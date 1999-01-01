Not all motor oils are the same, but you may not know that at the outset. Learn how synthetic engine oil compares vs conventional and semi-synthetic blends.
Motor oils are formulated and marketed as conventional, full synthetic and semi-synthetic. Choosing the right oil for your vehicle is important because oil plays a key role in helping protect engine components and maintain performance over time. What is the difference between synthetic and semi-synthetic or semi-synthetic and conventional? The difference lies in the type of base oils that are used in the formulation and this is what defines these motor oil categories. Understanding these differences can help you make a more informed decision when selecting an oil that meets your vehicle's requirements.
The base oil used in a conventional motor oil is 100% mineral oil which is obtained through the refining of crude oil. Here the crude oil is distilled and cleaned up to produce a high-quality base oil. This is done without substantial molecular changes being made to the hydrocarbons in the base oil during the process.
Synthetic engine oil uses highly refined or synthesized base oils designed to deliver stronger performance characteristics than conventional motor oil. In a synthetic oil vs conventional oil comparison, synthetic formulations generally maintain performance better at temperature extremes. This is the central performance distinction when comparing synthetic oil vs conventional oil for compatible vehicles.
What is semi-synthetic oil? Semi-synthetic engine oil, also called semi-synthetic motor oil or synthetic blend oil, combines conventional and synthetic base oils. This semi-synthetic motor oil is designed to provide some synthetic-oil performance benefits at a lower cost than full synthetic oil.
A synthetic base oil is derived though the creation of new base oil components (synthesis) to produce a stronger performing base fluid.
The use of synthetic base oil can substantially improve the performance of the motor oil. Synthetic base oils
The more synthetic base oil contained in a motor oil in general the better the performance. A full synthetic motor oil with a robust additive system can provide stronger performance than a synthetic blend. That said a properly formulated semi-synthetic can offer performance benefits over a conventional motor oil.
Adding synthetic base oil to motor can produce a stronger motor oil due to the benefit of synthetics. Depending upon the amount of synthetic in the base oil composition the semi-synthetic motor oil can be more resistant to the various factors that can degrade a motor oil. Castrol® incorporates a material amount of synthetic in our part synthetic formulations to help improve oil burn off performance as well as low temperature flow. That said a robust additive system is also critical to the overall performance of the motor oil. Thus, one must consider both in judging performance. While the incorporation of synthetic can produce stronger motor oils Castrol always recommends that one follow the vehicle manufacturers’ recommendation for oil service and engine oil drain intervals.
Conventional, semi-synthetic, and full synthetic oils all lubricate and protect engine components, but their base oils and performance characteristics differ. In general, a greater proportion of synthetic base oil can improve cold-temperature flow, heat resistance, and viscosity stability. The table offers a quick synthetic oil vs conventional oil comparison. It also clarifies semi-synthetic vs full synthetic oil and synthetic vs full synthetic performance differences.
|Feature
|Conventional
|Semi-synthetic
|Full synthetic
|Base oil composition
|Mineral base oil
|Conventional and synthetic base oils
|Synthetic base oils
|Cold-weather performance
|Good
|Better
|Strongest
|High-temperature stability
|Good
|Better
|Strongest
|Resistance to viscosity breakdown
|Good
|Better
|Strongest
|Oil change interval potential
|Follow manufacturer interval
|May support longer intervals when approved
|May support intervals of up to 10,000 miles when manufacturer-approved
|Typical cost
|Lowest
|Moderate
|Highest
|Typical fit
|Vehicles whose specifications allow conventional oil
|Drivers seeking a balance of performance and value
|Vehicles requiring synthetic oil or demanding operating conditions
Full synthetic oils generally provide the broadest performance range in high and low temperatures. Synthetic base oils are designed to remain fluid during cold starts while resisting breakdown at elevated operating temperatures. For a closer look at how viscosity grades work in cold and hot temperatures, see the American Petroleum Institute (API) Motor Oil Guide.
Semi-synthetic oils can improve temperature performance compared with conventional oil. Although they may not match the overall range of a full synthetic formulation. Conventional oil remains effective when it meets the vehicle manufacturer’s requirements.
The right choice depends on the vehicle, driving conditions, and manufacturer requirements. A synthetic vs full synthetic comparison should also account for the product label, because ‘synthetic blend’ and ‘full synthetic’ describe different base-oil compositions. Conventional oil may fit applications that permit it, semi-synthetic oil can balance performance and cost, and full synthetic oil may suit vehicles or conditions that demand stronger temperature performance.
Different engines call for different oil grades and formulations. That’s why Castrol offers a range of conventional, semi-synthetic and full synthetic motor oils. These include:
Castrol GTX Classic is formulated for classic and collector cars. Engines with catalytic converters or wet clutches require different formulations.
Pro Tip: If you are unsure which oil type your vehicle should use, check the owner’s manual or use the Castrol Oil Finder. Focus on the specification your vehicle requires.