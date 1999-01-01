The right oil change for every car



If your car needs an oil change you need to know what motor oil to use, and getting that right is all about liquid engineering. In the case of full synthetic oils, base oils are refined in a way that actually changes their molecular structure.

But whether you choose a conventional or synthetic oil, it's the advanced additives we create in our labs that ensure Castrol® oils meet the exact specifications and ever-greater demands of vehicle manufacturers.

The latest European engines are incredibly powerful for their size, and so demand synthetic oils that are thin enough to protect them from the second you start them up and strong enough to withstand the incredible pressures they reach under everyday driving conditions.

Late model Japanese imports require low viscosity, 0W engine oils that improve fuel economy but also have the strength to stand up to 10,000 or even 15,000 mile drain intervals.

Even if you drive something all-American from General Motors, if it came off the line after 2009 you're going to need motor oil that matches their dexos1 or dexos2 standards.

That’s why our liquid engineers have created the right motor oil to use for just about every car in America, and why we've made it easy to find the oil you need with our Oil Selector tool.

