Getting the right 5W-30 motor oil for your car

Determining the correct viscosity is only part of choosing the right oil. A 5W-30 oil must also meet the performance requirements specified for your engine. Two oils with the same viscosity grade are not automatically interchangeable, so always choose a formulation that meets your vehicle manufacturer’s requirements.

Find the right Castrol® 5W-30 oil for your vehicle

If your car requires a 5W-30 motor oil, Castrol offers a full range of options to meet the needs of every driver and vehicle manufacturer.

Drawing on years of research and development to meet changing driver needs, Castrol offers full synthetic, high mileage, conventional, and oils made for European vehicles.