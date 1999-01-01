Different technologies demand different lubrication processes

NEVs (new energy vehicles) and ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles are built using fundamentally different technologies. While ICE vehicles rely on engines and conventional drivetrains, NEVs incorporate high-voltage batteries, electric motors, and sophisticated electronic systems. These differences are reshaping manufacturing processes – creating new requirements for materials, production methods, and specialised fluids.

As vehicle technologies evolve, manufacturers need solutions that can support changing production demands – while maintaining quality, efficiency, and reliability. Our range of advanced metalworking fluids and greases are designed to meet the specific challenges of both ICE and NEV manufacturing – helping optimise production performance across a wide range of applications.

The NEV components creating the need for new materials, processes, and specialised fluids