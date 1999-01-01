Discover 5 key benefits of synthetic oil and how it compares with conventional motor oil.
Ready to change your oil? If you’re wondering if you should stick with regular oil (“conventional”) or consider synthetic, we have you covered. Here’s a look at the differences between them — and why synthetic oils are well worth the extra cost.
Before we explain synthetics, let’s briefly cover conventional oil. This is the motor oil that has been used for over a century. Conventional oil is made using refined crude oil.
Synthetic oils, while more “recent,” were first developed back in the 1920s. Their popularity increased in the U.S. during the 1970s as companies focused on increasing automotive fuel efficiency. Synthetic oils are more refined, giving them better properties than conventional oils. As their name suggests, synthetic oils are man-made using chemical compounds. The base material is typically high-quality, distilled crude oil. Then chemically modified materials are added. The process also allows manufacturers to remove impurities and tailor the oil to meet the demands of modern engines.
The tests evaluated a range of properties, such as:
Furthermore, synthetic oils are becoming more popular.
Synthetics are better designed to maintain their viscosity at different, and extreme temperatures. This helps prevent excess friction, helping your engine perform better, for longer.
Your car’s engine parts move at high speeds. Motor oil provides an important layer of protection and lubrication between those parts. Under extreme conditions, and over time, conventional oil is more prone to break down, leaving your engine less protected than with synthetic oils.
Conventional oils are subject to chemical degradation or oxidation. This can cause a buildup of impurities, deposits or sludge which can affect your engine’s performance. Synthetic oils contain fewer impurities, helping them resist sludge and the formation of deposits. That means a clean engine.
Volatility is the measure of how a petroleum product vaporizes. Synthetic oils are less volatile than conventional oils, meaning there’s less oil loss over time. With conventionals, that oil loss can leave your engine less lubricated (and less protected) while increasing your need to add oil between.
How many miles can you go on synthetic oil? You’ll be glad to know that synthetics can last a lot longer than conventional oils, with recommended changes only around every 5,000 - 7,000 miles. Products like Castrol EDGE Extended Performance can last as long as 25,000 miles between oil changes. The reason? Synthetic base oils perform better at extreme temperatures, both high and low.
That means fewer changes, which saves money and helps off set the higher cost of the oil. You’ll also save time with less frequent oil changes.
People often ask “is there a downside to synthetic oil?” This most common answer is the small extra investment.
A 2019 survey from AAA put the difference at around an extra $5 a month.