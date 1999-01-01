Maximum protection to help extend engine life

Castrol GTX Full Synthetic provides maximum protection against the impact of severe driving conditions, like heavy traffic and frequent, short trips, that can shorten engine life. It's formulated to provide Superior Protection in 7 Critical Areas including engine wear and sludge control.

It provides 6X better wear protection than required by the latest Sequence IVA limits and protects against new sludge formation 1.3X better than required by the most recent industry standard.

Plus, it’s 3X stronger against viscosity breakdown than the leading full synthetic, ensuring maximum protection for up to 10,000 miles between oil changes.

What are the benefits of GTX Full Synthetic?



Castrol GTX Full Synthetic helps extend engine life with:

6X better wear protection on critical engine parts than industry standards**

1.3X better sludge protection than industry standards*

3X Stronger against viscosity breakdown than leading full synthetic^

Protection for 10,000 miles between oil changes



*As measured in Sequence VH sludge test vs. API SQ limits

**As measured in the latest Sequence IVA test

^ Based on Kurt Orbahn test in 5W-30 grade

