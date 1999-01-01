Advanced full synthetic and synthetic blend formulas engineered for high mileage engines.
*As tested in the industry Sequence IVA wear test. Oil burn-offprotection based on API and ACEA volatility specifications.
**As measured in the Sequence IX test under high load/torque conditions vs. API SP limits. Protection lasts for up to 15,000 miles or one year, whichever comes first.
Helps extend catalytic converter life and protect your emission system, supporting long-term emissions system performance.
Helps prevent oil leaks from aging gaskets and seals, promoting cleaner engine operation as vehicles age.
Specialized additives to reduce oil consumption in aging engines, providing consistent protection between oil changes.
Key performance areas include: Protection against corrosion, sludge, timing chain, friction wear and more!
The best motor oil for a high mileage vehicle is one that meets the viscosity grade and specifications recommended by the vehicle manufacturer while providing added protection for an aging engine. When comparing High Mileage motor oil options, consider whether a full synthetic or synthetic blend formula best fits your vehicle and driving habits. Castrol offers three options for vehicles with more than 75,000 miles: Castrol EDGE High Mileage, Castrol GTX Full Synthetic High Mileage, and Castrol GTX High Mileage. Each engine oil is formulated to help address concerns such as leaks, oil burn-off, deposits, and emissions system protection.
Pro Tip: If you are learning how to change the oil yourself, check your owner's manual before purchasing engine oil. Always use the viscosity grade and specifications recommended by your vehicle manufacturer, even when switching to a high mileage formula.
Viscosity is the resistance to flow of a fluid. Motor oil viscosity grades are based on a scale developed by the API (American Petroleum Institute) lubricant organization. The values are defined in a specification known as API 1509 and are based on the resistance the oil gives to flowing at two different temperatures – cold and high temperature.
Castrol High Mileage motor oil lowers phosphorus to protect catalytic converters, adds seal conditioners, and offers GTX and EDGE formulas for older vehicles.