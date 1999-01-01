Castrol GTX motor oil

Castrol GTX provides superior sludge protection to help extend engine life



Severe driving conditions such as heavy traffic, poor fuel quality, harsh driving conditions and exceeding oil change intervals can all cause the build-up of a thick, tar like substance called sludge. Sludge can block your engine's vital oilways like cholesterol and if untreated, can rob an engine of its power and ultimately its life. Castrol GTX is specially engineered to prevent harmful build-up of sludge while protecting against new oil splatter formation better than tough industry standards.

Help extend the life of your engine with Castrol GTX.

What are the benefits of Castrol GTX?



Advanced protection against viscosity and thermal breakdown

Superior protection against engine sludge

Premium quality base oils and anti-wear additives to help extend the life of your engine