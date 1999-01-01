Choosing the right 0W-20 oil for your engine



SAE 0W-20 motor oil is designed to flow as easily as a 0 weight oil in winter temperatures, yet behave like 20 weight oil once the engine has achieved its full operating temperature. This ensures that even in cold climates, oil will start to flow through the engine immediately, providing lubrication to critical engine parts.



It's a common misconception that the 'W' in viscosity descriptions stands for “weight.” In fact, it stands for “winter.” In the case of synthetic 0W-20 oil, this means that the oil functions at 0 weight oil in cold climates, but is as thick and viscous as a 20 weight oil once normal engine temperature has been reached.



Castrol’s range of low viscosity 0W-20 oils includes Castrol EDGE, an advanced full synthetic 0W-20 motor oil. It’s our strongest oil and is formulated to last, withstanding extreme pressure and temperatures. It’s the best option for those who want to push their car to its limits. Castrol GTX Full Synthetic 0W-20 motor oil is engineered to maximum wear and sludge protection.

