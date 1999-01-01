Comparing the types of motor oil

Motor oils are formulated and marketed as conventional, full synthetic and semi-synthetic. Choosing the right oil for your vehicle is important because oil plays a key role in helping protect engine components and maintain performance over time. What is the difference between synthetic and semi-synthetic or semi-synthetic and conventional? The difference lies in the type of base oils that are used in the formulation and this is what defines these motor oil categories. Understanding these differences can help you make a more informed decision when selecting an oil that meets your vehicle's requirements.

What is conventional motor oil?



The base oil used in a conventional motor oil is 100% mineral oil which is obtained through the refining of crude oil. Here the crude oil is distilled and cleaned up to produce a high-quality base oil. This is done without substantial molecular changes being made to the hydrocarbons in the base oil during the process.

What is synthetic engine oil and what are its advantages?

Synthetic engine oil uses highly refined or synthesized base oils designed to deliver stronger performance characteristics than conventional motor oil. In a synthetic oil vs conventional oil comparison, synthetic formulations generally maintain performance better at temperature extremes. This is the central performance distinction when comparing synthetic oil vs conventional oil for compatible vehicles.

Improved low-temperature flow during cold starts

Stronger resistance to thermal breakdown at high temperatures

Lower volatility, which can reduce oil burn off

Improved shear stability to help maintain viscosity

Compatibility with lower-viscosity grades such as 0W-20

What is semi-synthetic engine oil and what are its advantages?

What is semi-synthetic oil? Semi-synthetic engine oil, also called semi-synthetic motor oil or synthetic blend oil, combines conventional and synthetic base oils. This semi-synthetic motor oil is designed to provide some synthetic-oil performance benefits at a lower cost than full synthetic oil.

Improved cold-weather performance compared with conventional oil

Better resistance to heat and oxidation

Reduced oil burn off potential

A practical balance of performance and value for everyday driving

What is the difference between synthetic and semi-synthetic oil?

A synthetic base oil is derived though the creation of new base oil components (synthesis) to produce a stronger performing base fluid.

For a full synthetic motor oil 100% of the base oil composition contains these stronger synthesized base oil components.

For semi-synthetic or part synthetic motor oils (these terms are largely used interchangeably) the base oil composition is a combination of synthetic and conventional base oils. There is no definition of how much synthetic needs to be included in a semi or part synthetic motor oil.

The use of synthetic base oil can substantially improve the performance of the motor oil. Synthetic base oils

Improve low temperature performance

Provide higher thermal stability or heat resistance

Possess better oil burn off performance or lower volatility

Enable lighter viscosity motor oils such as 0W-20 to be formulated

Can help improve motor oil shear stability or the ability to resist viscosity breakdown

What is better semi-synthetic or full synthetic oil?

The more synthetic base oil contained in a motor oil in general the better the performance. A full synthetic motor oil with a robust additive system can provide stronger performance than a synthetic blend. That said a properly formulated semi-synthetic can offer performance benefits over a conventional motor oil.

How long does semi-synthetic oil last?

Adding synthetic base oil to motor can produce a stronger motor oil due to the benefit of synthetics. Depending upon the amount of synthetic in the base oil composition the semi-synthetic motor oil can be more resistant to the various factors that can degrade a motor oil. Castrol® incorporates a material amount of synthetic in our part synthetic formulations to help improve oil burn off performance as well as low temperature flow. That said a robust additive system is also critical to the overall performance of the motor oil. Thus, one must consider both in judging performance. While the incorporation of synthetic can produce stronger motor oils Castrol always recommends that one follow the vehicle manufacturers’ recommendation for oil service and engine oil drain intervals.

Conventional vs synthetic vs semi-synthetic: what is the difference?

Conventional, semi-synthetic, and full synthetic oils all lubricate and protect engine components, but their base oils and performance characteristics differ. In general, a greater proportion of synthetic base oil can improve cold-temperature flow, heat resistance, and viscosity stability. The table offers a quick synthetic oil vs conventional oil comparison. It also clarifies semi-synthetic vs full synthetic oil and synthetic vs full synthetic performance differences.