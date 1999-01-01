Synthetic vs conventional oil: what’s the difference?

Ready to change your oil? If you’re wondering if you should stick with regular oil (“conventional”) or consider synthetic, we have you covered. Here’s a look at the differences between them — and why synthetic oils are well worth the extra cost.

What is conventional oil?

Before we explain synthetics, let’s briefly cover conventional oil. This is the motor oil that has been used for over a century. Conventional oil is made using refined crude oil.

What is synthetic oil?

Synthetic oils, while more “recent,” were first developed back in the 1920s. Their popularity increased in the U.S. during the 1970s as companies focused on increasing automotive fuel efficiency. Synthetic oils are more refined, giving them better properties than conventional oils. As their name suggests, synthetic oils are man-made using chemical compounds. The base material is typically high-quality, distilled crude oil. Then chemically modified materials are added. The process also allows manufacturers to remove impurities and tailor the oil to meet the demands of modern engines.

A study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) found that synthetic oils out performed conventional oils by an average of 47%.

The tests evaluated a range of properties, such as: