Castrol GTX High Mileage Motor Oil is a unique, synthetic blend engine oil that has been specially formulated for vehicles with more than 75,000 miles on the odometer.
Castrol GTX High Mileage motor oil is specially formulated for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. It's a synthetic blend engine oil formulated to provide Superior Protection in 7 Critical Areas including corrosion prevention, sludge control, timing and friction wear and unique protection for your emission system.
As your vehicle ages, it becomes more prone to catalytic converter failure, one of the most common and costliest problems faced by higher mileage vehicles. All motor oil contains phosphorus to prevent engine wear, but phosphorus is known to be effectively poisonous to catalytic converters. Castrol GTX High Mileage is formulated with Phosphorous Replacement Technology, a proprietary additive that reduces the level of harmful phosphorus to protect the catalytic converter and preserve the life of your emission system.
It also includes specialized additives to reduce leaks, oil burn off and power robbing deposits. Castrol GTX High Mileage provides maximum protection to help extend the life of your high mileage car.
Now commonly marketed in the US, more car owners are asking about the advantages of high miles oil. Learn if switching can help your high mileage engine.
Checkout the Castrol Motor Oil Finder to discover the oil specifically formulated for your engine