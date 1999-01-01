A 5W-50 motor oil is suited for a broad range of applications including motorsport, classic/collector cars and extreme driving conditions like towing and high operating temperatures.
A 5W-50 engine oil will flow like a 5 weight oil in Winter temperatures to protect during cold starts, but maintain the protection level of a 50 weight oil at full operating temperature.
Castrol® EDGE®, is a premium full synthetic 5W-50 engine oil. It’s recommended for high performance engines where conventional oils may not offer adequate protection.