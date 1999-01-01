Synthetic oil vs. synthetic blend vs. conventional oil

Motor oil can be divided into two different types of components – base oil and additives. Base oil makes up most of a motor oil formulation (typically 70% - 90% of the formula, depending on the motor oil grade).

What is base oil made of?

Base oil is derived from crude oil and refined to use in motor oil formulations. Depending on the amount of refining done to the base oil determines the properties and characteristics of the base oil. The refining process removes many impurities in the base oil such as waxy materials and sulfur. The amount of waxy materials, sulfur and viscosity behavior of the oil at lower and higher temperatures determines the quality or group of the base oil.

Synthetic Oil vs. Synthetic Blend vs. Conventional Oil



The properties of base oil groups are defined by the American Petroleum Institute. The better the qualities of the oil, the higher the group number and the better performance of the oil.

Synthetic motor oil - Motor oil products that use only the highest quality base oils.

Synthetic blend (or part synthetic) - When a mix of high group base oils and lower group base oils are used.

Conventional (or mineral) motor oils - Products using lower group base oil.

Is synthetic oil better than conventional?

In comparing similar viscosity base oils, synthetic base oils will show improved performance over conventional base oil in the following ways: