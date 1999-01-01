Extend maximum engine performance for your high mileage car

Castrol EDGE High Mileage is the natural choice for drivers who demand maximum performance from their high mileage car. It's been engineered to provide Superior Protection in 7 Crtitical Areas including corrosion prevention, sludge control, timing and friction wear and unique protection for your emission system.



As your vehicle ages, it becomes more prone to catalytic converter failure. Castrol EDGE High Mileage is formulated with a with Phosphorous Replacement Technology, a proprietary additive that reduces the level of harmful phosphorus to protect the catalytic converter and preserve the life of your emission system.

It’s full synthetic formula provides enhanced protection against extreme internal temperatures and also includes specialized additives to reduce leaks, oil burn off and power robbing deposits. Castrol EDGE High Mileage helps your car defy its miles and extend maximum performance.

