Explore Castrol’s range of lubricants and technical solutions for EV manufacturing – designed to help improve productivity, reliability, and operational performance.
The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation. With electrification on the rise, global competition and evolving consumer expectations are reshaping the manufacturing landscape. EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing places complex demands on lubricants – higher operating speeds, advanced materials, integrated electronics, and a need for improved efficiency. Lubricant performance has the power to directly influence key manufacturing requirements including noise reduction, corrosion protection and speed – alongside insulation properties, efficiency, temperature management, and endurance. So, selecting the right fluid is essential.
NEVs (new energy vehicles) and ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles are built using fundamentally different technologies. While ICE vehicles rely on engines and conventional drivetrains, NEVs incorporate high-voltage batteries, electric motors, and sophisticated electronic systems. These differences are reshaping manufacturing processes – creating new requirements for materials, production methods, and specialised fluids.
As vehicle technologies evolve, manufacturers need solutions that can support changing production demands – while maintaining quality, efficiency, and reliability. Our range of advanced metalworking fluids and greases are designed to meet the specific challenges of both ICE and NEV manufacturing – helping optimise production performance across a wide range of applications.
From high-performance greases to advanced EV fluids, our products are engineered to support the efficiency, reliability, and longevity of modern manufacturing equipment. Developed in collaboration with leading OEMs, our greases provide long-lasting lubrication and protection in demanding environments, whilst our fluids help to optimise performance across e-powertrains, drivetrains, cooling systems, braking systems and manufacturing processes. Helping to reduce wear, prevent corrosion, and maintain performance under high loads, speeds, and temperatures.
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Forming - stamping, stator & rotor
|Steels
|Iloform
|Forming – winding & wire drawing
|Copper
|Iloform
|Cutting and grinding - shaft & housing
|Steels & cast iron
|Ilocut
|-
|Steels & cast iron
|Syntilo
|-
|Steels & cast iron
|Hysol
|Heat treatment - quenching
|Steels
|Iloquench
|Cleaning
|Steels & cast iron
|Techniclean
|Corrosion protection
|Steels & cast iron
|Rustilo
(Gears / Shafts / Clutch / Hydraulic system / Oil pump / Valve body, etc.)
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Cutting and grinding - gears & shaft, outer race & rear drum
|Steels & cast iron
|Almaredge
|-
|Steels & cast iron
|Hysol
|-
|Steels & cast iron
|Syntilo
|-
|Steels & cast iron
|Honilo
|Cutting - gearbox house & valve body
|Aluminium alloys
|Almaredge
|-
|Aluminium alloys
|Alusol
|-
|Aluminium alloys
|Syntilo
|-
|Aluminium alloys
|Ilocut
|Cleaning
|Steels & cast iron and aluminium alloys
|Techniclean
|Heat treatment
|-
|Iloquench
|Corrosion protection
|Steels & cast iron
|Rustilo
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Forming
|Steels
|Iloform
|Cutting & grinding
|Steels
|Hysol
|-
|Steels
|Syntilo
|-
|Steels
|Hyspray
|-
|Steels
|Variocut
|-
|Steels
|Ilocut
|-
|Steels
|Honilo
|-
|Steels
|CareCut
|Cleaning
|Steels
|Techniclean
|Heat treatment
|Steels
|Iloquench
|Corrosion protection
|Steels
|Rustilo
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Cutting & grinding
|Steels & cast iron
|Almaredge
|Cutting & grinding
|Steels & cast iron
|Hysol
|-
|Steels & cast iron
|Syntilo
|Superfinishing
|Steels & cast iron
|Honilo
|Cleaning
|Steels & cast iron and aluminium alloys
|Techniclean
|Heat treatment
|Steels
|Iloquench
|Corrosion protection
|Steels & cast iron
|Rustilo
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Forming - disc
|Steels
|Iloform
|-
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Hysol
|-
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Syntilo
|-
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Hyspray
|Cutting & grinding - wheel bearings, hub & rim
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Variocut
|-
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Almaredge
|-
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Alusol
|-
|Steels
|Honilo
|Cleaning
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Techniclean
|Heat treatment - wheel bearings
|Steels
|Iloquench
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Cutting & grinding - pump body, outer race & pump cover
|Cast iron & steels and aluminium alloys
|Almaredge
|-
|Cast iron & steels
|Hysol
|-
|Cast iron & steels
|Syntilo
|-
|Cast iron & steels and aluminium alloys
|Ilocut
|-
|Cast iron & steels
|Honilo
|-
|Cast iron & steels and aluminium alloys
|Variocut
|Cleaning
|Steels & cast iron and aluminium alloys
|Techniclean
|Heat Treatment - out race
|Steels
|Iloquench
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Cutting
|Steels & cast Iron
|Hysol
|-
|Steels
|Syntilo
|-
|Aluminium alloys
|Hyspray
|-
|Steels
|Variocut
|-
|Steels
|Ilocut
|-
|Aluminium alloys
|Alusol
|-
|Steels
|CareCut
|Cleaning
|Steels & aluminium alloys
|Techniclean
|Corrosion protection
|Steels & cast Iron
|Rustilo
|Operations
|Metal type
|Product
|Cutting & grinding
|Steels & cast Iron
|Hysol
|-
|Aluminium alloys (cast & forg)
|Alusol
|-
|Steels
|Syntilo
|Cleaning
|Steels
|Techniclean
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Lubricant selection differs between traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing because the vehicles are built using different components, materials, and production processes.
While ICE vehicles rely on engines and transmissions, EVs use batteries, high-voltage electric motors, and electronic systems. These differences create unique manufacturing requirements, including new materials, higher operating speeds, and specialised assembly processes.As a result, EV manufacturing often requires lubricants and fluids specifically formulated for these applications, while ICE vehicle production uses products designed for conventional engine and drivetrain manufacturing.
Specialised EV greases help reduce drivetrain noise, vibration, and wear, improving both driving comfort and component longevity. Because electric motors operate more quietly than traditional engines, even small amounts of gear or bearing noise can become noticeable. EV greases are formulated to reduce friction and dampen vibrations, helping deliver a smoother, quieter ride.
They also provide reliable lubrication under the high speeds, instant torque, and increased loads common in EV drivetrains – reducing wear on components such as bearings and gears. This helps extend component life and maintain long-term performance.
Learn more about Castrol's cutting-edge range of industrial and metalworking products, designed to support the toughest applications.
Use our Lubricant Oracle to find the ideal product for your industrial application in a few simple steps.
Learn more about Castrol’s comprehensive range of specialist automotive manufacturing lubricants and product support services.