos2 standards.
That’s why our liquid engineers have created the right motor oil to use for just about every car in America, and why we've made it easy to find the oil you need with our Oil Selector tool.
Many car manufacturers have been recommending full synthetic motor oil for years. Our Liquid Engineers work direct with auto makers to create engine oils that protect warranties as well as engine components. Even if your manufacturer doesn’t insist on it, full synthetic oil is the best protection for almost every car engine.
Knowing what motor oil to use matters. Semi synthetic engine oils provide a balance between the economy of conventional oil and the strength of full synthetic oil. Leading part synthetic oils include Castrol® GTX® Ultraclean and Castrol® GTX® High Mileage, engineered for cars with over 75,000 miles on the odometer.
Do you know what engine oil to use? Conventional motor oils are generally less expensive than synthetics and part synthetics, but still offer important protection. Leading conventional oils like Castrol GTX contain additives to reduce engine wear, improve performance and reduce the sludge that can block important oilways.
Multigrade oils are designed to cope with a wide range of ambient temperatures. But if you live or work where the temperature is always warm, your vehicle may be better served by a monograde engine oil. Castrol liquid engineering means a choice of monograde engine oils that provide optimum wear protection in hot climates.
Given the various options, picking the right engine oil can be confusing, whether buying regular or semi synthetic. Learn how to pick the right oil before you buy.
Advanced full synthetic and synthetic blend formulas engineered for high mileage engines.