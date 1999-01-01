Choosing the right 0W-16 oil for your engine



0W-16 motor oil is liquid engineered to flow as easily as a 0 Weight oil in winter temperatures, yet behave like 16 Weight oil once the engine has achieved its full operating temperature. This ensures that even in cold climates, oil will start to flow through engine oil ways immediately, providing lubrication to critical engine parts.



It's a common misconception that the 'W' in viscosity descriptions stands for Weight. In fact, it stands for Winter. In the case of synthetic 0W-16 oil, this means that it flows as easily as a 0 Weight oil in Winter temperatures, but is as thick and viscous as a 16 Weight oil once normal engine temperature has been reached.

