Help prevent emission system failure with GTX Full Synthetic High Mileage

Castrol GTX Full Synthetic High Mileage is a full synthetic motor oil specially formulated for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. It's been engineered to provide Superior Protection in 7 Critical Areas including corrosion prevention, sludge control, timing and friction wear and unique protection for your emission system.

As your vehicle ages, it becomes more prone to catalytic converter failure, one of the most common and costliest problems faced by higher mileage vehicles. All motor oil contains phosphorus to prevent engine wear, but phosphorus is known to be effectively poisonous to catalytic converters. Castrol GTX Full Synthetic High Mileage is formulated with Phosphorous Replacement Technology, a proprietary additive that reduces the level of harmful phosphorus to protect the catalytic converter and preserve the life of your emission system.

It's full synthetic formula provides enhanced protection against extreme internal temperatures and also includes specialized additives to reduce leaks, oil burn off and power robbing deposits. Castrol GTX Full Synthetic High Mileage provides maximum protection to help extend the life of your high mileage car.