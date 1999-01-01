Helps prevent emission system failure

Castrol GTX High Mileage motor oil is specially formulated for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. It's a synthetic blend engine oil formulated to provide Superior Protection in 7 Critical Areas including corrosion prevention, sludge control, timing and friction wear and unique protection for your emission system.

As your vehicle ages, it becomes more prone to catalytic converter failure, one of the most common and costliest problems faced by higher mileage vehicles. All motor oil contains phosphorus to prevent engine wear, but phosphorus is known to be effectively poisonous to catalytic converters. Castrol GTX High Mileage is formulated with Phosphorous Replacement Technology, a proprietary additive that reduces the level of harmful phosphorus to protect the catalytic converter and preserve the life of your emission system.

It also includes specialized additives to reduce leaks, oil burn off and power robbing deposits. Castrol GTX High Mileage provides maximum protection to help extend the life of your high mileage car.

What are the benefits of Castrol GTX High Mileage?



Phosphorus Replacement Technology helps extend emission system life

Superior dispersancy that fights sludge build up

Exceptional oil burn-off protection exceeding industry standards*

Seal conditioners to help reduce leaks

Advanced additives that minimize engine wear

Improved fuel economy**



* Based on API and ACEA volatility specifications

** In 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30 grades versus industry specifications

