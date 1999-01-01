5W-30 motor oil is suitable for cars, trucks, and SUVs when recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. It supports engine performance across a range of temperatures.
Determining the correct viscosity is only part of choosing the right oil. A 5W-30 oil must also meet the performance requirements specified for your engine. Two oils with the same viscosity grade are not automatically interchangeable, so always choose a formulation that meets your vehicle manufacturer’s requirements.
If your car requires a 5W-30 motor oil, Castrol offers a full range of options to meet the needs of every driver and vehicle manufacturer.
Drawing on years of research and development to meet changing driver needs, Castrol offers full synthetic, high mileage, conventional, and oils made for European vehicles.
Not sure which option fits your car? Use the Castrol Product Finder for an oil recommendation based on your vehicle’s make, model, and year.
Your car’s mileage and oil requirements should always inform your choices. Castrol has a wide range of 5W-30 motor oils - from full synthetic and conventional oils to high mileage formulations for cars with more than 75,000 miles and European oils with specific manufacturer approvals.
A compatible full synthetic 5W 30 oil offers greater resistance to heat-related breakdown than conventional oil – a benefit when towing or climbing hills.
Best used when longer oil-change intervals are a priority—up to 25,000 miles or one year, whichever comes first.Check for product details
Ideal for drivers who put their engines under high-stress conditions and want dependable viscosity control.Check for product details
A practical choice for heavy traffic and frequent short trips, helping protect against engine wear.Check for product details
For engines with more than 75,000 miles, high mileage oils contain seal conditioners to help reduce leaks from aging seals and gaskets.
Castrol’s conventional oil combines mineral base oil with additives for engine protection.
A reliable option for engines that need protection against thermal breakdown.Check for product details
European vehicles often require oils that meet manufacturer-specific standards for wear protection, deposit control, and performance under heat and pressure.
Recommended for European vehicles requiring BMW Longlife-04, Mercedes-Benz 229.31/229.51/229.52, or Volkswagen 504 00/507 00 specifications.Check for product details
1. As measured in the Sequence IIIH test vs. API SP test limits
2. As measured in the Sequence IX test under high load/torque conditions vs. API SQ limits
3. Based on Seq IVA vs. latest test limits
4. As measured in the Sequence IX test under high load/torque conditions vs. API SQ limits
5. As measured in Sequence VH sludge test vs. API SQ test limits