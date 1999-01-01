If you're looking for a full synthetic 5W-40 motor oil, Castrol EDGE is our strongest engine oil. Advanced full synthetic oil, Castrol EDGE has the strength to maintain a protective layer of oil between engine parts at all times.
Full synthetic 5W-40 motor oil is formulated to flow like 5 Weight oil from a cold start in winter temperatures and like 40 Weight oil once the engine has reached its normal operating temperature.Castrol® EDGE® is an advanced full synthetic 5W-40 motor oil. It’s our strongest oil and liquid engineered to withstand the high pressure and high temperatures of modern gas and turbo diesel engines.