Castrol® EDGE® Euro Car is a range of advanced full synthetic motor oils engineered to exceed manufacturer test limits, ensuring the highest level of protection and maximum performance for European cars.
European auto manufacturers create unique motor oil specifications to ensure the lubricant can withstand the intense pressure, heat and friction generated in a high output engine. Rigorous engine tests are developed, with approval granted only when the oil achieves the minimum values required in each test. Castrol® EDGE® Euro Car fluids are formulated to exceed these requirements and deliver maximum protection and performance.
Discover the superior performance of EDGE Euro Car