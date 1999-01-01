How to choose the best motor oil for high mileage vehicles?

The best motor oil for a high mileage vehicle is one that meets the viscosity grade and specifications recommended by the vehicle manufacturer while providing added protection for an aging engine. When comparing High Mileage motor oil options, consider whether a full synthetic or synthetic blend formula best fits your vehicle and driving habits. Castrol offers three options for vehicles with more than 75,000 miles: Castrol EDGE High Mileage, Castrol GTX Full Synthetic High Mileage, and Castrol GTX High Mileage. Each engine oil is formulated to help address concerns such as leaks, oil burn-off, deposits, and emissions system protection.