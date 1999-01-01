What is the best 0W-30 oil to use?



Castrol's full synthetic 0W-30 motor oil has been engineered to flow like 0 weight oil in winter temperatures, but to have the viscosity of a 30 weight engine oil once full operating temperature has been achieved. This ensures a high level of engine protection from the moment you turn on the ignition.

You might think that the 'W' in a motor oil's viscosity description stands for “weight,” but that's just a common misconception. It actually stands for “winter.” That's because 0W-30 engine oil is formulated to flow like a 0 weight oil in cold conditions, yet offer the protection of a 30 weight motor oil when the engine reaches its full operating temperature.

This is important, because it means that full synthetic 0W-30 oils like Castrol® EDGE® can flow quickly and easily to protect engine components right from start-up even in cold temperatures yet offer the protection of a thicker viscosity to withstand the pressure demanded by modern engines once fully warm.